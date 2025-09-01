Sol Mining Launches SOL Contract, Automatically Sending Solana Daily

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Recently, US-listed Sharps Technology (STSS) announced the completion of a $400 million funding round, with plans to establish an asset reserve company focused on Solana (SOL).

Similar accumulating strategies are gradually spreading to Solana, including those by several large companies. These initiatives represent nearly $3 billion in potential new demand in institutional portfolios. This could further strengthen SOL’s potential to break through the $300 price level in the coming weeks.

Sol Mining, meanwhile, has launched cloud mining contracts that support SOL payments, allowing SOL holders and cryptocurrency users worldwide to participate in automated mining and earn SOL rewards.

How SOL Contracts Work

Sol Mining’s SOL contracts are designed to make blockchain mining simpler and more transparent.

Contract Activation – Users deposit SOL into the platform and select a contract plan that suits their budget and timeframe.

Cloud computing power distribution – Sol Mining uses mining machines in data centers around the world to perform blockchain calculations, and it automatically settles and returns mining profits to users.

Daily Rewards – Mining rewards are automatically calculated and settled every 24 hours. Users simply link their SOL wallet to claim their daily rewards.

Principal Return – Upon contract expiration, the user’s original SOL principal will be fully returned, creating a capital-secured structure.

This automated process allows investors to receive mining rewards without the complex risks of hardware, electricity costs, and maintenance.

How Much Can I Earn Daily?

The level of daily SOL rewards a user receives depends on the contract plan they choose. Sol Mining offers a variety of flexible plans to suit different budgets and investment horizons.

Sol Mining plans with smaller deposits are suitable for users who want to experiment with the platform on a small scale.

Sol Mining plans with larger deposits offer higher daily rewards and are suitable for long-term or large-scale participants.

All contracts automatically distribute SOL rewards every 24 hours, and the principal is returned upon contract expiration.

Click here to view our contracts or visit our website at solmining.com.

How to Start Increasing Your Assets with SolMining?

Visit SolMining and create your account – you’ll receive a $15 bonus.

Select a mining contract that suits your budget and timeframe and purchase it.

Your earnings will be paid daily to your wallet.

Compliance and Transparency

As a company registered in the UK, Sol Mining operates under a compliant framework and prioritizes investor protection. The platform implements:

Transparent Settlement – All rewards and contract terms are viewable in real time on the backend.

Fund Security – Principal and daily rewards are managed separately, with funds protected through methods such as hot and cold wallet separation and multi-signature security.

Sustainability – Sol Mining publishes an ESG report, and its data center primarily relies on renewable energy.

This compliance-oriented and transparent approach distinguishes Sol Mining from informal operators in the market and strengthens the trust of global investors.

About Sol Mining

Founded in 2017, Sol Mining has grown into one of the world’s leading green cloud mining platforms, operating over 600,000 mining rigs and serving over 3 million users worldwide. By combining advanced technology, renewable energy, and transparent operations, Sol Mining provides investors with a reliable path to participate in the future of blockchain mining.

Conclusion

With growing institutional interest in Solana and platforms like Sol Mining making blockchain participation more accessible, the SOL ecosystem is entering a new phase of adoption. Leveraging its compliant operations, renewable energy infrastructure, and transparent rewards system, Sol Mining is becoming a trusted blockchain gateway for global investors.

For more information on the SOL contract, daily rewards, and Sol Mining’s sustainability initiatives, please visit the official website: solmining.com.