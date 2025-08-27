Trump Goes All In on DOGE But Maxi Doge Is the Only Meme Coin That Actually Goes All In – 15 Hours Left

Dogecoin (DOGE) just got a massive boost after a company tied to U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly dropped $50 million into what could be the biggest DOGE mining operation to date.

But here’s the thing, Trump might be all in on the wrong coin. The only token that actually embodies the all-in spirit is Maxi Doge (MAXI).

Sure, the president’s choice is not too bad going with the OG, but today’s degens know where the real alpha lives. With a planned 1,000x leverage launch and a war chest split between marketing and the Maxi Fund, Maxi Doge shows what going all in really looks like.

That’s the kind of move that could even make Barron Trump whisper to his dad: Maybe you bet on the wrong dog.

And unlike Trump, you’re getting the heads-up early. There are just 15 hours left to grab MAXI before the current round closes and the token price climbs.

Right now it’s sitting at $0.000254 – but that won’t be the case once the next round kicks in.

Trump’s $50M Dogecoin Play Misses the Real All-In Meme Coin

Thumzup, a Trump-affiliated company where the President is one of the largest individual shareholders with several million dollars’ worth of stock, just doubled down on crypto with a $50 million all-stock acquisition of Dogehash.

Dogehash shareholders will receive 30.7 million Thumzup shares, and the combined entity will rebrand as Dogehash Technologies Holdings, Inc., set to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker XDOG.

Thumzup 🤝 Dogehash Technologies! Today, we announced plans to acquire Dogehash.



Together, we aim to shape the future of $DOGE digital asset mining.



🚀 Dive into the press release: https://t.co/jDSGgxzz3M $TZUP #Crypto pic.twitter.com/H9RN5DzEke — Thumzup Media Corporation (@thumz_up) August 19, 2025

The move slides neatly into what’s now looking like the Trump family’s growing crypto empire.

On Tuesday, the Trump Media & Technology Group announced a $6.4 billion CRO token deal with Crypto.com and Yorkville Acquisition Corp. – a headline that showed the family isn’t just dabbling, they’re leaning full-send into digital assets.

BREAKING! Trump Media Group to acquire $6.42 Billion $CRO for digital asset treasury!$CRO is up 25% in the past hour after Trump Media Group announced plans to launch CRO DAT!@cronos_chain pic.twitter.com/FitVWroC4K — CRYPTO SHERIFF (@Gem_Sheriff) August 26, 2025

Add to that the fact that earlier this year, both the President and First Lady launched their own meme coins – with Official Trump (TRUMP) still clinging to a spot in the top ten – and the picture is clear: the first family isn’t shy about getting degen.

Viewed through that lens, Thumzup’s Dogehash bet feels like a meme coin power play, the kind of all-in move that would’ve made early DOGE whales or Elon Musk himself proud.

But the truth is, Dogecoin isn’t the wild rocket ride it once was. At nearly $33 billion in market cap, it doesn’t swing like it did back when Musk could fire off a Saturday Night Live cameo and send it flying.

That’s the catch: buying DOGE today isn’t liftoff but more of ISS altitude. You’re already in orbit, floating around, waiting for something to happen.

Degens chasing that next true moonshot know the launchpad is back on Earth. And the meme coin that carries that raw, all-in, face-in-the-ice-bucket-at-3-am ethos?

It’s not DOGE anymore – it’s Maxi Doge.

Maxi Doge Pumps Iron and Bags at the Same Time

Maxi Doge is gripping a dumbbell in one paw and a DEX app in the other, pumping iron and chasing charts at the same time. That’s the real meaning of going all in. Because what’s the point of muscle gains if your wallet isn’t flexing too?

The muscles are so stacked you’d think Maxi’s juiced on AAS, but this 240-lb pup runs on pure degen fuel with one mission: pump it both ways. The body and the bag.

That’s why Maxi Doge is lining up the first-ever 1,000x leverage trade in crypto. Run the math – if $50 million goes in and it hits, that’s a $50 billion fortune. Forget a quiet nudge – Barron would probably tell the family straight up that Maxi Doge is how you degen presidential.

And Maxi would back him up. Punch-drunk on motivational talk, Maxi Doge runs on belief – anyone who bets on him gets the full send in return. That’s why everything raised is poured straight into exposure: 40% for marketing firepower and 25% for the Maxi Fund, built for maximum pump dynamics.

In short, any bro who backs Maxi, Maxi backs right back. That’s the all-in pact, and they’re now all in the pack. Everyone who lifts together, pumps together, and everyone wins together.

Influencers Spot 100x Potential in Maxi Doge

Now, here’s why Maxi Doge might already be striking the right chord: The bros are starting to take notice.

Several crypto influencers are calling it a 100x gem – including Crypto Tech Gaming (88,500 subs on YouTube), Apex Syndicate (34,000 subs), and The Crypto Mark (17,000 subs).

Even heavyweight crypto education site 99Bitcoins, with more than 723,000 followers, sees the same upside.

This is because they’re all spotting a meme coin that’s grinding from day one, funneling presale funding into what actually matters, pushing exposure, and building the kind of dynamics that drive one thing only: P-U-M-P.

If you’re one of the bros ready to ride with MAXI, the clock is ticking.

You’ve got just 15 hours left in the current round before the price per token climbs. With momentum pushing toward the $16 million milestone, waiting means paying more.

Get Ahead of the Trump Family by Buying the Meme Coin That Goes All In

To join the presale, head over to the Maxi Doge Token site and connect a wallet of your choice such as one of the best crypto wallets in the industry in Best Wallet (BEST). Swap ETH, BNB, USDT, or USDC, or pay directly with a bank card.

Best Wallet is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Newly purchased MAXI tokens can earn passive income by staking them in Maxi Doge’s staking protocol, generating a 190% dynamic APY.

Join the community and learn what all the bros are talking about on Maxi Doge’s X and Telegram accounts.

The token’s smart contract has been fully audited by trusted firms Coinsult and SOLIDProof.