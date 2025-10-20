Toobit Launches $100,000 October Copy Trading Festival with Loss Protection
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its October Copy Trading Festival, a two-week event inviting traders to easily participate in crypto futures trading by copying expert strategies.
The event will run from October 16, 2025, 10:00 AM (UTC) to October 30, 2025, 10:00 AM (UTC), featuring a total prize pool of 100,000 USDT for both new and seasoned traders. It is structured into two main campaigns:
Event 1: Risk-free trading for new traders
New traders who register and make their first copy trade during the event period will be protected by a Loss Coverage program. They can enjoy full loss protection of up to 100 USDT on their first liquidated copy trade. This offer is limited to the first 1,000 eligible traders on a first-come, first-served basis.
Event 2: Trading incentive program
This campaign rewards active participation based on trading volume:
- Copy traders: Earn a USDT Bonus by hitting individual copy trading volume milestones, with rewards reaching up to 30 USDT Bonus for a minimum volume of 50,000 USDT.
- Lead Traders: Will be rewarded based on the collective futures trading volume generated by all their followers. Rewards scale up, with the highest tier offering a 10,000 USDT Bonus for a total followers’ futures volume of 100,000,000 USDT and above.
“Copy trading is a tool for our community enabling anyone, regardless of their experience level, to access the complex world of futures trading,” said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. “The Copy Trading Festival is our way of celebrating this feature by making it more accessible and rewarding.”
To be eligible for the rewards, traders must register through the official event page. More details on the event are available on the announcement page.
Copy trading is a defining market trend, with global search interest consistently rising between 22% and 38% year-over-year in 2025. Platforms are evolving beyond basic functionality to include verified track records and risk-adjusted metrics, establishing copy trading as a critical tool for both new and experienced investors seeking to diversify and access expert strategies.
About Toobit
Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.
For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram
Contact: Davin C.
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.toobit.com
- XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s New $1B Deal Could Put XRP at the Center of Fortune 500 Payments
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, PEPE by the End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: Bullish Options Spike Signals Massive Altcoin Rotation from BTC/ETH to XRP and SOL
- XRP Price Prediction: 5x ETF Filing Could Supercharge Gains – Are We About to See $100 XRP?
- Ethereum Price Prediction: Examining Onchain Metrics After ETH Posts Solid 24h and 7d Gains
- XRP Price Prediction: Ripple’s New $1B Deal Could Put XRP at the Center of Fortune 500 Payments
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano, PEPE by the End of 2025
- XRP Price Prediction: Bullish Options Spike Signals Massive Altcoin Rotation from BTC/ETH to XRP and SOL
- XRP Price Prediction: 5x ETF Filing Could Supercharge Gains – Are We About to See $100 XRP?
- Ethereum Price Prediction: Examining Onchain Metrics After ETH Posts Solid 24h and 7d Gains