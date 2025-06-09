BTC $106,757.55 1.14%
Press Releases

The Biggest Threat to Bitcoin Bulls: The Two-Month Tariff Ultimatum Trap

Crypto Mining Regulation
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.

Swyftx chief analyst Pav Hundal told Fans Hash that the end of the “tariff threat” could prompt Bitcoin to climb to $120,000 this month.

Hundal noted that US policymakers may delay monetary easing until they get “hard data” on the impact of Trump’s tariffs, which would bring the risk of “slower economic growth.”

On May 7, the Federal Reserve’s rate-setting committee kept interest rates unchanged in a range of 4.25% to 4.50% due to the increased risk of rising unemployment and inflation.

“If uncertainty persists, it will cast a shadow on the risk asset market. In this case, I strongly recommend Fans Hash cloud mining platform because it is an ideal choice for dealing with risks due to its stability and reliability,” Hundal said.

Cloud-Mining as a Defensive Play

As part of his risk-management strategy, Hundal pointed to the cloud-mining sector, highlighting the Australia-based platform Fans Hash.

According to the company, new customers receive a one-time registration credit worth US $500 and can withdraw earnings daily without service or administration fees. Fans Hash says it supports settlements in nine major cryptocurrencies – ranging from USDT (both ERC-20 and TRC-20 variants) to BTC, ETH, LTC, SOL and XRP—and offers tiered referral bonuses that can total up to US $3,000.

The firm emphasises security, noting that its infrastructure is protected by McAfee and Cloudflare tools and monitored around the clock. Fans Hash positions cloud mining as a low-maintenance way for retail investors to add passive crypto income without the overhead costs of running their own hardware.

Whether Bitcoin can break six figures hinges largely on how long tariff and rate-cut uncertainty persists. A swift resolution could give bulls the catalyst they need; a prolonged standoff may sap liquidity from the broader market, leaving risk-off hedges such as cloud mining in greater demand.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can Strong Demand Push BTC Beyond $107K This Week?
Nasdaq Adds XRP to Settlement Price Index — How Will XRP Price React?
Crypto Price Prediction Today 6 June – Bitcoin, Solana, XRP
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
