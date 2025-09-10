Solana Memecoins: CETO Exchange to List Solfart (SOLF) Token After Presale

The Solfart.io presale has already surpassed 1.5 billion tokens sold and continues to sell millions daily. Only 6 weeks since its launch, the initial coin offering has become a social media sensation thanks to viral videos and images of what may be the lead project developer, Oprah Winfart. Yet to finish its token presale phase, buyer momentum may surge again this week after crypto exchange CETOEX has become the first CEX to confirm Solfart (SOLF) will be listed.

The announcement by CETOEX is essential for many crypto investors, as it confirms the availability of Solfart on a public platform for liquidating or trading the $SOLF token asset.

Solfart is NOT a Scam or Rug Pull

Many token presales raise doubts among potential buyers because there is no guarantee of a publicly accessible liquidity pool until the initial coin offering is complete. However, once a crypto exchange announces it will list a token, buyers gain total security in a presale investment, as there’s now an official source that verifies there will be a liquidity pool to cash out from.

The Solfart.io ICO event has raised nearly $120,000 (USD) from investors since its launch approximately 6 weeks ago. Single-day presale totals have surpassed 25 million tokens. Over $1.5 billion in SOLF has been sold to date.

With this first confirmation of listing from CETOEX crypto exchange, presale growth could be catalyzed.

CETOEX Confirms Solfart Token Will be Listed on Their Crypto Exchange

Initial Coin Offering

Potential investors must keep a watchful eye on the initial coin offering, as prices will go up roughly 20% with each round closed out.

Currently, the Solfart presale is in its second round and will proceed to the third round once 2 billion tokens have been sold.

The second round is expected to end before September 15th, marking the start of the increased 3rd round rate of $0.0002501 per SOLF.

Currently, each token costs $0.0002034.

What Price Will It Be Listed at on the CETOEX Exchange?

Based on reaching the presale allocation’s ceiling, the Solfart (SOLF) token will list on crypto exchanges at the price of $0.0017143 per token.

The difference between the expected listing price and the current presale offering is +742%.

Solfart’s whitepaper states it will have at least $6 million in liquidity for the crypto exchange upon an early closeout of the presale. The co-creators behind the new Solana memecoin anticipate that the project will reach a $1 billion market cap after its launch on exchanges, driven by innovative marketing and investor support.

Another Crypto Exchange Listing to Be Announced

Solfart representatives have stated that two crypto exchanges will be confirmed by September at the latest. Another CEX is expected to announce the listing of the $SOLF token. Stay tuned.

View the latest news updates, tokenomics, whitepaper details, and more on the Solfart token via the official website Solfart.io.