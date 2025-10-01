BTC $117,438.50 4.02%
ETH $4,333.48 5.51%
SOL $220.03 7.12%
PEPE $0.0000096 6.50%
SHIB $0.000012 5.92%
DOGE $0.24 7.20%
XRP $2.94 3.92%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Press Releases

The Era of “Easy Money” from Bitcoin Reserves is Over. True Crypto Investment Begins Now.

blockchain cloud mining
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
GoldenMining

With the evolution of the global financial landscape, the maturing crypto market, and the opening up of market regulation, the era of “easy money” from Bitcoin reserves has ended. In the past, many viewed the rapid, effortless gains afforded by massive Bitcoin reserves and market volatility as a simple game of fortune.

However, those days of easy profits are now history, marking a new chapter in the cryptocurrency world. Now, true crypto investing has begun. This requires investors to move beyond simple holdings and speculation and embrace more serious research, clear strategies, and true value discovery.

At the same time, GoldenMining understands that in the new crypto era, simply relying on asset holdings is no longer sufficient to generate returns. Success will depend on a deep understanding of technological innovation, real-world use cases, and long-term market dynamics.

To this end, GoldenMining has launched Bitcoin cloud mining contracts, enabling investors to make transparent and informed investments and thereby reap real value returns in the future digital economy.

What Is Cloud Mining?

Cloud mining allows users to remotely rent computing power from mining farms to participate in digital currency mining, eliminating the need to purchase and maintain mining machines. GoldenMining, with over 90 mining farms worldwide and seven years of operational experience, uses intelligent algorithms to schedule computing power, optimizing electricity costs and resource allocation, providing investors with stable and efficient mining output.

How to Participate in GoldenMining Cloud Mining

  • Create an account – Go to GoldenMining and register using your email address to become a member.
  • Select a contract – Once you purchase a contract, the mining machine will start generating revenue.
  • Claim revenue – Contract revenue is distributed daily and can be withdrawn at any time.

GoldenMining Works to Provide Users with Security and Sustainable Development in the Future

Compared to the high costs and complex maintenance of traditional mining, GoldenMining users only need to manage computing power, allowing investors to easily enjoy the profit opportunities offered by contract development without having to operate equipment.

In the crypto mining industry, trust and fund security are paramount. GoldenMining understands this and utilizes high-level SSL encryption, securely stores user funds in a tier-one bank, and has each contract insured by AIG.

The platform utilizes wind and solar power generated by renewable energy mines worldwide, using natural, pollution-free energy. This ensures environmental protection while providing sufficient power for mining machines, resulting in higher returns.

Seize the Opportunity

Cryptocurrency is no longer a speculative game for a select few; it has become a serious asset class requiring strategic vision and careful action. For investors willing to conduct in-depth research, understand the value of the technology, and develop a long-term strategy, the future digital economy promises unprecedented returns. Abandon the illusion of “easy gains” and embrace the true promise of crypto investing—GoldenMining is ready to join you in this new era of maturity, challenges, and rewards.

For more information, please visit GoldenMining’s official website: https://goldenmining.cc

Or contact us via email: [email protected]

Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 30, 2025 – Bitcoin Tops $114K, Ethereum Above $4.2K While AI and DeFi Sectors Face Losses
2025-09-30 04:02:41
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-30 13:50:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 14:36:24
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,209,484,935,312
2.87
Trending Crypto
Features
Vanguard U-Turn on Crypto ETFs Could Be Explosive for Bitcoin
2025-10-01 07:06:47
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
World-Leading AI Claude Predicts the Price of XRP, Cardano and Ethereum by the End of 2025
2025-09-30 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 30, 2025 – Bitcoin Tops $114K, Ethereum Above $4.2K While AI and DeFi Sectors Face Losses
2025-09-30 04:02:41
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-30 13:50:35
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-01 14:36:24
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-01 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Exploded 833% Last October – Can It Repeat That Moonshot in 30 Days?
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed Balaha
2025-10-01 16:02:57
Altcoin News
Zcash +35%, Pudgy Penguins Climbs, Sonic Gains – Altcoin Season Targets Catalysts
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-10-01 15:47:11
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors