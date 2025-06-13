Missed $PEPE or $WIF? Snorter Helps You Win the Meme Coin Game – ICO Hits $900K

The dream of pulling life-changing gains from meme coins is still alive, and Solana-based Telegram trading bot Snorter Token ($SNORT) is built to make sure you’re not the one left holding the bag.

When the meme coin market exploded to a $137 billion cap last year, traders watched tokens like Pepe ($PEPE) and DogWifHat ($WIF) deliver eye-watering returns in days. It looked like free money – if you were fast enough.

But here’s the truth: the biggest losses didn’t come from picking the wrong coins. They came from trading them the wrong way. Meme coin trading is still profitable – but only when you have the right automation on your side.

Snorter Token was designed to sniff out the real opportunities before they pump – and maximize user profitability with lightning-fast swaps, front-running, and MEV protection, and smart copy-trading.

Its ICO only launched a few weeks ago, but $SNORT has already raised over $900,000. In fact, more than $200,000 has flooded into the project in the last 24 hours. Do whales know something we don’t?

Right now, tokens are priced at $0.0951, but only for the next two days, after which the next funding round begins at a higher price per token.

The Biggest Meme Coin Wins Weren’t Luck – They Were Timing

In 2024, if you caught $PEPE at around $0.00000130 or lower, which was possible between January and February, and had the diamond hands to sit through the roller coaster ride until the end of the year, you would’ve seen the token soar to $0.00002836. That’s a 21.8x return.

So if you put in $1,000 on $PEPE in early 2024, you would’ve turned that into $21,800 – outperforming virtually every traditional investment vehicle by a massive margin.

Another standout was $WIF, which didn’t take nearly as long to deliver astronomical returns. If you had added $WIF to your portfolio around the same time as $PEPE and held only up until March, during the market’s initial wave leading into the Bitcoin halving, your returns could have hit an even more impressive 30x. That’s $30,000 from another $1,000 investment.

There are more stories like these. In 2025, one of the year’s biggest meme coins was launched by none other than U.S. President Donald Trump – the Official Trump ($TRUMP) token, which quickly reached a multi-billion-dollar market cap.

A lesser-known example is Launch Coin on Believe ($LAUNCHCOIN). It quietly entered the top 30 meme coins with a market cap nearing $300 million. From $0.00018 in April, it soared to $0.3569, a staggering 1,982x return in just three months. That’s not tens of thousands anymore – that’s $1.9 million from a $1,000 stake.

But here’s the catch: the biggest returns in meme coin trading don’t just come from picking the right tokens – they come from trading them correctly. That means getting in early, exiting before the selloff, and reacting in real time. Most traders simply can’t monitor the market 24/7 like that which leads to them getting wrecked.

That’s why the real winners are those using bots like Snorter Token to spot meme coins right before they pump, and trade them faster than humanly possible.

Snorter Gives Retail Traders the Speed and Smarts to Win the Meme Coin Game

In the hunt for the next $PEPE, $WIF, or $LAUNCHCOIN, missing the right entry point doesn’t just limit returns – it can wipe out a week’s worth of gains. Snorter was built to flip that imbalance and give retail traders the edge.

This Telegram-native bot delivers sub-second swaps, automated sniping, and real-time token screening. With Snorter, you move faster, enter earlier, and sidestep the scams that drain liquidity, turning your meme coin trading into something almost superhuman.

And this isn’t theory. In closed beta, Snorter proved highly effective at detecting honeypots and rugpulls the moment they deployed – using contract behavior, deployer history, and liquidity flow to flag threats before they could spread.

What powers that speed? Unlike Ethereum bots bogged down by MEV and congestion, Snorter is built on Solana, enabling quicker fills, lower gas fees, and cleaner execution by default.

Hold $SNORT and the benefits get even better: industry-low trading fees at just 0.85%, no sniping limits, access to a 25 million token staking pool (currently yielding over 458% APY), and priority entry to upcoming tools like wallet mirroring and on-chain copy trading.

Snorter isn’t just a tool – it’s the edge that separates break-even traders from the ones printing profits.

Bots Made Them Whales – Now It’s Your Turn With Snorter

Now don’t get it twisted – this isn’t about pulling a Michael Burry move and trying to outsmart the entire market. When you’re up against bots, grit alone won’t cut it.

Across Ethereum, Solana, and every major chain, whales rely on bots. Data shows bots dominate DEX trading volume – with sniper bots, sandwich bots, and front-runners scooping up launches before most retail traders can even hit “buy.”

They pump early, dump first, and leave manual traders holding the bag. That’s not luck – it’s automation.

But Snorter flips the table. Built on Solana, it cuts through the lag, dodges MEV, and executes trades faster and cheaper than most bots out there.

So if whales are using bots to win the meme coin game, why aren’t you?

Snorter is your shot to trade like the top 1%. Use what they use. Win like a whale.

