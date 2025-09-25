Solana Crypto News: $836M Whale Transfer Sparks Fear of $200 Retest As This SOL Rival Gains Ground

Solana price has been under intense scrutiny after a massive $836 million whale transfer stirred market fears of a retest at the $200 support level.

The coin trades at $205.35, showing vulnerability after a recent 7% decline. Weighted sentiment has turned negative, adding pressure to short-term prospects.

Analysts highlight that previous cycles with similar whale activity led to steep drops followed by rebounds exceeding 60%, suggesting Solana could see volatility before any recovery.

Meanwhile, competing projects are gaining traction, pushing investors to explore alternative opportunities in crypto investing.

Solana Price Faces Critical Support

SOL price has been testing key levels, and a potential retest at $200 has emerged as traders monitor whale movements closely. The DMI indicator shows +D crossing below –D, while ADX stands at 31, signaling potential weakness. If the $200 support holds, projections suggest a rebound toward $270. A decisive move above $248 could push prices further to $325, making the short-term swings crucial for market direction.

Past cycles indicate that concentrated whale inflows often precede rebounds, meaning SOL may experience turbulence before regaining momentum. Consequently, traders are evaluating crypto charts and prices to anticipate next moves.

Whale Activity Drives Market Pressure

Recent whale transfers sent $836 million to Binance and an additional $54 million to Coinbase Institutional wallets. Such concentrated inflows often signal liquidity repositioning, temporarily pressuring Solana prices.

Historically, similar whale behavior first intensified selling before triggering recovery. This sequence highlights why investors closely track crypto fear and greed index readings and why Solana’s near-term outlook remains uncertain.

In addition, the potential for abrupt swings emphasizes the importance of monitoring crypto prices today and understanding how large holders influence market dynamics.

Mutuum Finance Presale Gains Momentum

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has captured attention in the crypto market with Phase 6 of its presale currently underway. The phase is 45% filled, raising $16,250,000 since presale began and onboarding more than 16,570 holders.

The current price is $0.035, marking a 250% increase from the first phase price of $0.01. Phase 6 is progressing quickly, and the upcoming Phase 7 will increase the price to $0.04.

Mutuum Finance will launch at $0.06, offering current participants nearly 425% growth from the earliest stage. The token’s structured presale phases highlight potential gains and reinforce the demand for new crypto coins in the market.

Mutuum Finance Security Measures

The team has successfully finalized a CertiK audit, with a token scan score of 90/100, signaling strong security standards. In addition, Mutuum Finance launched a Bug Bounty Program in partnership with CertiK, setting aside $50,000 USDT for rewards across four severity tiers.

Participants benefit from the enhanced security and transparency, while the presale phases allow early entry into the ecosystem. Furthermore, the team recently introduced a dashboard with a leaderboard rewarding the top 50 holders with bonus tokens, creating additional incentives for long-term participation.

Mutuum Finance Utility and Giveaway

Mutuum Finance supports lending and borrowing with over-collateralized assets, real-time interest accrual, and dual-market options for liquidity. Users can deposit assets to earn yield or unlock loans without losing custody.

The platform integrates mechanisms like Loan-to-Value ratios and liquidation triggers to maintain stability.

To celebrate the presale, Mutuum Finance is running a $100,000 MUTM giveaway to 10 winners, each receiving $10,000.

Participants need to submit a wallet, complete quests, and meet a minimum $50 presale investment to qualify.

Opportunities in Crypto Investing

Solana remains under pressure, but Mutuum Finance presents a structured approach to early-stage DeFi growth. The presale demonstrates strong momentum, while security measures and platform utility reinforce investor confidence.

For those monitoring crypto prices and seeking alternatives to established layer-1 tokens, MUTM represents an emerging project with measurable traction and a roadmap aligned with long-term adoption trends.

