BTC $116,684.91 1.43%
ETH $4,507.52 0.27%
SOL $240.31 3.25%
PEPE $0.000010 3.08%
SHIB $0.000013 1.79%
DOGE $0.26 1.66%
XRP $3.06 1.91%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.28
Cryptonews Press Releases

Tim Draper and a host of Visionary Global Industry Leaders announced in the line up to Speak at Cardano Summit 2025

Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.

Zug, Switzerland – 16 September 2025 – Leaders from Mastercard, Orange Business, Volvo and Women in Tech will be among those headlining at the 2025 Cardano Summit in Berlin this November. Other confirmed speakers include senior figures from the United Nations and Boston Consulting Group, as well as global investor Tim Draper, the Cardano Foundation announced today.

The two-day event, taking place 12–13 November 2025 at Gasometer Schöneberg in Berlin, has been designed with a focus on the real-world opportunities, challenges and applications of blockchain for enterprise today. The global industry leaders who will speak at the event will address important and timely business and regulatory demands of the day, including Web3 adoption at scale, AI integration, regulation, and digital trust infrastructure.

Commenting on today’s speaker announcement, Frederik Gregaard, CEO of the Cardano Foundation, said: “The Cardano Summit 2025 aims to equip C-suite and business leaders with the insights they need to move from promise to practice. We are bringing together leaders from across enterprise, regulation, blockchain, and technology to examine how blockchain is becoming a trusted layer for critical business systems. This year’s agenda reflects the scale of that shift, spanning key technical requirements and opportunities, and conversations exploring digital identity and product passports, sustainable development, payments, regulation, and enterprise architecture.”

Speaker Highlights:

Speakers will continue to be announced in the coming weeks, notable speakers announced today include:

  • Tim Draper, Founder, Draper Associates
  • Guillaume Brunet, Head of Innovation, Orange Business
  • Christian Rau, Senior Vice President Blockchain & Digital Assets, Mastercard
  • Philip Pon, CEO, Emurgo
  • Ivan Branco, Head of Information Management, AI and Analytics, Volvo Group
  • Sebastian Küpers, Managing Director, Plan.Net Studios
  • Vanessa Fernandes da Silva, Strategic Advisor, Aeonic (Former State Street)
  • Adam Dean, Co Founder, Agrowlabs
  • Ayumi Moore, CEO & Founder, Women in Tech Global
  • Patrick Tobler, CEO NMKR & Co Founder, Masumi
  • Pankhuri Bansal, Blockchain & AI Expert,United Nations
  • Bernhard Kronfellner, Partner & Associate Director, Digital Assets, Boston Consulting Group

Program Topics:

Key themes of the Cardano Summit 2025 agenda include:

  • Enterprise adoption at scale: How global companies are integrating blockchain into core business systems, from payments and insurance to manufacturing and supply chains.
  • Where AI meets blockchain: Why the convergence of these technologies is reshaping enterprise infrastructure and creating new models for efficiency and growth.
  • Regulation and governance: What executives need to know as policymakers and industry leaders define the frameworks for digital assets, data, and compliance worldwide.
  • Investment and trust: Featuring insights from global investors like Tim Draper and the launch of new research commissioned by the Foundation from the Blockchain Research Institute.

About the Summit

The Cardano Summit 2025 will convene an international audience of enterprises, entrepreneurs, developers, regulators and Cardano community members. In addition to two days of main-stage programming, the Summit will feature an exhibition hall, networking opportunities, masterclasses, demos, and the Cardano Community Gala Awards, recognizing outstanding contributions to blockchain adoption and innovation.

Tickets remain available at Early Bird pricing, with group rates also available. Registration is open at summit.cardano.org

A full list of speakers is available on the website here.


About the Cardano Foundation

The Cardano Foundation is an independent, Swiss-based, not-for-profit organization tasked with advancing Cardano as a public digital infrastructure across industries. The Foundation develops infrastructure tooling, strengthens operational resilience, and drives real-world use cases and sound governance.

For more information, visit cardanofoundation.org

Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action
2025-09-15 04:40:04
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-16 15:22:15
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,235,053,417,588
-1.12
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Huge ETH Outflow Signals Incoming Supply Squeeze – $10,000 ETH Could be Weeks Away
2025-09-15 20:20:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action
2025-09-15 04:40:04
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-16 15:22:15
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-15 16:01:42
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-16 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

News
Maxi Doge Breaks $2.2M in ICO – Ready to Deliver 12.8x Gains in 2025?
2025-09-16 17:30:21
News
Mining Without the Hardware: PepeNode’s Meme Coin Game Reaches $1.18M ICO – Only 2 Days Left In Current Round
2025-09-16 17:22:24
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors