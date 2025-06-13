Missed Solana in 2020? Don’t Miss Its First Layer-2 – Less Than 6972 Hours Left to Join $49M Solaxy Presale

Another day, another million – Solaxy ($SOLX) has just hit $49 million in funding, entering the final 72 hours of its presale.

Built to scale Solana ($SOL), not compete with it, Solaxy inherits the chain’s blazing speed but applies it where Solana still struggles – congestion, transaction spikes, and massive on-chain surges. As Solana’s first true Layer-2, Solaxy is designed to handle the pressure, giving the ecosystem room to grow without slowing down.

Early backers say it feels like 2020 all over again – when Solana was still under the radar but ready to explode. And for many, this is their shot to act on the opportunity they missed back then.

They see the writing on the wall. Solana’s congestion isn’t a flaw – it’s a sign of growth. And Solaxy isn’t here to fix the chain, but to support it. Built as a high-performance backup engine, Solaxy is designed to offload pressure during peak activity, keeping transactions fast, smooth, and secure.

And the solution is already built, tested, and now set to go live shortly after $SOLX begins trading on major exchanges. If Solana could 100x from its early days, investors believe Solaxy could follow a similar path.

But timing is everything. Right now, $SOLX is priced at just $0.001756, and in a few days, that entry window will be gone.

What Started Under $1 Is Now a Top ETF Target – Solana’s Climb Sets the Stage for Solaxy

Back in mid-2020, Solana was still a sleeper. $SOL traded under $1. It had barely broken into the top 100 by market cap, and most people had never heard of it – and even fewer understood what it was building.

But beneath the surface, Solana was laying the groundwork for one of the fastest and most scalable blockchains the industry had ever seen. A chain capable of handling thousands of transactions per second, with low fees and near-instant finality – in a time when Ethereum was choking on gas wars.

Early backers who believed in the vision and got in under a buck saw Solana skyrocket in the next bull cycle. By late 2021, $SOL had surged past $250 – a 250x return for those who got in early.

Today, Solana leads in multiple sectors: it dominates meme coin trading volume, powers some of the fastest NFT marketplaces, and is now a preferred chain for AI-integrated dApps, low-latency DeFi, and retail-focused GameFi.

In early 2025, $SOL hit its all-time high of $293, with institutional giants like Grayscale, VanEck, 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Capital, and Franklin Templeton all filing for Solana ETFs.

Bloomberg analysts Eric Balchunas and James Seyffart even placed the odds of approval at 90% this year. Not bad for a coin once labeled as “just another altcoin.”

What made the difference? Real tech. Real throughput. And the perfect storm of timing, utility, and narrative.

And those same ingredients are lining up for Solaxy.

One Trump Token Nearly Broke Solana – Solaxy Makes Sure It Won’t Happen Again

Yes, Solana has been a massive success story – but its rise hasn’t come without issues. Persistent congestion has held it back from being the chain that could truly threaten Ethereum’s ($ETH) dominance.

Solana has consistently suffered from network slowdowns, dropped transactions, and even full outages – especially during peak demand. One of the most recent examples happened during the explosive launch of U.S. President Donald Trump’s meme coin, Official Trump ($TRUMP), which hit a $9 billion valuation almost instantly.

Now imagine trying to cash out at the top, only for the network to freeze. You’d be stuck, possibly with a lower profit or even a loss if the price collapsed before your transaction went through.

And that was just one meme coin worth a fraction of Bitcoin’s market cap. If Solana struggles under that kind of pressure, how can it scale to handle global demand?

This is exactly where Solaxy steps in.

Solana isn’t broken – it just needs support. Unlike Ethereum’s patchwork Layer-2s that struggle to scale consistently, Solaxy is a seamless extension of Solana. It doesn’t replace the base chain – it reinforces it.

Solaxy offloads the congestion. It processes transactions off-chain at Solana’s speed (or faster), at lower cost, and sends them back for finality. Think of it as a backup engine – kicking in the moment Solana starts to strain.

The result? A more reliable Solana experience – one where dApps don’t freeze, meme coin launches don’t break the network, and traders don’t get left behind.

Bridge Live, Mainnet Next – Solaxy’s Utility Era Begins Right After the Presale Ends

What Solaxy set out to do isn’t just theoretical – it’s about to go live.

In a recent developer update, the team confirmed its integration with Hyperlane to enable true cross-chain flow between ecosystems. This means users will soon be able to move tokens seamlessly between Solana, Solaxy, and eventually Ethereum.

🚨 Hey Solaxy Community, we're thrilled to announce our collaboration with @hyperlane to deliver one of Web3's most seamless bridging experiences.



Solana ↔️ Solaxy ↔️ Ethereum. Fast, modular, permissionless.



Together, we're building the first true Layer 2 bridge for Solana… pic.twitter.com/Jfk2GJUUD3 — SOLAXY (@SOLAXYTOKEN) June 10, 2025

Users can deposit assets from Solana, interact with dApps and launchpads on Solaxy, and withdraw without hassle. And soon, Ethereum users will be able to jump into Solaxy directly – no need to route through Solana first.

But this bridge isn’t just about ease of access. It lays the foundation for Solaxy’s token launchpad, the Igniter Protocol, to support nonstop token launches across multiple chains.

And here’s the bigger news: Solaxy’s mainnet is set to go live as early as July. That’s a major win for early backers, because just weeks after $SOLX begins trading on top exchanges, it will already power a fully functioning Layer-2 ecosystem.

Only 72 Hours Left – Final Chance to Get $SOLX

The funding momentum behind Solaxy isn’t slowing down – and, again, for many early backers, this is their shot at redemption for missing out on Solana in its early days.

With just 72 hours left in the presale, more investors are expected to pile in, racing to secure $SOLX at its current reduced price before everything’s said and done.

To boost long-term value, Solaxy has already burned 35,046,000,000 $SOLX tokens, worth roughly $62 million at presale pricing, reducing the supply by 25% ahead of its upcoming exchange debut.

🔥 $62M Worth of $SOLX Burned 🔥



We've just burned 35,046,000,000 $SOLX — worth over $62 million — in one of the most aggressive supply reductions in the space.



Check it out: https://t.co/kBxp26OXdh



This move isn't just symbolic — it's a major step toward a more sustainable,… pic.twitter.com/VWeo3RIZkv — SOLAXY (@SOLAXYTOKEN) June 12, 2025

The only question now is: where will $SOLX head once it starts trading? If the current demand is any indicator, the real bullishness may only be starting, especially once the token becomes accessible to a much wider audience.

As always, positioning early makes the difference. Don’t wait until it’s too late to act.

