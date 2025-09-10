BTC $113,625.57 1.23%
ETH $4,377.88 1.32%
SOL $223.93 3.66%
PEPE $0.000010 -0.61%
SHIB $0.000013 0.52%
DOGE $0.24 -0.30%
XRP $3.01 0.62%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.75
Cryptonews Press Releases

Toobit Announces Trading Competition Featuring xStocks Zone With $35,000 Prize Pool

$USDT
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
Toobit

Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today launches its xStocks Zone Frenzy event, a trading competition with a total prize pool of $35,000.

This two-week event, running from September 9 to September 23, 2025 (UTC), invites traders to compete by trading eligible pairs within the xStocks Zone. Traders must register on the event page to participate.

The xStocks Zone is a curated selection of tokenized stocks, including AMZNX/USDT, COINX/USDT, DFDVX/USDT, GLDX/USDT, HOODX/USDT, MCDX/USDT, METAX/USDT, and QQQX/USDT.

The competition is structured into three main activities:

Activity 1: Exclusive rewards for new traders

New traders can earn up to $15 in xStocks Zone tokens by depositing at least $100 or achieving a trading volume of at least 300 USDT on eligible pairs.

Activity 2: Spot trading challenge

Traders will compete for a share of a $20,000 prize pool based on their total trading volume. The top 300 traders will receive rewards of up to $1,000.

Activity 3: Special side race

The first 500 traders to maintain a daily trading volume of at least 500 USDT for three days will receive an additional $10 in xStock Zone tokens.

“The xStocks Zone represents the next evolution in crypto trading, bridging traditional finance with the digital asset world,” said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. “This competition not only highlights the exciting potential of these tokenized assets but also provides our traders with a rewarding way to be part of this innovative market segment.”

The tokenization of real-world assets is a rapidly expanding sector of the cryptocurrency market, with analysts now forecasting even more significant growth. The global tokenized asset market, valued at approximately $24 billion in early 2025, is now projected by some of the latest reports to reach as much as $18.9 trillion by 2033.

This growth is driven by the increasing demand for 24/7 access, fractional ownership, and enhanced liquidity that tokenized assets provide, effectively bridging the gap between traditional finance and the crypto world.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who strive to explore new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit:

Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: [email protected]

Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 9, 2025 – AI Tokens Lead Crypto Market Rally With 14% Surge, Worldcoin Jumps 55%
2025-09-09 04:24:39
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Chart Pattern Shows Next Move is 1,000% Rally or 50% Drop
2025-09-08 16:31:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Says Q4 Cycle Hype Ignores Statistics
2025-09-06 09:56:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-10 09:56:05
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-10 11:02:05
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-10 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,064,795,281,419
0.09
Trending Crypto
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 9, 2025 – AI Tokens Lead Crypto Market Rally With 14% Surge, Worldcoin Jumps 55%
2025-09-09 04:24:39
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Chart Pattern Shows Next Move is 1,000% Rally or 50% Drop
2025-09-08 16:31:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Analyst Says Q4 Cycle Hype Ignores Statistics
2025-09-06 09:56:45
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-10 09:56:05
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-10 11:02:05
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-10 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
AI × XRP: Innovative Cloud Mining Opens a New Path for BTC and XRP Holders
2025-09-10 12:23:31
Press Releases
XRP Prices Surge, and DOT Miners Launches Smart Cloud Mining to Provide Investors With a New Journey
2025-09-10 12:03:50
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors