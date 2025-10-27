Snorter Bot Token Price is Ready to Rocket as Whales Circle on Launch Day

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 27, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Red-hot Telegram trading bot Snorter Bot Token (SNORT), hailed as the next Banana Gun, launched today on Solana and Ethereum after burning half of its supply.

Faster than most other bots thanks to its Solana infrastructure and with the lowest fees in the industry, Snorter Bot has a lot going for it.

The competitive edge for Snorter Bot is its 0.85% trading fee – the lowest in the space – and unlimited sniping access, both unlocked by holding SNORT tokens. This structure is an organic demand driver as more traders join the ecosystem to access these premium features.

Profit-taking by those who bought into the token at the opening presale price of $0.0935 will have made a quick profit, but the big money will no doubt follow after a period of consolidation.

SNORT token listed at $0.1083, but the price has since fallen back to $0.0785 on both Solana and Ethereum chains, while initially trading at a significant premium on Solana, where trading volume is higher – that differential has now been arbitraged away.

Market participants will be pleased to know that $432k in liquidity is now locked, so there’s no need to worry about rug pulls.

Be sure to trade on the correct liquidity pools:

Solana: https://birdeye.so/solana/token/5eEJpwFtBJTn7n9f6ryWmHjkPUQQghHt4YjvtMSjEEwj

Ethereum: https://www.dextools.io/app/en/ether/pair-explorer/0x66af30A2A6158fe6c57057800A8eFECC32D524ba

At current prices, prospective buyers are eyeing a tempting entry price, given the potential for Snorter Bot to emulate the performance of Telegram bot tokens like Banana Gun’s native asset, BANANA.

The Telegram Bot category is worth nearly $500 million in market cap terms, with top coins commanding valuations of around $80 million. Snorter Bot Token is trading at a respectable market cap of $18.3 million.

However, there is the prospect of much greater upside headroom for early entrants, both in terms of product and traders. As big institutional money continues to pour into crypto and regulations make it more appealing to retail and institutional players alike, algorithmic trading is booming.

Smart traders use bots, and Snorter could be the best so far – 10x incoming?

Telegram is at the center of that world, with the least friction onboarding for all-comers. And with its Solana pedigree, Snorter has the speed and efficiency to grab the attention of the smart trader. On that basis, this is just the beginning for SNORT.

Meanwhile, altcoins have been struggling even more than bellwether bitcoin over the past couple of weeks, but there are signs that this is all changing now, which makes Snorter Bot the ideal candidate for market-beating returns.

And, of course, the entire raison d’etre of Snorter Bot Token is precisely to sniff out the tokens that will be the winners for your portfolio, so this is a double-sided opportunity for savvy investors and traders. The Snorter price could be killing a zero or two before the week is out.

After last week’s massive 50% token burn, the supply’s been cut in half, and what’s left is primed to move fast once SNORT starts lighting up the exchanges.

CLAIM IS LIVE. $SNORT is active.



Trading Bots are the future of crypto.



Here is everything you need to know about the claim:



Eth CA: 0x21F5B2BAcb67C94Aa0982cE7428f7d1B3c9cEB53



Sol CA: 5eEJpwFtBJTn7n9f6ryWmHjkPUQQghHt4YjvtMSjEEwjhttps://t.co/c8iKGAXZEb pic.twitter.com/6GhoEXpM76 — Snorter (@SnorterToken) October 27, 2025

The launch could prove to have come at a fortuitous moment, with the crypto complex set to emerge from a period of uncertainty during which the US-China trade dispute has been at the forefront of the angst.

Burn baby burn – 50% cut in supply fires up bullish sentiment

A massive 50% token burn at the end of last week clearly caught the attention of bulls because of its value-enhancing impact on the remaining supply of 250 million tokens.

Beyond that, SNORT also serves as the project’s staking currency, with over 25 million tokens already locked, further reducing circulating supply, especially after the recent token burns.

Bulls will also be aware that more than 25.4 million SNORT tokens are locked in the project’s staking contract, further constraining the circulating supply and signaling strong holder conviction. The team has also confirmed that the Snorter trading bot is now nearing full deployment.

On October 24, Snorter Bot lit the fuse with a 250 million token burn, erasing half of its total supply from the blockchain forever. From 500 million down to 250 million, SNORT instantly became twice as scarce and, for many, twice as interesting.

Now picture that trajectory backed by Solana speed, multichain expansion, and the lowest transaction fees in the industry. Cutting the supply in half didn’t slow the project down, but gave every remaining token twice the leverage to move the market.

So when crypto analysts and influencers point to 100x scenarios, it may not be speculation at all – just the arithmetic catching up to reality.

Snorter Bot is ready to blow

Built entirely on Solana, Snorter runs on ultra-fast block times, sub-second finality, and fraction-of-a-cent fees, giving it a natural edge in the one battleground that defines success for trading bots: sniping.

For the uninitiated, sniping refers to automatically buying a token the moment it becomes tradeable, often within the first block of launch. It’s how traders get in before the crowd and catch explosive early gains.

Snorter is getting ready to blow as the whales start to circle. Don’t miss the boat.

You can buy SNORT on all good decentralized exchanges, but the Snorter Bot team recommends buying SNORT on Best Wallet – one of the best crypto wallets available. Best Wallet is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Join the Snorter community on X and Instagram.

Visit Snorter Bot Token.