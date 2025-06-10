Snorter Bot Raises $600K in ICO – Telegram Trading Bot Offers Industry-Low 0.85% Fees for Meme Coin Snipers

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: June 9, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

The new Telegram trading bot Snorter Token ($SNORT) has now raised over $650,000 in early funding – less than two weeks since launching its ICO.

The project is built for one purpose: to help traders stop losing in meme coin markets by fixing one costly mistake – trying to trade manually instead of using a bot that can sniff out profits before the pump.

That’s what this Solana-based aardvark is built to do. But unlike most bots, Snorter Bot is engineered to help users move faster, trade smarter, and maximize gains – starting with the lowest fees in the space at just 0.85%.

On top of that, it offers sub-second swaps, instant sniping, copy trading, and real-time portfolio tracking – all from inside Telegram.

Right now, the presale price sits at $0.0947 – but only for the next two days, before the next price tier kicks in. Get in early and lock in $SNORT while it’s still at a discount.

From Exit Liquidity to First Mover – Snorter Puts Retail Back in the Game

In the world of meme coin trading, speed is everything. Many traders still believe manually entering a promising project is the smart play – but more often than not, that’s a fast track to getting wrecked.

By the time they’ve clicked “buy,” the price has already spiked, and they end up stuck in positions they can’t exit – becoming exit liquidity for faster, bot-equipped traders.

A recent analysis of Pump.fun token launches showed that over 50% of mints were sniped in the same block by bots – before regular users even saw the liquidity appear.

And across chains, MEV bots have extracted more than $1 billion using sandwich attacks and frontrunning tactics from 2019 to 2022, silently draining value from manual traders.

That’s why tools like Snorter Bot matter. It’s being built to level the field – snorting out meme coin setups and striking opportunities before the rest of the market blinks. It’s the aardvark that never sleeps.

Snorter Isn’t Just Fast – It’s Built for Battle

Snorter doesn’t just keep pace with the bots stealing your alpha – it’s built to beat them at their own game.

Aside from being a Telegram-native platform, Snorter also leverages Solana’s ultra-fast environment. Snorter executes sub-second swaps the moment liquidity goes live. While most bots remain stuck on Ethereum and struggle with network congestion, Snorter’s custom RPC routing is designed to front-run the front-runners – getting you into positions before most traders even see a chart.

But speed is just the start. Snorter helps protect your trades, too. In closed beta, it has proven to be highly effective in detecting honeypots and rugpulls in real time – scanning for mint traps, liquidity locks, dodgy distributions, blacklists, and other malicious functions that could leave traders holding dead tokens.

And while leading bots like Maestro, Trojan, Banana Gun, BonkBot, and Sol Trading Bot typically charge 1% or more per trade, Snorter cuts that to just 0.85% for users holding $SNORT – and removes daily sniping limits for power users. That means tighter margins, more trades, and fewer restrictions.

Snorter gives you an edge with copy trading – letting you mirror top-performing wallets automatically. Just pick who to follow, set your size, and let the bot execute in real time. No charts, no guesswork, just alpha.

Early Utility, Massive Staking Rewards, and Governance Power – $SNORT Delivers All Three

Early investors aren’t just hyped about what Snorter Bot can do – they’re also getting in at the ground floor by securing $SNORT at discounted presale prices.

And this isn’t just a speculative play. $SNORT has real, built-in utility across the Snorter Bot ecosystem – which is what will drive demand once the platform is fully live.

For starters, holding a minimum on-chain balance of $SNORT is what activates the industry-low trading fee and removes the daily sniping limits.

Staking is already live. Users who lock their tokens gain access to a 25 million token reward pool, distributed block-by-block over 12 months. With more than 5.1 million $SNORT already staked, the APY currently sits at a staggering 487%. If the staking program ends early, any unused rewards may be redirected toward future community incentives.

But $SNORT is more than just utility – it’s also governance. Once the DAO module goes live, staked tokens will carry voting power on key decisions like new chain integrations, fee adjustments, and treasury allocations.

Future upgrades – including trading leagues, copy trading rewards, and bot algorithm enhancements – will be powered entirely by $SNORT, ensuring ongoing demand through real platform activity.

This is exactly why top crypto YouTuber Jacob Crypto Bury has flagged $SNORT as a token with “100x potential.”

Don’t Be Exit Liquidity Again – Lock In $SNORT Before the Next Price Jump

So if you see 100x potential in $SNORT – or just want first access to a sniper-grade trading bot – now’s the time to move.



Whether you’re here for the upside or the tools, don’t wait. The presale is live, the token is already unlocking staking rewards, and the bot rollout is just around the corner.

Go to the Snorter Token presale website, connect your wallet, and buy $SNORT using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC – or even your card.

Snorter will launch first on Solana, with Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Base support coming soon after. More chains. More tokens. More chances to front-run the next hype cycle.

For the smoothest experience, use Best Wallet – the only mobile wallet that shows your $SNORT presale balance in-app and gives early access to new coin launches via its exclusive ‘Upcoming Tokens’ section. Available now on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Stay tuned with Snorter on X and Instagram.