Solaxy Burns $62M in SOLX, Raises $1M Overnight to Hit $48M – Unleashes Major Updates With Only 4 Days Left in Presale

Solaxy’s token burn and major Hyperlane integration redefine Layer-2 competition, presenting unique cross-chain possibilities between Solana and Ethereum.

Solaxy (SOLX) just raised another $1 million overnight, pushing its total presale funding to over $48 million – with only four days left for early adopters to join.

At the same time, the team behind the project dropped two major updates that have the community buzzing: a breakthrough in its cross-chain infrastructure, and the confirmation that Solaxy’s Layer-2 chain will officially go live soon after $SOLX is trading on top-tier exchanges.

Forget roadmap promises – Solaxy is clearly shipping. With its chain set to go live and major infrastructure now in play, it’s not just leading the Layer-2 race on Solana – it’s running it unopposed.

With time running out, $SOLX is still available at just $0.001754 – likely the last time this price will ever be seen before it becomes accessible to a massive investor base.

And to support the token launch, Solaxy has just burned 35,046,000,000 $SOLX tokens worth over $62 million per the current presale price, effectively removing 25% of the total supply and boosting the scarcity of the tokens left in circulation.

From Solana to Ethereum: Solaxy’s Hyperlane Partnership Unlocks True L2 Interoperability

Solaxy’s new partnership with Hyperlane lays the foundation for true cross-chain flow between ecosystems – starting with Solana, Solaxy, and Ethereum.

Hyperlane’s modular bridge architecture will allow tokens to move across chains without compromising speed or decentralization. For Solaxy users, that means they’ll be able to deposit from Solana, interact with dApps and launchpad protocols on Solaxy, and withdraw with minimal friction.

In the long term, it also sets up Ethereum-based interoperability, allowing users to access Solaxy dApps and token economies without routing through Solana first.

The upgrade goes beyond backend improvements – it’s the groundwork for Solaxy’s token launchpad, the Igniter Protocol, to handle nonstop token launches at scale.

If it sees adoption levels similar to Pump.fun – which recently still accounts for over 50% of all Solana token deployments – Solaxy needs more than scalability. It needs seamless interoperability from day one.

Source: Dune Analytics

Solaxy’s Layer-2 Chain and $SOLX Token Go Live Together – A Rare Advantage for Early Backers

And as mentioned, Solaxy is doing something you don’t usually see in crypto – especially from projects still in presale.

After the $SOLX token generation event (TGE), Solaxy isn’t just disappearing into dev mode. It’s launching its actual Layer-2 chain not too long after $SOLX begins trading on exchanges – possibly as early as July. The website states that chain launch is “imminent”.

This kind of immediate follow-through is rare. Most projects raise funds, list their tokens, and then leave early backers waiting months (or even years) for the core chain or dApp to materialize. Solaxy isn’t doing that.

For early backers, this means instant relevance. The token won’t be floating in limbo – it will power a live, growing ecosystem from the start. Every bridge integration, app deployment, and on-chain transaction adds real value to $SOLX the moment it hits the market.

In crypto, timing matters. Solaxy’s launch cadence is sending a clear message: this isn’t a roadmap – it’s execution.

And to back its tech and stress test the chain, the team has also launched a $25,000 bug bounty on Cantina – rewarding those who can uncover critical vulnerabilities.

What Happens When Solana’s Congestion Solution Hits Major Exchanges?

Solaxy is designed to offload the high-volume traffic that often clogs the Solana base layer – especially during peak minting cycles, trading bots, and meme coin surges.

By routing that activity through Solaxy’s own environment, it gives Solana room to breathe – while offering users a faster, more scalable Layer-2 for interacting with dApps.

Projects like Snorter Token ($SNORT), which rely on speed and high-frequency trading, are expected to be interoperable with Solaxy – reinforcing the chain’s role as a high-performance Layer-2 built for modern Web3 activity.

And with a presale price of $0.001754, capped supply, and nearly $50 million in funding, $SOLX doesn’t need much traction to take off.

Even modest activity from Solana’s $9 billion DeFi ecosystem or $11 billion in stablecoins could push the token well into double-digit multiples.

Only 4 Days Left to Go – Join the Solaxy Presale While There’s Time

And to be an early backer while there’s still time, head over to the Solaxy website, connect a supported wallet, and buy $SOLX.

Newly purchased $SOLX tokens can be staked immediately to grow your holdings passively – with the protocol currently offering a dynamic 85% APY, adjusting based on pool activity.

For the best experience, use Best Wallet, the recommended noncustodial Web3 wallet with full presale integration and multichain support. Follow Solaxy on Telegram and X.