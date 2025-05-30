Banana Gun’s 88% Snipe Wins To Be Eclipsed By Snorter Token, New Solana Meme Trading Bot Raises $260,000 in 2 Days

Banana Gun’s crypto trading bot has an 88% sniping win rate on Ethereum, while the new Solana crypto Snorter Token ($SNORT) plans to achieve the same across multiple chains after its presale raised $260,000 in its first two days.

Snorter the aardvark is aiming to become the leader of the meme crypto trading bot pack, with its snout ready to sniff out all the best sniping profit opportunities.

$SNORT token offers unlimited sniping, the lowest trading fees with the fastest execution speeds, MEV-resistant swaps that stop sandwich attacks in their tracks, real-time market surveillance to stamp out the scammers, anti-rug and honeypot detection, plus limit orders, stop-losses, and copy trading.

Snorter also comes fully loaded with a professional live dashboard to manage all your holdings and monitor your PnL, and a new pairs feature that places every fresh on-chain opportunity just a click away.

You can buy Snorter token today in presale at its second-lowest price of $0.0937 with crypto or card.

If you have been wondering why you never make any money trading meme coins, it is probably because you are not using a bot like Snorter. Automated trading now accounts for the lion’s share of the trading on DEXs and could be as high as 70%.

In other words, if you haven’t been trading with a bot, you haven’t been doing it right. According to research by Delphi Digital, Banana Gun bot, which launched in 2023, delivers for its users an 88% win rate in sniping bundles on Ethereum.

Sniping bundles refers to the strategy of buying up large numbers of tokens as soon as possible after they launch on a DEX and then selling them at a large profit shortly thereafter.

Speed is of the essence in this game, which is why Snorter’s highly optimized Solana RPC infrastructure will be a high scorer. Although Banana Bot has been showing its winning ways on Ethereum, most of the meme coin action these days is on Solana.

That’s where Snorter Bot will be bringing its leading-edge technology to bear. But Snorter will also be multichain-ready, launching with support for Solana, followed by Ethereum, BNB, Base, and Polygon. It’s an impressive roadmap.

Why trading with Snorter token is the way to win, plus lthe owest fees in the market

There is much to be said for bots in terms of their contribution to making markets more efficient. Their widespread adoption has resulted in tighter spreads and greater liquidity.

However, retail has only recently been able to gain access to algorithmic trading strategies that were once the preserve of institutional and pro traders.

Telegram’s arrival on the scene has been a game-changer for usability. Its bot technology means that it can act as a frontend for automated market making, which is essentially what crypto trading bots are. Trojan is the current market favorite, and like Banana Gun, Trojan is in the sights of Snorter.

Both Banana Gun and Trojan have fees of 1%, and even after referral benefits are factored in, they can’t match the ultra-low 0.85% trading fee from Snorter.

Snorter hasn’t just thrown down the gauntlet on price. It is also enticing buyers and users with a utility-rich token. Holders of the $SNORT token will have access to exclusive rewards, competitions, referral programs, and premium bot features.

There’s also staking on the table too, where early birds can get in on 1,184% APY, although the yield is dynamic, so expect it to fall as more tokens are deposited into the staking smart contract. Already 2.1 million $SNORT tokens have been staked.

And in a move that is sure to shake-up the market, Snorter is also a governance token. That means token owners will have voting rights on things like which chains to add to its roster of supported chains.

Giving users a say in how Snorter develops is part and parcel of the team’s efforts to stay true to the decentralized ethos that underpins the multi-billion-dollar crypto trading bot industry.

$11 billion-volume Banana Gun’s private sale only raised $1.2 million – but Snorter is letting everyone into its presale

On that, it is worth noting that, unlike Banana Gun, which held a private sale that raised $1.2 million in September 2023 – although the bot was actually launched early that year – Snorter, for its part, is holding an open public presale.

In addition, Snorter aims to raise far in excess of the Banana Gun funding round. This is significant because it demonstrates the scale of its ambition.

The $250,000 raised by Snorter token in a couple of days indicates that by the end of the presale, Snorter will have ample funds to deliver the product, with development already well-advanced in beta testing. Investors can be confident that Snorter Bot will be landing in the marketplace soon after it lists.

Still, despite its relatively low-ambition fundraising efforts, Banana Gun has been a success. There has been no update on its website news feed since last year or to its quoted claimed trading volume, which was stated as $5 billion in July 2024.

This shows a distinct lack of marketing chops on the part of the Banana Gun team; it betrays a slightly worrying lack of attention to detail, or worse, a slowing of momentum that’s impinging on positive news flow (see chart below).

According to Dune Analytics, we can see that Banana Gun lifetime trading volume has doubled in less than a year to $11.12 billion.

Source: Dune

The last reported daily trading volume on Dune was $61 million on 26 May, on which it generated fee revenues of $347,928, down from a high of $2.69 million on 25 March 2024.

Notably, its volume split between Ethereum and Solana was $41 million to $7 million, suggesting that its users may be missing out on a lot of the alpha being generated by meme coin launches on Solana. Asleep at the wheel, Banana Gun has arguably left a big opening for Snorter.

Nevertheless, Ethereum, where Banana Gun is well entrenched, is still the big daddy of DeFi and liquidity is the highest and deepest in the industry, even if it is not the chain of choice for meme coin minting.

With this overall market structure in mind, Snorter is implementing its secure, streamlined Solana-Ethereum bridge so that users can move seamlessly between the two and enjoy the benefits of Ethereum’s deep liquidity and Solana’s meme coin supremacy.

Source: Statista – Snorter is making sure it has Ethereum – still dominant in DeFi – covered, in addition to Solana, BNB Chain, Base and Polygon

Snorter is building an institutional-grade monster that brings it all together, from copy trading to market intelligence

As mentioned earlier, Snorter token intends to be a leader in sniping. One way users will be able to use its snout is through copy trading, which takes the hard work out of trading.

Up until now, Trojan has been leading the way in iterating its user-friendly interface on Telegram. Setting up copy trading and enabling critical tweaks like auto-sell configuration allows you to determine for yourself when to take profits, how much to take, and where to set all-important stop losses.

Snorter Bot crypto trading token will do all of this, but better, with more resources and tools for research, education, and guides on how to find the best wallets to copy.

Telegram services like dEdge have earned an enviable reputation for helping retail investors find the best addresses to copy, but after its free introductory period you will have to pay a subscription.

There are free services that provide cut-down versions with much less information on wallet trades and P&L than is available on dEdge, but worth a look, providing you keep in mind their limitations – dexcheck.ai is one such product.

Snorter, however, wants to eliminate all this clutter by giving retail investors a turnkey, all-in-one solution that brings everything together, including the market intelligence to sniff out the new tokens to snipe and the wallets to copy.

With 25% of its token supply of 500,000,000 allocated to product development, Snorter plans to bring to market a comprehensive institutional-grade package that will leave the rest behind in the dust.

Here’s how to buy $SNORT token in presale

To take part in the presale simply connect your crypto wallet at snortertoken.com and purchase with SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or by card.

Buying Snorter token using Best Wallet provides direct access to the presale and maximum token visibility.

Best Wallet’s innovative ‘Upcoming Tokens’ feature offers exclusive access to other hot coin prospects not yet trading on exchanges. Depending on where you live, you can download Best Wallet on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Sign up to the Snorter community on their X and Instagram social channels.