The Simple Upgrade Turning Old Card Machines into Crypto Payment Hubs – Meet $SPY

That dusty card reader sitting on your counter could start accepting Bitcoin by tomorrow afternoon.

SpacePay figured out something most crypto payment companies missed – merchants don’t want to replace their equipment. The London startup built software that upgrades existing Android payment terminals into full crypto payment systems. No new hardware required, no technical expertise needed, just a simple app installation.

Why Crypto Payment Adoption Has Stalled

Around 400 million people own cryptocurrency worldwide. Most of them would love to spend their digital money at regular stores instead of just holding it or trading online. The gap between crypto ownership and crypto spending stays wide for one simple reason – existing payment solutions ask too much from merchants.

Traditional crypto payment systems require businesses to buy expensive new terminals. These specialized devices often cost thousands of dollars and sit separately from the card readers merchants already use. Staff members need training on unfamiliar equipment. The whole process becomes complicated and costly before a single crypto transaction even happens.

Price swings terrify business owners. They’ve heard about Bitcoin dropping 15% overnight and imagine accepting $100 at lunch that’s worth $85 by dinner. When margins are tight, that gamble doesn’t fly.

The technical jargon doesn’t help either. Talk to a small business owner about blockchain protocols or wallet addresses, and watch their eyes glaze over. They want payment solutions that work simply, not cryptocurrency lessons.

How SpacePay Makes Crypto Payment Simple

SpacePay took a different path than other companies trying to crack crypto payments. Instead of creating new hardware, they built software that works with Android terminals already installed in millions of businesses. A restaurant, clothing store, or repair shop can download the SpacePay app and connect it to their current card reader in minutes.

The setup process removes all technical barriers. Merchants never have to learn what blockchain means or how Bitcoin functions. They just see payments coming through their familiar terminal interface. The system handles all the crypto complexity behind the scenes.

When customers pay with Bitcoin or Ethereum, SpacePay converts the cryptocurrency to regular money immediately. The merchant receives dollars or euros in their account within seconds. Even if crypto markets crash an hour later, the business already got paid in stable currency at the exact amount they expected.

This instant conversion solves the volatility problem that keeps most merchants away from digital currencies. They can set prices in their local currency and always receive that exact amount. The crypto side becomes invisible to them.

The $SPY Token Powers Real Utility

The $SPY token runs the SpacePay ecosystem and currently sells for $0.003181 during the presale phase. Unlike tokens that exist purely for speculation, this one serves specific functions within the payment platform.

Token holders pick what SpacePay builds next and get paid monthly for staying involved. Plus, they access new stuff early.

The revenue-sharing model creates direct financial benefits. When SpacePay processes more transactions, token holders earn more money from their share of the fees. This ties token value to actual platform performance rather than just market speculation.

They made 34 billion tokens total. The public sale gets 20%, active users claim 17%, development takes 10%, partnerships and marketing each get 18%, and 12% stays in reserve. The founders? Just 5%.

SpacePay One Testnet Shows Working Technology

SpacePay One Testnet went live recently, giving developers and early testers hands-on experience with the payment engine. The testnet runs on Base Sepolia and Ethereum Sepolia networks, demonstrating multi-chain capabilities from the start.

Version 1 includes a functional payment widget built with an API-first design. The seamless checkout flow works smoothly, and the foundation for fiat settlement integration already exists. Desktop testing works best right now while the team fixes a few mobile bugs.

Having a working testnet matters because it proves SpacePay built actual technology rather than just promises. Too many crypto projects launch with flashy websites but no functioning product. SpacePay took the opposite approach – they built the system first, then started talking about it.

Developers can test the API through the testnet and report problems before launch. Real user feedback catches issues early.

Low Fees Create Win-Win Situations

Credit card processors grab 2% to 4% from every sale. A store doing $30,000 monthly loses $600 to $1,200 just in processing fees.

SpacePay charges 0.5% per transaction. That same store would pay only $150 monthly. The savings can cover utility bills, fund employee bonuses, or go straight to the bottom line. Over a year, lower fees save thousands of dollars that businesses can use however they need.

The fee structure stays transparent without hidden charges. Merchants know exactly what each transaction costs, making financial planning easier. This clarity builds trust and encourages adoption among business owners tired of surprise fees from traditional processors.

Getting Started With the $SPY Presale

People interested in the $SPY token presale can participate by following these steps:

Visit SpacePay’s official website and locate the presale section

Connect a compatible crypto wallet like MetaMask or WalletConnect to the platform

Choose your payment method from supported options: ETH, BNB, MATIC, AVAX, USDT, USDC, or regular bank card

Enter the amount you want to invest and review how many tokens you’ll receive at $0.003181 each

Confirm the transaction through your connected wallet and pay any required gas fees

Save your transaction receipt for future reference when claiming tokens

Follow SpacePay on social media for updates about token distribution and platform launches

