Cryptonews Press Releases

The US GENIUS Act Has Been Enacted, DOT Miners Has Officially Launched a New XRP Cloud Mining Plan

Market Mining
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.

At a time when the global regulatory environment is rapidly evolving, US President Trump officially signed the GENIUS Act on the 18th of this month, marking the first time that the United States has included stablecoins in the federal regulatory framework. The market has responded positively to this, especially digital assets that are linked to fiat currencies and have actual financial applications, such as XRP, which have quickly attracted capital attention.

Taking this opportunity, DOT Miners, the world’s leading compliant cloud mining platform, announced that it will officially launch an XRP exclusive cloud mining channel from now on, aiming to provide users with a more flexible and efficient digital asset value-added path.

The bill sends a positive signal, and XRP is regarded as one of the biggest beneficiaries

The GENIUS Act establishes the issuance, reserve and regulatory mechanisms of stablecoins, clearing many uncertainties for the market. As a widely used encrypted asset in cross-border payments and settlements, the application value of XRP has once again been highlighted. At the same time, both on-chain activity and capital inflows have risen, making it one of the most “policy dividend” mainstream currencies at present.

The integration of XRP by DOT Miners is seen as an important strategic move to comply with policy signals.

No equipment required, no transactions required, daily automatic income settlement

The newly launched XRP cloud mining contract continues the convenient style of DOT Miners. Users do not need to buy mining machines or have technical backgrounds. They only need to complete account registration and transfer XRP to start the automatic mining program.

According to the platform disclosure, the current daily passive income of XRP contracts can reach up to US$8,700. The contracts support automatic settlement and withdrawal at any time, greatly reducing the user’s participation threshold.

The project leader of DOT Miners said:

“We hope to help users grasp the actual income opportunities brought by the rise of XRP in the simplest way. Mining should no longer be an exclusive technical barrier for niche players.”

Why choose DOT Miners?

As a compliant platform registered in the UK, DOT Miners has more than 5 million users worldwide, and its operating standards strictly comply with the financial regulatory standards of many countries. Its mining farms are deployed in green energy concentrated areas such as Northern Europe and Africa to achieve stable operation around the clock.

In addition, the platform has also received strategic investment from the mining giant “Bitmain” and has a referral rebate mechanism. Users can get up to 4.5% lifetime commission rebate by inviting others to participate in contract purchases.

Multiple currency support, adapting to more investment needs

In addition to XRP, DOT Miners also supports mining services for a variety of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, USDT, BNB, SOL, etc., which are suitable for flexible configuration by investors with different risk preferences. With the implementation of stablecoin legislation, this multi-currency, compliant and transparent mining platform is becoming the first choice for asset appreciation of the new generation of investors.

Want to participate in the XRP dividend cycle? Now is the best time.


For more information, please visit the official website.

