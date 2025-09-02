The Vitalik Effect: How MANYU Could Follow SHIB’s Path to New Highs

A Familiar Pattern in Crypto History

When Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, sells meme tokens he has been sent, the initial reaction is almost always the same: panic, fear, and assumptions of weakness. Yet time and time again, history has shown that these moments don’t mark the end of a project – they often mark the beginning of something extraordinary.

Take Shiba Inu (SHIB) for example. When Vitalik sold billions of SHIB tokens in 2021, many feared it was over for the then-emerging meme coin. Instead, SHIB exploded, running to a multi-billion-dollar market cap and cementing itself as one of the most legendary meme tokens in existence. The same pattern unfolded with Moodeng and several others: Vitalik sold, the market recalibrated, and the project skyrocketed.

Now, history may be about to repeat itself, and this time with MANYU, the viral black Shiba Inu.

The MANYU Moment

MANYU isn’t just another meme coin. With over 20M+ combined social followers from the real-world Little Manyu Shiba Inu, 360M+ video views across platforms, and a relentless community, MANYU has been positioned as the flagship new-generation Shiba on Ethereum.

Recently, Vitalik sold the $MANYU tokens that were sent to his wallet. Far from a bearish signal, this move has sparked speculation and excitement across the crypto space. Why? Because the parallels are undeniable:

Vitalik sold SHIB → SHIB went to billions.

Vitalik sold Moodeng → Moodeng went parabolic.

Now, Vitalik has sold MANYU.

The stage is set for another legendary run.

Why This Matters Beyond the Sell

There’s another important layer. In the past, after these sales, Vitalik often directed attention back to the projects through charitable donations and public acknowledgments. His sale of SHIB, for example, was tied to massive charitable contributions that generated global headlines and indirectly boosted SHIB’s legitimacy and exposure.

If history repeats, Vitalik could once again reference or even highlight MANYU, a move that would bring unprecedented visibility to a project already trending globally. Given the size of the sell, the probability of him speaking on it is high.

MANYU’s Positioning: A 1B+ Runner?

Even without speculation, MANYU has been building the infrastructure, partnerships, and momentum needed to run into the hundreds of millions in market cap. The project has:

28,000+ holders in a month.

Multiple Tier 1 and Tier 2 exchange listings already live.

$50M+ in volume in a single week across DEX and CEX.

Backing and involvement from the original SHIB community members and influencers.

A clear roadmap packed with catalysts from cross-chain expansion to ManyuSwap, global sponsorships, and more.

Combine that with the Vitalik Effect, and MANYU finds itself at the center of one of the most bullish narratives in the market.

Conclusion: History Doesn’t Lie

Vitalik selling meme tokens has never been the end of a project. More often than not, it has been the inflection point that set the stage for exponential growth. With SHIB, Moodeng, and others, the story was the same: sell → recalibration → legendary run.

Now, $MANYU is in that same spotlight. A black Shiba Inu with unmatched virality, a strong and growing holder base, and a narrative that resonates globally.

The question isn’t whether $MANYU will run; the question is just how far.

And if history is any guide, 1B+ is just the beginning.

Learn more about MANYU by visiting its official website.