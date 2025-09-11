Token2049 week brings together leaders managing billion-dollar digital asset treasuries

The Crypto Treasury Summit features Defi Development Corp, DigitalX, 01 Quantum, Canaan Inc., and other industry players sharing strategies behind successful corporate crypto treasury operations.

SINGAPORE, September 11, 2025 – The world’s leading crypto treasury executives are converging at a TOKEN2049 side-event for the first of its kind summit discussing how public companies approach digital asset strategies. Hosted by qLABS and 01 Quantum (TSXV: ONE), experts in quantum-security for crypto assets, co-hosted by Defi Development Corp (NASDAQ: DFDV), a top Solana treasury company with a treasury exceeding $400 million after its latest acquisition, this gathering unites leaders managing substantial institutional crypto holdings.

Where Market Leaders Shape the Future

The September 30th summit brings together the decision-makers who have successfully navigated billion-dollar digital asset strategies while delivering shareholder value in volatile markets. These executives are setting the playbook for institutional crypto adoption.

Leigh Travers, Chairman of DigitalX (ASX: DCC), Australia’s largest public Bitcoin treasury company, headlines a speaker roster featuring the strategic minds behind some of the market’s most sophisticated corporate crypto strategies, including executives from Defi Development Corp, Animoca Brands, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN), and 01 Quantum.

Exclusive Access to Proven Strategies

The summit offers direct access to the insights and relationships that have generated billions in institutional crypto value. From pioneering treasury diversification approaches to navigating global regulatory frameworks, attendees will gain competitive intelligence typically reserved for boardrooms and executive briefings.

“Public companies are no longer just holding crypto. They are defining the future of finance. At this summit, we’re bringing together the leaders who will set the standard for digital asset treasury strategy in the years to come. qLABS is all about protecting crypto in the face of quantum attacks which is also the key interest of public companies managing billions of digital assets ,” said Antanas Guoga, President of qLABS.

Featured participants include HYLQ Strategy Corp. (CSE: HYLQ), the first public company to add the emerging $HYPE tokens to corporate treasury, alongside institutional-grade custody experts and other leading Web3 infrastructure providers.

Critical Topics for Corporate Finance Leaders

Sessions will address digital assets treasury management strategies, the best cryptocurrencies for such treasuries, NAV calculation methodologies, security and compliance requirements and threats, and investment appetite by both institutional and retail investments.

Event Details

Date: September 30, 2025

Location: Mandarin Oriental Singapore

️Format: Executive summit with invite-only VIP dinner

Tickets: https://luma.com/1c2ux8fg

Media Contact

qLABS Foundation

Email: [email protected]