BTC $106,118.47 -1.60%
ETH $2,641.53 -3.04%
SOL $164.93 -4.25%
PEPE $0.000013 -9.83%
SHIB $0.000013 -5.95%
DOGE $0.20 -7.68%
XRP $2.21 -3.12%
ETH Gas (gwei) 1.44
Cryptonews Press Releases

Ethereum L2s Doomed But Not Solana’s First L2 – Solaxy Blows Past $42M, 18 Days Left in Presale

best crypto 2025 Crypto ICO Solaxy
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.

As Solana’s first Layer-2, Solaxy ($SOLX), pulls in $42 million, is Ethereum’s Layer-2 strategy making the network less sustainable?

That’s the claim from Max Rebol, CEO and Managing Partner of Harbour Industrial Capital – a Polkadot-focused VC fund. According to Rebol, Ethereum’s scaling model may be “doomed from the start,” arguing that its reliance on external Layer-2s only fragments the ecosystem further.

Meanwhile, Solana is preparing for a very different kind of evolution – with the upcoming launch of Solaxy ($SOLX), its first-ever Layer-2 chain.

But unlike Ethereum’s approach, Solaxy isn’t here to patch scaling problems. Solana already processes thousands of transactions per second. Instead, Solaxy is designed to make Solana more dependable, modular, and ready to onboard the coming flood of innovation and adoption.

FOMO is setting in. Solaxy has now raised $42 million in its presale, with just 18 days left for early backers to lock in before $SOLX moves to exchanges at a higher price.

At just $0.001738 per token, $SOLX is trading at a steep discount – but with the price increasing every two days, timing is everything.

The Hidden Cost of Ethereum’s Layer-2 Dependence

Ethereum’s existence has become increasingly dependent on Layer-2 solutions, introduced to solve its well-known issues of high fees and slow transaction speeds.

Even founder Vitalik Buterin has acknowledged this reality. However, this patchwork approach has drawn mounting criticism over the years, raising doubts about whether it’s truly a sustainable path forward.

As mentioned, Max Rebol has criticized Ethereum’s L2 landscape, arguing that it disjoints the ecosystem rather than strengthens it.

Instead of creating a more usable network, Ethereum has splintered into dozens of semi-compatible rollups – each with its own quirks, bridges, and limitations. This adds more complexity for developers and users alike, not better performance.

He also argues that these Layer-2s contribute little to the network itself, instead benefiting from Ethereum’s security while giving nothing back, branding them “free riders.” And the numbers support his point.

Despite over $39 billion in total value locked (TVL) across Ethereum’s Layer-2s, rollups still suffer from inconsistent UX, opaque governance structures, and reliance on centralized sequencers.

Interoperability remains a major hurdle, and bridging assets across Layer-2s is still clunky and risky. What was meant to be a fix now feels more like fragmentation disguised as innovation.

Scaling Without Splintering – Solaxy’s Seamless Vision for Solana

Now Solaxy steps in – not to fix Solana, but to elevate it. Rather than masking flaws, it adds modular upgrades to an already high-performance chain, while preserving composability and cohesion.

Built as a Layer-2 scaling solution, Solaxy uses roll-up bundling and off-chain enhanced processing to optimize transaction throughput and reduce fees. It’s ideal for high-frequency dApps – from meme coins and gaming to low-latency finance – all while retaining Solana’s native speed and structure.

Its layered design lets developers plug in tailored components without trade-offs. And unlike Ethereum’s siloed rollups, Solaxy keeps everything composable on-chain.

That’s already visible in its live testnet bridge, built with Hyperlane and connected to Solana Devnet. Native SOL transfers are live, and when the mainnet bridge launches, it’ll unlock interoperability with Ethereum for seamless cross-chain flows.

Where Ethereum’s L2s splinter usability, Solaxy is building toward cohesion, not just within Solana, but across the broader blockchain landscape.

Solaxy’s DEX and Igniter Are Closing the Loop

Another major component of the Solaxy stack is about to go live: the Solaxy DEX.

This native decentralized exchange will serve as the trading hub for all tokens launched through Igniter – Solaxy’s no-code, rollup-native token launchpad introduced on May 19.

Igniter lets anyone launch a token in minutes – without needing to write a single line of code. From memes to games to financial utilities, projects start here. Once a token completes its bonding curve, it flows directly into the DEX, unlocking instant liquidity.

This seamless pipeline from creation to exchange makes the Solaxy DEX more than a trading venue – it’s the circulatory system of the ecosystem, powering the flywheel for every project built on Solaxy.

Final Stretch – The Future of Solana Is Being Built Now Through Solaxy

As Ethereum’s Layer-2s face mounting scrutiny, Solaxy is charting a different course – one rooted in cohesion, not fragmentation.

With its full-stack ecosystem coming to life, including the live testnet bridge, Igniter launchpad, and upcoming DEX, Solaxy is positioning itself as the modular engine powering Solana’s next evolution.

But the window is closing fast.

To join before the presale closes, visit the Solaxy website and connect your preferred wallet.
All $SOLX tokens purchased can be staked immediately, with staking currently offering a dynamic 96% APY – adjusted in real-time based on total pool participation.

For the best experience, use Best Wallet – the official self-custody partner for Solaxy. It offers seamless multichain support, full visibility into your $SOLX holdings, and is optimized for future integrations across the Solaxy ecosystem. Download Best Wallet on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Stay updated by following Solaxy on Telegram and X.

Bitcoin News
Hyperliquid Trader James Wynn Exits $1.25B Long Bitcoin Bet at a Loss 
2025-05-25 06:12:23
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,466,761,219,513
-0.88
Trending Crypto
Bitcoin News
Hyperliquid Trader James Wynn Exits $1.25B Long Bitcoin Bet at a Loss 
2025-05-25 06:12:23
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Bitcoin News
Football Team Paris Saint-Germain Scores Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
Sujha Sundararajan
Sujha Sundararajan
2025-05-30 05:34:35
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Hits $106K as NYC Plans $552M BitBond Launch and Forecasts $250K
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-05-30 05:25:30
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors