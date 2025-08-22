The 2nd Edition of the CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 Summit: Builders, Investors, and Developers Meet Again to Shape the Web Space

Singapore is the global blockchain hub, and it is hosting the upcoming CoinFerenceX Web3 summit. Only 5 months after the Dubai summit held in April this year, CoinFerenceX is ensuring no one is left behind. All roads lead to Singapore on 29th and 30th September 2025 for the second edition of the CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 Summit.

The two-day event will connect over 25,000 decision-makers from across the globe, all with a common goal of revolutionizing the Web3 space. Inventors, developers, investors, and all blockchain visionaries are expected to share ideas, network, and work together to fully actualize the power of Web3 technology.

Carefully curated for maximum impact, the event will feature over 150 expert speakers presenting exclusive and disruptive strategies. Close to 750 innovative startups and over 7,500 attendees from 50+ countries are expected to meet and exchange knowledge freely. Do not be left behind; book your spot early.

Why the CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 Summit 2nd Edition is a Must-Attend

CoinFerenceX, The World’s First Decentralized Web3 Summit, is one of its kind. First, the event organizers are not the only beneficiaries; companies will actively shape the event and get real benefits in measurable returns.

Industry players and innovators will gain crucial knowledge from the multitude of information presented by industry experts and researchers. CoinFerenceX is empowering industry players and leading the next blockchain revolution.

The event is set for the 29th and 30th of September, 2025, in Singapore, with 100+ exhibitors showcasing their innovative tech. More than 250 investors and VCs will be scouting for exclusive deals. With 400+ partners, this event is expected to be the biggest and best decentralized Web3 summit yet, bringing founders, investors, builders, and regulators under one roof.

Important Highlights About This Event of the Season

Summit Dates and Location: 29-30 September, in Singapore.

Featuring:150+ speakers, 400+ partners, over 7500 expected attendees, and more.

Discussion points: Sustainable blockchain, mining, gaming, DeFi 2.0, regulation and compliance, among other industry-related issues.

The opportunity to be part of the next disruptive decentralized Web3 event is here. Take the limited-time offer and get your project invested. Promote your project/invention in the presence of over 600 key opinion leaders and 400+ media for maximum exposure. Capture the attention of hundreds of potential investors.

About Tickets and Registration for Companies and Attendees

The tickets are categorized into three groups that cater to every attendee. A free ticket is availed for all attendees, with access to high-voltage keynotes and unlimited new blockchain information.

The premium tickets, on the other hand, unlock access to higher levels of interactions, workshops, and pitches in the presence of curated panels.

For the VIP level tickets, attendees will use priority access entrances, have top-of-the-line seating areas, and have direct interactions with investors.

Tickets are available now and are selling quickly at https://coinferencex.com/.

What This Event Means For You

The CoinFerenceX Decentralized Web3 summit 2nd edition is a 2-day event that is reshaping the blockchain industry. Fully community-driven, the summit promises to hold important dialogues that are both leadership-focused and business-oriented. Attendees will engage in 30+ hours of innovative insights, productive workshops, and panel discussions presented by blockchain industry leaders and experts.

Mark your calendar and register today before the tickets sell out: September 29-30, the global Web3 leaders, enthusiasts, and innovators will gather in Singapore and change the future course of the blockchain arena.

Find out more information about the event on CoinFerenceX.com. Or reach out through:

Name: Anais Dubois

Phone: +971 58 546 7267

Email: [email protected]

Visit us on social media: X and LinkedIn