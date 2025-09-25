The US GENIUS Act Was Enacted, and DOT Miners Officially Launched the XRP and DOGE Cloud Mining Plan

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 25, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Against the backdrop of the accelerated reshaping of the global crypto regulatory landscape, US President Donald Trump officially signed the GENIUS Act on the 18th of this month, marking the first time that stablecoins have been included in the US federal regulatory framework. The market has paid close attention to this, especially XRP, a crypto asset that is anchored to fiat currency and has real application value, and DOGE (Dogecoin), which has shown strong vitality in global payments and community support, becoming double beneficiaries of the policy dividend.

With this regulatory benefit, DOT Miners, the world’s leading compliant cloud mining platform, announced that it will officially launch the XRP and DOGE exclusive cloud mining plan from now on, creating a flexible, efficient, and extremely low-threshold crypto income channel for users.

XRP and DOGE dual-currency benefits: Policies and communities jointly drive a new growth cycle

The GENIUS Act establishes compliance standards for stablecoins in terms of issuance, reserves, and auditing, and clear regulatory signals are accelerating capital flows to crypto assets with actual landing scenarios. XRP is regarded as one of the currencies with the greatest policy dividends due to its wide application in cross-border settlements, while DOGE is ushering in a new outbreak point with its huge community, growing payment application scenarios, and support for lightweight crypto finance.

Against this background, DOT Miners launched the XRP and DOGE dual-currency cloud mining plan, which is a quick response to market trends and provides users with tools to capture the appreciation of potential currencies.

No equipment or transactions required, daily automatic income settlement

The newly launched cloud mining contract continues the convenient experience of DOT Miners. Users do not need to buy mining machines or have any technical knowledge. They only need to register an account and transfer XRP or DOGE to automatically start mining. The daily passive income can reach up to $8,700, supporting real-time settlement and withdrawal, and the participation threshold is extremely low.

The project leader of the platform pointed out:

“Compared with traditional mining with high technical barriers and complicated configuration, we hope to help users share the benefits of the XRP and DOGE market boom at the lowest participation cost.”

Why choose DOT Miners?

Global compliance background: Headquartered in the UK, the operation strictly complies with the financial regulations of many countries and has served more than 5 million global users;

Green energy mine: nodes are deployed in Northern Europe and Africa and other regions, 100% powered by renewable energy, stable and environmentally friendly;

Bitmain investment support: global mining giant Bitmain strategic support, platform hardware and technical strength are strong;

Lifetime recommendation rebate mechanism: invite friends to participate in cloud mining contracts, you can enjoy a lifetime 4.5% rebate, no upper limit on the number of people;

Multi-currency flexible mining: In addition to XRP and DOGE, the platform also supports mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, SOL;

As DOGE gradually breaks away from the label of “meme currency”, its application in scenarios such as small payments, in-game economy, and community micro-transactions is rapidly expanding. In addition, with the increasing attention paid by policies to encrypted payment scenarios, DOGE is ushering in an unprecedented period of value revaluation.

Start your XRP and DOGE cloud mining journey and easily achieve daily income and long-term asset growth with DOT Miners.