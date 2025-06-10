Solaxy Blows Past $46M as Weekend FOMO Heats Up – 6 Days Left to Go

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 9, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

FOMO hit hard over the weekend as Solaxy’s ($SOLX) presale sprinted past $46.2 million, kicking off a six-day countdown for early investors to get in.

More than $1.4 million in $SOLX has been snapped up since June 6, showing traders are racing to lock in the current price before the token lists on top exchanges.

Already deep in development, Solaxy is building the first true Layer-2 for Solana ($SOL). When the stack goes live, which has been announced that it will be this month, it’s set to make Solana far more dependable – not just for meme coins, but for DeFi, gaming, and any high-throughput dApp that needs speed without congestion.

At $0.00175 per token, $SOLX is still a bargain, but the clock is ticking: the price ratchets up every two days.

For anyone who sees Solaxy as the upgrade that can push Solana to the next level, now is the moment to act.

Why $SOL Is Still Undervalued – and What Solaxy Has to Do With It

The price of $SOL dipped as low as $142 last week but has since recovered, currently trading at $153 at the time of writing.

The past 24 hours saw a modest 5.1% increase – a small move considering the macro backdrop, which includes renewed U.S.–China talks set to take place in London this week.

That’s why many still see $SOL as undervalued. While Bitcoin hit a fresh all-time high on May 22, Solana hasn’t come close to retesting its January peak.

Sure, the market is still in Bitcoin season – only 29 of the top 100 altcoins have outperformed BTC recently – but even compared to Ethereum ($ETH), which gained 5.1% in the past 30 days, $SOL underperformed, posting a 9.6% decline over the same period.

And yet, institutional interest in Solana hasn’t faded. Just two weeks ago, Canada-listed firm SOL Strategies filed to raise up to $1 billion in equity and debt to expand its Solana exposure.

DeFi Development Corp also became the first public company to invest in Solana-based liquid staking tokens (LSTs). Leveraging Sanctum’s infrastructure, they launched dfdvSOL, which lets users stake $SOL while keeping it liquid for DeFi participation.

But perhaps the biggest reason investors are holding their fire is because they’re waiting for the catalyst that could unlock a new phase of growth: Solana’s first dedicated Layer-2 scaling solution – and that’s exactly what Solaxy is building.

When One Meme Coin Can Freeze a Network, Layer-2 Becomes Non-Negotiable

The launch of Pump.fun in 2024 breathed new life into Solana’s meme coin ecosystem, sparking a wave of hyper-volatile tokens that reached peak momentum by January 2025.

Leading that surge was the Official Trump ($TRUMP) meme coin – a token launched by U.S. President Donald Trump himself – which briefly became the third-largest meme coin by market cap, trailing only Dogecoin ($DOGE) and Shiba Inu ($SHIB).

But while $TRUMP’s explosive rise pushed Solana-based meme coins into the multi-billion-dollar range, it came at a steep cost. The network struggled under the pressure, triggering widespread congestion.

Solana explorers like Solscan and wallets such as Phantom experienced internal server errors, while even centralized exchanges like Coinbase reported delays of up to 15 hours – all caused by the overwhelming traffic linked to the Trump meme coin frenzy.

Since then, the meme coin sector (like Solana) has yet to reclaim its peak market caps. Broader macro pressures – including renewed U.S.–China tariff tensions reignited by Trump – have also dampened sentiment. But beyond geopolitics, the real takeaway is structural.

Pump.fun showed why Solana is the go-to chain for meme coin trading: fast, cheap, and built for chaos. But the Trump-driven congestion also exposed its limits.

If one meme coin can bottleneck the entire ecosystem, what happens when DeFi, gaming, and other high-throughput verticals scale?

Enter Solaxy – the first dedicated Layer-2 for Solana. By batching transactions off-chain and settling them on Solana’s mainnet, Solaxy eases congestion and unlocks serious throughput upgrades.

Skeptics have long said Solana doesn’t need Layer-2 scaling because of its monolithic design. But the $TRUMP incident proved otherwise. And with $46 million raised so far, the Solana community is clearly betting big on Solaxy as the next evolution of the chain.

The Road Ahead: Solaxy’s Testnet Is Already Running and Time’s Running Out

But it’s one thing to say what you’re going to do – and another to actually show how you’re doing it. For a new project, that distinction is crucial – and it’s something Solaxy has taken to heart.

Right now, Solaxy has already launched its testnet, giving users a real glimpse into what the network can deliver. Users can bridge $SOL from the Solana Devnet via bridge.solaxy.io, deploy contracts using Solana’s native toolchain, move assets across the Solaxy roll-up, and track activity via the Solaxy Explorer.

🚨 Hey Solaxy Community it’s here.



The Solaxy Testnet is LIVE. Your first chance to interact with Solana’s first Layer 2 and experience the speed, scale, and simplicity Solaxy brings. 🔥⚡️



🔗 Connect via Backpack Wallet:https://t.co/FBrV3FohC8



You can:

– Bridge SOL (Solana… pic.twitter.com/FQY9AIwSdx — SOLAXY (@SOLAXYTOKEN) June 2, 2025

Furthermore, the Igniter Protocol – Solaxy’s native token launchpad – and its decentralized exchange (DEX) are set to launch shortly.

That’s why FOMO has surged since the final days of the presale were announced. Solaxy isn’t just offering a vision – it’s delivering proof. And this may be the last chance to grab its native token $SOLX at a significantly lower price.

With live infrastructure, visible activity, and growing exposure, the demand for $SOLX is expected to explode once it hits major exchanges.

Only 6 Days Left to Go – Here’s How to Join Solaxy’s Presale

There’s no more time to lose with the presale ending next week. If you have not secured $SOLX at its presale prices, head over to the Solaxy website, connect a supported wallet, and buy $SOLX.

Once purchased, tokens can be staked immediately to grow your holdings passively – with the protocol currently offering a dynamic 87% APY, adjusting based on pool activity.

For the best experience, use Best Wallet, the recommended self-custody option with full presale integration and multichain support.

Join the massively growing Solaxy community on Telegram and X.