New Cryptocurrency Snorter Token (SNORT) Starts Presale, Next Big Meme Coin?

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

New cryptocurrency Snorter ($SNORT) is the Telegram-native crypto trading bot retail has been waiting for, and the Snorter token is on offer in presale from today.

Snorter is the quickest and cheapest bot on Solana, turning your Telegram feed into a weaponized trading terminal.

It has the fastest execution and lowest fees of any bot on Solana. It makes sniping a cinch and comes with cutting-edge MEV protection. Plus, it’s Solana-fixated but multichain-ready too. $SNORT token could be the next big meme coin.

The Snorter presale launches into a booming crypto trading bot market, valued at $41 billion in 2024, and with the best Solana bot performance and cost metrics, it is going to stand out from the crowd.

Poor latency performance means death for traders, so the Snorter token’s sub-second swaps, powered by top-notch Solana Remote Procedure Call infrastructure API calls, will be sweet nectar for degens.

Within minutes of launch, $60,000 had poured into the Snorter presale. The $SNORT token is available today at its lowest-ever price of just $0.0935 – the price increases every two days.

Snorter Token has lower fees than BONKbot and the rest

Snorter’s competitive advantages are many. Up next are fees. Snorter Bot beats all the competition with fees as low as 0.85%. Simply by holding the $SNORT token, traders reduce their execution fees from 1.5% to 0.85%, undercutting BONKbot, Maestro, Cryptohopper, Trojan Bot, Gunbot, and all the others.

Snorter’s snout is sniffing a huge opportunity. Telegram-based BONKbot saw its trading volume hit $250 million in March this year, while daily fee income touched $1.4 million.

Snorter is targeting a market that will only continue to grow as crypto becomes more mainstream, as Bitcoin makes new all-time highs, and as an enormous altcoin season beckons.

Now, at last, retail traders have the firepower to beat a market all too often rigged by front-running, malicious bots, and opaque contracts.

Snorter doesn’t just help you spot meme coins – it lets you snipe, copy, and outsmart the bots at their own game. Whether you’re a newbie on Solana or an old hand up to your neck in memes, Snorter’s full-stack engine turns meme coin trading hunches into money.

$SNORT token takes sniping to the next level with premium trading features

Forget about working with clunky browser-based systems and across multiple tools – Snorter is a unified platform where users benefit from an easy-to-use, all-in-one interface for swaps, snipes, copy-trading, limit orders and portfolio commands.

Traders on Snorter have frictionless access to a professional institutional-grade live portfolio dashboard where they can see all their holdings, PnL, and cost basis right inside the Telegram chat window.

With Snorter Bot, automating swaps, copy trades, and sniping is a breeze, while stop-losses are simple to set to maintain full risk control.

There are so many advantages that give Snorter users the edge, as the website puts it: “Unleash the snout. Snipe smarter. Trade louder.”

From launch, instant sniping will be available, because after all, that’s where a lot of the money is to be made. Way faster than browser bots, Snorter users will be able to buy new tokens using just a contract address.

Before Snorter came along, most people using crypto trading bots were losing money, often through no fault of their own. Rugpulls, honeypots, MEV shenanigans, or garbage technology resulting in trades executing late will all become a thing of the past for anyone using Snorter Bot.

Also, as far as rugs and honeypot exploits go, the team reports that in beta testing Snorter Bot achieved a very high detection rate and its live blacklist scans, mint trap detection, and freeze alerts are second to none.

Snorter is a full multichain solution, so in addition to full coverage of Solana and soon Ethereum token launches, this trading bot is multichain. BNB Chain, Polygon, and Base support are in the works as well, and bot users will be able to effortlessly bridge between chains.

Upon TGE (Token Generation Event, when users will be able to claim and trade their $SNORT tokens post-presale), Snorter token holders will be able to bridge their assets between the Ethereum and Solana blockchains using Portal Bridge.

Viral meme coin meets blazing-fast automated crypto trading – that’s Snorter Bot!

Smart crypto people know that the meme coin action has moved on to pastures where utility matters. Snorter Bot knows this and has therefore, by design, chosen to combine the viral power of meme culture with real trading utility.

The poster boy of the coming breakout crypto trading bot phenomenon is sure to be Snorter the aardvark, powered by the utility-packed $SNORT token. There’s billions of dollars to play for.

Crypto trading bot market value is projected to reach $154 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 14%. That’s not bad, but there’s more.

Take a look at the AI-driven (copy trading) crypto trading bot sector, which continues to grow explosively and is forecast to be valued at nearly a trillion dollars ($985.2 billion) by 2034, a CAGR of 37.2%.

In other words, the room for the Snorter snout to hoover up billions in trading revenues is massive. Given its premium trading tools, it probably won’t be very long at all before $SNORT is commanding market capitalization north of $1 billion.

A new era for meme coins: enter the Snorter Token presale

As the market pivots from hyper-speculative meme coins to meme coins with actual product functionality, Snorter exemplifies the trend.

By offering access to premium features, including sub-second swaps, low fees, unlimited sniping, copy trading, analytics, and security, $SNORT token blows away the competition – and it is all backed by meme branding and token incentives.

For instance, you can buy and stake tokens to start earning a slice of the 25,000,000 reward pool distributed over 12 months. $SNORT total token supply is 500,000,000.

Staking rewards are currently 6,216% but that number is set dynamically in real-time, so will quickly reduce as deposits flow into the staking smart contract.

$SNORT utility also includes governance. Staked $SNORT tokens will eventually carry voting rights on areas such as new chain additions.

As if all that was not enough, there are added community incentives like competitions, referrals, and leaderboard rewards for $SNORT token holders to enjoy.

How to buy $SNORT token

The $SNORT token presale is now live. It provides early buyers with access to the Snorter Bot ecosystem at the lowest possible price before token launch and exchange listings.

Connect your crypto wallet at snortertoken.com and buy with SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or a card.

Buying with Best Wallet is a recommended choice. Presale purchasers benefit from easy management of their tokens, and Best Wallet’s market-leading ‘Upcoming Tokens’ feature provides exclusive access to other hot coins before they list on exchanges.

If you live in the European Union, you can benefit from the 14-day retail cooling-off period refund option for buyers under the EU’s MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation) rules.

To remind you, here’s the $SNORT advantage: No browser tabs. No dashboards. No excuses. Just snout-to-chart action inside Telegram. Snorter helps traders sniff out alpha before whales and bots steal the scent.

Why flip coins when you can snort them? Don’t let this presale slip through your paws.

