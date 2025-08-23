SpacePay’s Presale Introduces Technology That Could Change the Future of Crypto Transactions

SpacePay’s presale gives investors a chance to join a project aiming to shape the future of payments. The platform is building a system that makes using crypto for everyday purchases fast and affordable.

Based in London and backed by global investors, SpacePay works with hundreds of wallets so people can spend crypto as easily as a bank card.

It keeps costs low for both shoppers and merchants and has already raised over a million dollars in its presale. The goal is to make crypto payments part of daily life everywhere.

Many crypto payment systems are hard to use because they work differently from the payment methods people already know. Customers want quick and easy payments without delays or high fees.

Merchants need a system that is steady and dependable. These problems have made it hard for crypto to be used in physical stores, even though more people now own it.

SpacePay’s Scalable Payment Infrastructure

SpacePay is designed to fix these issues. It can handle heavy payment traffic without slowing down. It works with more than 325 wallets, including MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet, and Ledger, meaning customers can pay directly from the wallets they already use.

The system also connects to existing payment terminals through an APK. Shops do not need to buy new hardware to start accepting crypto payments. On busy days, such as holiday sales, SpacePay is built to process every payment quickly and efficiently.

SpacePay offers instant settlement. When a customer pays, the shop receives the money right away. This could be a better choice compared to most traditional banking systems. It also protects merchants from price changes in crypto.

If a customer pays in Ethereum, the shop still gets the exact amount in their local currency, regardless of whether the ETH price changes during the payment. This system is made possible through its volatility protection mechanism, which locks the crypto funds as soon as the payments are processed.

The platform supports many cryptocurrencies. Customers can use Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins such as USDT, and more. Merchants only pay a 0.5% fee per transaction, which is lower than most bank card fees.

Let’s look at a simple example of how SpacePay can be used: A tourist can check into a hotel and pay instantly in crypto. The hotel receives the exact amount they expected in their local currency, with no waiting and no surprise charges.

The SpacePay presale is happening at a time when the crypto world is looking for real uses beyond trading. SpacePay’s focus on speed, low fees, and a simple user experience makes it stand out.

With instant settlement, protection from price swings, and support for hundreds of wallets, it has the tools to make crypto a normal way to pay. For those who believe crypto should be as easy to spend as cash, joining the SPY presale is a way to be part of that future.

The SPY Token’s Role in the Ecosystem

The SPY token powers the SpacePay system. There are 34 billion tokens in total. The supply is divided between the public sale, user rewards, partnerships, development, and marketing.

Holding SPY comes with benefits. Token holders can vote on decisions, gain early access to new features, and receive loyalty rewards. They can also share in part of the platform’s revenue.

The presale is more than a way to raise money; it helps build the network by bringing in early supporters. The funds will be used to expand the system, attract more merchants, and add features.

The price of SPY increases at each stage of the presale, meaning early buyers get a better deal. It is a way to join a project focused on making crypto easy to spend anywhere.

How to Buy SPY Crypto in the Ongoing Presale

To buy SPY in the presale, connect a wallet such as MetaMask to the SpacePay presale page. You can pay with ETH, BNB, MATIC, AVAX, BASE, USDC, USDT, or a bank card.

Once your wallet is connected and has funds, choose how much SPY you want to buy. Confirm the transaction and ensure you have enough left to pay the network fees.

After the swap, your SPY tokens will be sent to your wallet and ready to use when SpacePay launches.

