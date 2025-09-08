The First Dogecoin ETF Set to Go Live – Will DOGE Hit $1? SolMining Offers New Avenues for Your DOGE Holdings

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

The ETF market recently reached a milestone: the first Dogecoin ETF is expected to debut soon in the US market. Issuer REX Shares, in partnership with Osprey Funds, has submitted an application for the REX-Osprey™ DOGE ETF (ticker: DOJE) using the expedited approval process under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “40 Act”). The fund is expected to become effective on September 9, 2025.

Many analysts suggest that if the ETF is approved, it will generate strong capital flows and market confidence, potentially driving a breakout for DOGE. Some technical projections suggest a target range of approximately $1–$1.40.

SolMining: Helping DOGE Holdings Grow in Value

For long-term holders, the launch of an ETF is undoubtedly exciting, but many are more concerned about how to gradually increase their DOGE holdings, rather than relying solely on market price fluctuations. This is where SolMining comes in.

SolMining is a UK-based cloud mining platform that allows users to participate in DOGE mining online without having to purchase mining equipment or incur high electricity costs. By activating a contract, users remotely share the platform’s computing power and receive regular DOGE payments based on the contract period.

How Much DOGE Can I Earn Daily?

The amount of DOGE rewards users receive daily depends on the contract plan they choose. Sol Mining offers a variety of flexible plans to suit different budgets and investment horizons.

SolMining’s smaller deposit plans are suitable for users who want to experiment with the platform on a small scale.

SolMining’s larger deposit plans offer higher daily rewards and are suitable for long-term or large-scale investors.

All contracts automatically issue DOGE rewards every 24 hours, and the initial investment is returned upon contract expiration.

Click here to view our contracts or visit our website at solmining.com.

How to Start Mining Dogecoin?

Visit SolMining and create your account – you’ll receive a $15 bonus. Select a mining contract that suits your budget and timeframe and purchase it. Your earnings will be paid daily to your wallet.

Security and Sustainability

In the development of digital assets and blockchain applications, security and sustainability remain core concerns for users and the industry. SolMining has made clear commitments in both areas.

Compliance Assurance: Registered in the UK, SolMining utilizes multi-signature wallets, separate hot and cold wallets, and an AI-powered risk control system to effectively mitigate potential risks and ensure the security of user assets.

Transparent Operations: All contract execution and profit distribution are tracked and verifiable by users at any time, avoiding information asymmetry.

Green Energy Driven: SolMining’s data centers primarily rely on solar, hydro, and wind power for low-carbon mining, complying with ESG sustainability standards.

Long-Term Vision: By continuously optimizing energy efficiency, SolMining not only ensures the stability of its platform operations but also drives the entire industry towards environmentally friendly and sustainable development.

Summary

The launch of the first Dogecoin ETF marks DOGE’s official entry into the mainstream financial system. While it remains uncertain whether it will push DOGE above $1, it has undoubtedly boosted market confidence and attention.

SolMining also offers DOGE holders another path to value growth: gradually increasing their holdings through cloud mining, rather than relying solely on market fluctuations.

In a crypto market characterized by both volatility and opportunity, a dual-track strategy of “ETF + cloud mining” may help investors capture growth potential while balancing long-term stability.

To learn more about SolMining’s operating model and service details, you can visit the official website directly: solmining.com