Crypto Trading Bot Trojan Daily Volume Hits $45m But Snorter Token is Cheaper, Raises $177k in 24 Hours

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: May 28, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Top crypto trading bot Trojan has serious competition in the form of Snorter Token ($SNORT), the fast, cheap new player that’s going to eat its lunch.

The aardvark-memeified Snorter is much more than just a pretty snout. It beats Trojan on fees, beats on speed, and sports state-of-the-art MEV protection against frontrunning, offers real-time blacklisting of rug pullers and honeypots and, unlike Trojan and Bonk Bot, will be multichain-ready to take on all comers.

$SNORT token is available in presale at the lowest price of $0.0935, but that price increases in less than 24 hours, so prospective buyers will need to get their skates on.

It has been only 24 hours since launch, and eager crypto watchers have invested $177,000 in the Snorter token presale.

Snorter Token’s 0.85% fee beats the current market leader, Trojan

Trading bots are a big deal in crypto. A large share of trading volume on Solana and Ethereum takes place on the bots, with the rise of DEXs explaining the shift.

Crypto research house Messari, in its The Crypto Theses 2025 report, estimates that 70% of trading volume on Ethereum DEXs, such as Uniswap, was accounted for by algorithmic trading, i.e., bots and aggregators.

On Solana, it is estimated that 30-40% of DEX trading volume is on bots like Trojan, Banana Gun, Bonk Bot, and Maestro. It means that the total addressable market for Snorter is huge. Trojan has a 28.9% share of the DEX bot market – it won’t be too long before Snorter is snapping at its heels.

Source: Dune (DEX trading bot wars)

Automating trading is the best way to snipe new coins, and the team at Snorter knows this better than anyone. That’s why they are offering market-beating trading fees as low as 0.85% for holders of its $SNORT token.

In comparison, Trojan’s best rate is 0.90%, but that can only be accessed via referrals – the standard Trojan rate is 1%.

It is not hard to see why the popularity of bots is soaring among retail investors. If you want to be successful at sniping new tokens or in copying the trades of wallets that have a record of delivering consistently strong alpha returns, then there really is no alternative than to use a bot like Snorter.

But not all bots are equal. Trading strategies based on quickly moving in and out of the market, sometimes involving hundreds of trades a day, will incur much higher fees.

Snorter’s price differential over Trojan might not seem a lot at first sight (0.05%), but a percentage of a growing cost basis will soon add up to a big headline figure that can cut into returns, so using Snorter is a must for savvy traders.

Trojan’s 7-day trading volume is $165 million, but Snorter’s super-fast execution will grab market share

If the low fees alone don’t make Snorter a no-brainer, its super-fast, sub-second trade execution will definitely win over retail.

There is nothing traders hate more than sub-par API call and response times, which is why Snorter’s fast and reliable Solana RPC intra implementation will be especially attractive.

Sniping and copy trading are two of the most sought-after services traders want from their crypto trading bot. But Snorter isn’t stopping there. Limit trading, dollar cost averaging, at-a-glance real-time P&L, and comprehensive live portfolio dashboards to track holdings are all part of the package.

Also, sniping with Snorter token is unlimited. So too is its ability to sniff out the upcoming new tokens with the juiciest profit potential.

Looking at the current top four bots by 7-day volume, the numbers are impressive: Trojan – $165 million, Banana Gun – $98 million, Maestro – $65 million, Bonk Bot – $58 million.

Source: Dune (DEX trading bot wars)

Trojan’s lifetime fees and revenues are no less astounding. Since the bot was launched in January 2024, Trojan has amassed $183 million in trading fees from a lifetime trading volume of $23 billion.

Like the other three competitor bots mentioned above, Trojan is Telegram native, as is Snorter. However, Trojan, and Bonk Bot, are Solana-only, while Maestro and Banana Gun are multichain like Snorter.

Trojan has 450,000 users on Telegram, although not all of those will be active users. Nevertheless, its growth has been astonishing by any measure. Now, it’s Snorter’s turn.

Only the Snorter token offers a truly unified approach that leverages the full potential of decentralized networks, namely, it has its own native token and the added-value utility that comes with that.

Unlike Trojan, Snorter has its own native utility token – $SNORT

Meme virality combines with utility where Snorter is concerned. For example, staking is already live. Buy today and start staking to earn a portion of the 25,000,000 token reward pool distributed over 12 months.

Staking rewards are currently 1,744% per annum, a yield that is set dynamically depending on the level of deposits held in the staking smart contract.

$SNORT is also a governance token, which means it carries voting rights on new chain additions – voting rights could be expanded to more areas.

Token holders can add to the mix valuable community incentives such as competitions, referrals, and leaderboard rewards.

There is a lot going for Snorter Bot. Could it be the next 10x potential crypto? Check out the YouTube video below, where a crypto expert at a respected crypto education, news, and data site 99Bitcoins explains why he is backing this new Solana meme crypto trading bot to be a winner.

Here’s how to take part in the Snorter presale

Purchasing the $SNORT token in presale today exposes you to the possibility of sky-high returns while the coin is still available at its lowest-ever price before listing.

To contribute to the presale, simply connect your crypto wallet at the snortertoken.com website and make your purchase with SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or by card.

Buying through Best Wallet is a smart move because users get direct access to the token sale and maximum visibility of their tokens. The company’s much-talked-about ‘Upcoming Tokens’ section provides curated exclusive access to other exciting coins not yet trading on exchanges.

Depending on your jurisdiction, you can download Best Wallet on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Join the Snorter community on its social channels: Twitter | Instagram