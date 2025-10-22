SpacePay One’s Payment Widget: Making Crypto Checkout Smooth and Simple, Presale Ongoing

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 22, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Paying with crypto at a store shouldn’t feel like solving a puzzle. SpacePay just launched their payment widget on testnet, and it looks like they finally figured out how to make crypto transactions feel normal.

The payment widget sits at the heart of SpacePay One’s V1 testnet release. It’s designed to handle crypto payments without making customers or merchants jump through hoops.

The widget runs on Base Sepolia and Ethereum Sepolia right now, giving developers their first real look at how the system works.

Most crypto payment systems overcomplicate things. SpacePay went the other direction. They built something that looks and acts like a regular checkout, just with crypto running underneath.

The presale for its native token SPY is also ongoing, but more on that in one of the next sections.

SpacePay One Brings Crypto Payments to Reality

The SpacePay One testnet went live a few days ago. Developers can test the payment widget right now and see how it handles real checkout scenarios.

The V1 release focuses on core functionality – a working payment interface, smooth checkout flow, and multi-chain support. The API-first design matters because businesses need something that fits into their existing setup. Nobody wants to rebuild their entire payment system from scratch just to accept Bitcoin.

Foundation work for fiat settlement integration shows up in this release too. That’s the piece that protects merchants from crypto’s wild price swings. When someone pays with Ethereum, the business gets euros or dollars immediately.

Desktop works best for testing right now. Mobile still has some bugs the team is working through. The team collects feedback through Telegram, and they want to hear about everything.

SpacePay’s Approach to Crypto Payments

SpacePay built its platform around a simple idea – make crypto payments work with what businesses already have. The system integrates with existing Android-based POS terminals through software updates. No expensive new equipment required.

Transaction fees sit at 0.5%, way below what traditional payment processors charge. Credit card companies usually take 2-3% or more from each sale. For a busy restaurant doing thousands in sales daily, that difference pays real bills.

Instant fiat conversion eliminates the volatility problem that scares most business owners away. A shop accepts payment in Bitcoin but receives local currency in its account within seconds. They never worry about market crashes affecting their revenue.

Supporting 325+ wallets means customers use whatever app they already have installed. MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Binance – they all work fine. Nobody downloads special apps or switches platforms.

Gasless transactions remove another friction point. Users don’t need to hold specific tokens just to pay transaction fees. The fewer obstacles in the way, the more likely people actually complete purchases.

Visit SpacePay Presale

The $SPY Token and Its Structure

The $SPY token powers the SpacePay ecosystem with a total supply capped at 34 billion tokens. The distribution breaks down into specific allocations designed to support long-term growth.

Twenty percent goes to the public sale during the presale phase. User rewards and loyalty programs get 17% of the supply. Development work receives 10%, ensuring continuous platform improvements.

Strategic partnerships and ecosystem development each claim 18%. The reserve fund holds 12% for future opportunities. Founders kept just 5% for themselves, which is modest compared to most crypto projects.

Token holders get several benefits beyond potential price appreciation. Governance rights let them vote on platform decisions and influence what features get built next. Revenue sharing provides passive income tied to transaction volume.

Token holders get to try new features before everyone else does. The team hosts video calls every quarter where token holders can ask questions directly. These video calls provide updates on progress and answer community questions.

Presale Information and Participation

The $SPY token presale continues at $0.003181 per token. The project has raised over $1.4 million so far. Each presale stage costs a bit more than the one before it.

The whole process takes maybe five minutes. Visit the official website and connect a compatible crypto wallet like MetaMask or WalletConnect. Choose your payment method from supported options, including ETH, BNB, MATIC, AVAX, USDT, USDC, and BASE.

Regular bank cards work too for people who don’t own crypto yet. Enter your investment amount and review the token allocation shown. Authorize the transaction through your wallet and save all transaction details for claiming tokens later.

Following SpacePay on Telegram and Twitter keeps you updated on testnet progress and mainnet launch timing.

JOIN THE SPACEPAY ($SPY) PRESALE NOW

Website | (X) Twitter | Telegram