Toobit Announces Trading Competition Featuring xStocks Zone With $35,000 Prize Pool

Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today launches its xStocks Zone Frenzy event, a trading competition with a total prize pool of $35,000.

This two-week event, running from September 9 to September 23, 2025 (UTC), invites traders to compete by trading eligible pairs within the xStocks Zone. Traders must register on the event page to participate.

The xStocks Zone is a curated selection of tokenized stocks, including AMZNX/USDT, COINX/USDT, DFDVX/USDT, GLDX/USDT, HOODX/USDT, MCDX/USDT, METAX/USDT, and QQQX/USDT.

The competition is structured into three main activities:

Activity 1: Exclusive rewards for new traders

New traders can earn up to $15 in xStocks Zone tokens by depositing at least $100 or achieving a trading volume of at least 300 USDT on eligible pairs.

Activity 2: Spot trading challenge

Traders will compete for a share of a $20,000 prize pool based on their total trading volume. The top 300 traders will receive rewards of up to $1,000.

Activity 3: Special side race

The first 500 traders to maintain a daily trading volume of at least 500 USDT for three days will receive an additional $10 in xStock Zone tokens.

“The xStocks Zone represents the next evolution in crypto trading, bridging traditional finance with the digital asset world,” said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. “This competition not only highlights the exciting potential of these tokenized assets but also provides our traders with a rewarding way to be part of this innovative market segment.”

The tokenization of real-world assets is a rapidly expanding sector of the cryptocurrency market, with analysts now forecasting even more significant growth. The global tokenized asset market, valued at approximately $24 billion in early 2025, is now projected by some of the latest reports to reach as much as $18.9 trillion by 2033.

This growth is driven by the increasing demand for 24/7 access, fractional ownership, and enhanced liquidity that tokenized assets provide, effectively bridging the gap between traditional finance and the crypto world.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who strive to explore new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

