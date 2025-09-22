SpacePay’s Crypto Presale Breaks $1.3 Million – Here’s Why Investors Are Excited

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 21, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

What if you could walk into any store and pay with Bitcoin using the exact same card reader they’ve always had?

SpacePay is tackling something most crypto companies haven’t figured out yet: how to make digital payments work in the real world without forcing businesses to buy expensive new equipment. The money keeps flowing in because people finally see a crypto project that actually makes sense for everyday use.

The London startup just hit a big milestone – they’ve raised over $1.3 million in their presale.

SpacePay Cracks the Code on Crypto Payments

Here’s the thing about crypto payments – they’re a mess for most businesses. You need special hardware that costs a fortune. Your staff has to learn completely new systems. The setup takes forever. Most business owners take one look at the process and walk away.

SpacePay flipped this whole approach. They figured out how to make existing card machines accept crypto payments. Just a software update. That’s it. No new hardware, no months of training, no technical nightmares.

Think about it from a business owner’s perspective. You’ve got millions of people with crypto who want to spend it, but no easy way to take their money. SpacePay fixes that problem without breaking the bank or disrupting operations.

Why Smart Money is Flowing to SpacePay

The presale numbers tell a story that investors clearly like. First off, SpacePay isn’t just selling promises – they actually built something that works. Too many crypto projects ask for money based on flashy white papers and grand visions. SpacePay has a working product you can actually test.

The business model makes financial sense too. They charge merchants 0.5% per transaction. Compare that to traditional credit card processors that often hit you with 2%-3% fees. Business owners aren’t stupid – they can do basic math.

Here’s what really gets investors excited though: $SPY token holders don’t just own tokens, they own a piece of the revenue. Plus monthly rewards, voting rights on platform decisions, and early access to new features. It’s like owning stock in a company that actually pays dividends.

Inside the $SPY Presale Structure

The $SPY token costs $0.003181 right now, but that price goes up in stages. Early buyers pay less than people who show up later. It’s a simple concept that rewards people who take action quickly.

The token setup is pretty smart when you break it down. Total supply is capped at 34 billion tokens. They’re selling 20% to the public, setting aside 17% for user rewards, and splitting the rest between development, partnerships, marketing, and emergency reserves.

This isn’t some infinite money printing scheme. There’s a hard limit on how many tokens exist, which means scarcity increases as more people want in.

Visit SpacePay Presale

The Tech Magic Behind Instant Conversions

Crypto’s biggest problem for merchants isn’t complicated – it’s the wild price swings. Bitcoin can drop 10% between lunch and dinner. No business owner wants that kind of uncertainty.

SpacePay solves this by instantly converting crypto payments to regular money. Customer pays with Bitcoin, merchant gets dollars (or euros, or whatever currency they prefer). The merchant never touches the volatile crypto side of things.

The platform works with over 325 different crypto wallets. Whether someone uses MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or any other popular option, they can pay. The more payment options you accept, the more customers you can serve.

Why Now is the Perfect Storm for Adoption

Something interesting is happening in the crypto world right now. The technology is getting more stable. Governments are creating clearer rules instead of just banning everything. Regular people are starting to understand how digital money works.

Look, millennials and Gen Z shoppers don’t mess around when it comes to tech. They grew up with smartphones and expect to pay however they want – including with crypto. If your business is still stuck in the cash-and-cards era, don’t be surprised when these customers take their money somewhere else.

Even big corporations are warming up to crypto now. When major companies start putting Bitcoin on their balance sheets, you know the landscape is changing fast.

Getting Into the SpacePay Presale

Anyone interested in joining the $SPY presale needs to visit SpacePay’s official website first. You’ll connect a crypto wallet like MetaMask or any other compatible option to their presale platform.

Payment options include most major cryptocurrencies – Ethereum, Binance Coin, Polygon, Avalanche, Tether, and USD Coin work fine. They even accept regular bank cards if you’re new to the crypto scene and don’t have a wallet set up yet.

Remember, $SPY tokens currently cost $0.003181 each, but that price increases as the presale moves through different phases. Anyone considering participation should double-check all transaction details and keep records of their purchase.

Website | (X) Twitter | Telegram