Snorter Token Turns Telegram into the Fastest Crypto Trading Terminal on Solana, Zooms Past $350,000 in Presale

Meme coin savvy investors are snorting up Snorter ($SNORT), a new fast and cheap Solana-based Telegram bot that has just arrived to help retail traders navigate and win in the chaotic, competitive, and often rigged crypto markets.

Within a day of launch, the presale took in $150,000 and over the past six days that figure blew up to over $350,000.

Coming in the form of a Telegram-native aardvark on Solana (and soon multichain), Snorter delivers the speed, intelligence, and edge needed to thrive in the meme coin jungle, always remaining at your side in a chat window.

It also has the lowest trading fees in the industry at just 0.85%, beating Trojan, BonkBot, Maestro, and the rest.

Snorter Bot is built for degens navigating the volatility of Solana and Ethereum token launches. Designed around a high-performance trading engine, it automates swaps, snipes, stop-losses, copy trades, and portfolio tracking entirely within Telegram.

At the center of the experience is Snorter the Aardvark, the project’s irreverent mascot and meme-worthy face—a nod to meme coin playfulness and degenerate trading.

At launch, Snorter supports Solana, with Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Base integrations already in development. This multichain vision ensures traders can trade across major ecosystems using a single, Telegram-based interface.

Snorter Trades with Speed, Safety, and Alpha in Mind

What separates Snorter ($SNORT) from the growing list of Telegram bots is execution speed and security. Trades are routed through custom RPC infrastructure, enabling sub-second performance, giving retail traders the tools to execute trades without being front-run.

Through MEV-resistant relayers and a proprietary detection layer, Snorter actively scans contracts for honeypots, blacklist functions, mint traps and other signs of rug pulls. In beta testing, its rug detection system flagged over 85% of malicious tokens before execution.

Users can also automate token sniping the moment a new token launch goes live, mirror trades by top wallets in real-time with size controls, and set limit orders or stop-losses that trigger automatically.

Portfolio management happens right in Telegram, with PnL, cost basis, and gains instantly accessible via bot commands.

Snorter charges a market-beating 0.85% execution fee, making it the lowest-fee trading bot currently on Solana.

Introducing $SNORT: Utility, Access, and Multichain Power

Snorter’s ecosystem is powered by the $SNORT token. Available to purchase in presale natively on both Ethereum and Solana, $SNORT allows holders to unlock the full bot experience: reduced fees, unlimited snipes, access to premium trading tools, staking rewards, and future protocol governance rights.

At TGE (Token Generation Event), users will be able to freely bridge $SNORT between Solana and Ethereum via Portal Bridge. This flexibility makes $SNORT one of the first truly chain-agnostic utility tokens in the Telegram bot space.

The presale offers access to the token at the lowest price before listings, with a tier structure that raises the token price incrementally. Buyers can purchase using ETH, SOL, BNB, USDC, USDT, or even card, making participation accessible to crypto natives and newcomers.

Under MiCA rules, European retail participants are also offered a 14-day cooling-off period with full refunds, marking an early embrace of user-first compliance in a space known for regulatory ambiguity.

Snorter Packs Giant 823% Staking Rewards and Real Trading Power to Level the Field for Retail

While many bots lean toward sterile UX and overly complex dashboards, Snorter combines meme coin energy with real blockchain and AI firepower.

The project embraces the cultural force of meme trading while offering a level of execution and protection typically reserved for whales and pros, thus leveling the playing field for retail traders.

Holding $SNORT not only reduces trading fees and unlocks pro-level tools, but it also grants access to eye-watering staking rewards of 823% APY from a 25 million-strong token pool. However, this rate decreases as more participants join, so staking earlier is recommended.

Snorter tokens also give holders voting rights on platform governance decisions, including new chain integrations and fee structures. Community contests, trading challenges, and referral programs will reward engagement and amplify Snorter’s meme-fueled momentum.

As the Snorter team puts it: “We’re not just building a bot—we’re giving retail traders a chance to win in a game designed to beat them. Snorter isn’t another flash-in-the-pan meme coin. It’s a full-stack engine with a snout for alpha.”

Unleash the Snout – here’s how to buy Snorter token ($SNORT)

Snorter Bot is multichain-powered on Solana and Ethereum, with support for BNB Chain, Polygon, and Base to follow.

The $SNORT token presale is underway, offering early adopters a foothold in what could become the next evolution of Telegram trading infrastructure.

Why just flip coins when you can hoover them up your snout like Tony Montana?

For more information, visit the Snorter token website or join the community on X and Telegram.