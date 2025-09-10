The Under-the-Radar Altcoin Changing How We Spend Crypto in 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Most crypto payments still feel clunky. You need special wallets, QR codes, and merchants who understand blockchain technology. SpacePay wants to change this reality with a simple idea: let people pay with crypto using the same card machines already sitting in stores.

The London-based fintech startup has built a system that works with existing Android POS terminals through a basic software update. Their native $SPY token is currently available in presale at $0.003181, offering early access to what could become a major shift in how crypto payments work.

This Altcoin Solves Real Problems

The $SPY token powers more than just payments. Token holders get voting rights on platform decisions, monthly loyalty airdrops, and early access to new features before anyone else sees them. SpacePay has also built in a revenue-sharing model that gives token holders a portion of the company’s earnings.

What makes this different from other crypto projects is the focus on practical solutions. Instead of creating another complex DeFi protocol, SpacePay addresses the basic question of how to spend crypto in the real world. Merchants can accept payments from over 325 different cryptocurrency wallets without buying new equipment or learning new systems.

People can pay using the cryptocurrencies they already have – Ethereum, Binance Coin, Polygon, USDT, and others. No need to convert to a special payment token or download yet another app. If someone has crypto sitting in their wallet, they can spend it.

Smart Crypto Payment Protection

One major barrier to merchant adoption has been cryptocurrency’s price swings. A business owner doesn’t want to accept payment in Bitcoin only to watch its value drop 20% the next day. SpacePay handles this concern through instant conversion to local fiat currency.

When a customer pays with crypto, the system immediately converts it to dollars, euros, or whatever currency the merchant prefers. The business receives stable money while the customer enjoys the convenience of spending their digital assets. This setup removes the guesswork and financial risk that have kept many merchants away from crypto payments.

The conversion happens in real-time, so there’s no waiting period where the merchant worries about price movements. Transaction fees stay low at just 0.5%, which beats many traditional payment processors that charge 2%-3% or more.

Simple Integration Changes Everything

SpacePay’s biggest advantage might be its simplicity. Most crypto payment solutions require merchants to install new hardware, train staff, and integrate complex systems. SpacePay works with existing Android-based POS terminals through a software update.

Think about all the small businesses that looked at crypto payments and said, “too expensive, too complicated.” Now, a local pizza place or bookstore can offer crypto payments without any major investment. No new hardware to buy, no tech team to hire.

SpacePay takes care of the security side with encryption and constant monitoring. Shop owners don’t need to understand blockchain technology or worry about hackers. They just need to know that payments work and money shows up in their account.

$SPY Tokenomics Breakdown

SpacePay has structured its tokenomics to support long-term growth and community engagement. The total supply is capped at 34 billion $SPY tokens, distributed as follows:

Public Sale (ICO): 20% – Available during the presale phase;

User Rewards and Loyalty: 17% – Reserved for rewarding active community members;

Strategic Partnerships and Ecosystem: 18% – Set aside for business partnerships;

Marketing and Community Building: 18% – Allocated for promotion and user acquisition;

Reserve Fund: 12% – Held for future strategic initiatives;

Development: 10% – Dedicated to platform improvements;

Founders: 5% – Allocated to the founding team.

Token prices go up as each presale stage fills up. Early buyers get better deals, and the money raised helps SpacePay build out its system. It’s a straightforward approach that gives everyone clear incentives.

Growing Merchant Network

SpacePay has already developed a working product and is focused on regulatory compliance. The company has raised over $1 million in its presale, showing investor confidence in the concept. More importantly, they’re building real partnerships with merchants who want to accept crypto payments.

There are more than 400 million people holding crypto around the world. Many of them are younger folks with money to spend, but most stores can’t take their digital payments. SpacePay connects these dots without making merchants jump through hoops.

Getting Started With $SPY

Getting $SPY tokens is pretty simple. Head to SpacePay’s website and connect a wallet like MetaMask or WalletConnect. You can buy with most major cryptocurrencies – ETH, BNB, MATIC, AVAX, USDT, or USDC.

The platform also accepts bank card payments for those new to crypto. With the current presale price at $0.003181 per token, early participants can secure their position before potential exchange listings and broader market availability.

