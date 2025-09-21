This Coin Already Jumped 5,507% and The Presale Only Just Started

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Know a little about token sales? If you’ve ridden the rollercoaster before, then you’re probably familiar with claims of the “next big thing” that is either totally overhyped or fades away quickly because there is no real product to back them up.

Right now, one token is sending shockwaves through the industry, with the massive response to its presale. While AIAO’s success may seem to have come out of nowhere, the project it powers has been quietly and gradually building a strong, global, grass-roots following over the last couple of years.

AIAO is the token behind AlgosOne, a platform with technology that’s already shaking up the world of AI-driven trading. So far, based on the speed at which the first five presale stages (out of 16) sold out, demand for AIAO is off the charts, and there’s been huge interest in the fifth stage, which will be kicking off next month.

A Rundown of the Numbers

At the beginning of August, the AIAO presale launched, with stage 1 selling out in just 4 hours, and closing with an 81% price jump. The numbers just got better from there. Stage 2 sold out even quicker, in less than 2 hours, with a staggering 113% increase. In stage 3, all the tokens were snapped up in just 90 minutes, with a 79% price bump, stage 4 sold out in less than 60 minutes with a 97% price spike, stage 5 sold out in under 2 hours with an impressive 82% price increase, and stage 6 sold out in record time as well with additional 82% price increase.

Putting AIAO’s market strength to the test, AlgosOne launched a 20M token buyback following stage 2. But, rather than cashing out for a hefty profit, buyers chose almost exclusively to hold on to their tokens, and less than 30,000 were sold back – a major vote of confidence in the future of AIAO and AlgosOne’s AI trading platform. The same happened again, in the latest buyback following stage 4. The buyback ran for a number of days, with just a few thousand out of millions of tokens being sold back.

What AIAO Has Going for It

So, is AIAO just a coin with a fantastic hype machine, enjoying a temporary presale phase pump, or does it have real added value?

AIAO’s momentum is powered by genuine utility, generating solid revenue potential:

Dividends in USD : AIAO buyers aren’t just speculating on price action – they are getting a slice of the profits. With regular dividends paid out in cash to their checking account, they’re earning an ongoing cut of AlgosOne revenues

: AIAO buyers aren’t just speculating on price action – they are getting a slice of the profits. With regular dividends paid out in cash to their checking account, they’re earning an ongoing cut of AlgosOne revenues A Trading Tier Boost : AIAO earns the holder trading points, which raises their account tier. This translates to the AI trading engine executing more trades on their behalf with bigger positions and higher projected profits.

: AIAO earns the holder trading points, which raises their account tier. This translates to the AI trading engine executing more trades on their behalf with bigger positions and higher projected profits. Voting Power : AIAO holders enjoy governance rights. They get a voice in how the project evolves, with a seat at the table of a rapidly growing AI trading heavy-hitter.

: AIAO holders enjoy governance rights. They get a voice in how the project evolves, with a seat at the table of a rapidly growing AI trading heavy-hitter. Guaranteed Presale Price Growth: A more immediate advantage is presale price appreciation. AlgosOne ensures each stage starts with a minimum 50% price increase from the previous stage. So, if you do the math, buying AIAO in Stage 1 and holding it through Stage 16 would mean a minimum x437 return.

As it happens, the price percentage increase from each of the first five presale rounds was well over 50% so the appreciation for those who bought at the start and chose to hold on to their AIAO through the entire presale will actually be much higher. Even if the price only rises by the guaranteed minimum 50% for each of the remaining stages, the profit for those who bought in stage one and stay the distance is going to be at least X3,175.84.

AlgosOne: How AI Trading Should Be Done

We’ve looked at the coin, but what about the project it powers?

The AlgosOne community has been steadily growing since the project launched in 2023. The platform has a fanatically loyal fanbase – and with good reason. The proprietary AI, using institutional-grade machine-learning algorithms, has maintained a trade win rate of over 80% for over two years running. Also, when the first 24-month long-term contracts expired in December 2024, all account holders earned between 50% and 250% ROI.

AlgosOne’s advanced deep-learning trading tools are completely free. Users can open trading contracts as brief as 30 days or as long as two years, paying zero sign-up, subscription, or deposit fees and no transaction fees whatsoever. Also, platform users don’t pay a cent on losing trades. The sole fee is a commission, only charged on winning trades.

AlgosOne has a well-earned reputation for transparency and profit consistency, a reserve fund offering client capital protection, and a spotless security record.

Final Take

It’s easy, even for the most experienced crypto investors, to miss the writing on the wall that a coin is going to blow up. The AIAO presale feels like one of those very rare occasions where the signs are all there early on that this is a coin to watch, and you are going to kick yourself for not getting on board before it takes off.

AlgosOne’s AI training platform is technologically ahead of the game, making professional-grade deep-learning tools accessible to anyone with just a couple of hundred dollars to invest. The sellout speed of the first five presale stages, the buyback response, and the platform’s proven track record all point to a token that’s sticking around.

Stage 7 will kick off on the 30th of September, and each new stage means fewer available tokens and higher prices. But, if you want a piece of the action, there’s a catch. To be eligible to join the presale, you need to be a registered AlgosOne user with a verified account and at least a $300 deposit in a trading account. Demand is high, and so the number of tokens any single user can buy is limited. A higher investment and greater engagement with the platform, or through social media, will qualify you for a higher token allocation.

AlgosOne is moving through the presale stages fast, and the window for getting in on the ground floor is closing. If you want to qualify to buy AIAO in Stage 7, while coins are still available, you can sign up with AlgosOne here.