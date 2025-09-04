Breakouts Like MemeCore’s 211% 7-Day Run Show Why Snorter Bot Token Presale Nears $4M

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 4, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

MemeCore (M) has surged 211% in the past week, breaking above the $1 mark for the first time on Wednesday. The move stood out even more because it happened while the broader crypto market had been trending lower over the past 30 days.

This kind of breakout play is often invisible to retail traders until the move is already over. By that stage, the profits have usually gone to a handful of whales who spotted the opportunity first. Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) aims to change that by giving retail investors a way to detect similar opportunities early.

Built as a Solana-based Telegram trading bot with future multichain capabilities, Snorter is designed to track liquidity flows and deliver trades at high speed and low cost. This combination allows users to act on signals before the peak of the move, rather than becoming victims of FOMO.

And with funding close to $4 million, retail traders are signaling confidence in Snorter as the tool that gives them a fair shot against whales.

The current presale round prices SNORT at $0.1033, but that entry point will not last as the next price increase is scheduled in less than 20 hours.

The market could be tilting toward altcoin season in September, as history shows this month is often Bitcoin’s weakest. At the same time, several leading altcoins have already outperformed BTC over the last 90 days, hinting that capital is starting to rotate.

That rotation often flows from major assets into smaller ones and sometimes surges into the quote end quote riskiest corner of the market, i.e., meme coins.

MemeCore is the latest proof. It erupted 211% in just seven days and has already climbed 2,536% since launch, pushing its market capitalization above $2 billion.

At those levels, an early $1,000 investment would now be worth more than $26,000.

With MemeCore breaking the $1 threshold, speculation has grown that it could chase 100x gains, which would mean as much as 75x more upside from here.

Whether it can reach that target is uncertain, especially since Bitcoin historically enters strong months in October and November when capital could rotate back to the top asset.

Source: TradingView

So while the market has not yet gone full BTC-mode again, the next meme coin could already be forming on-chain, just waiting for liquidity to hit. This makes the takeaway from MemeCore’s run clearer: getting in early, back at its July prices, would have made all the difference.

However, the problem is that only whales, or those with the capital to trigger ripple effects, tend to catch those moves first. By the time retail piles in, the upside is gone, and they are left as exit liquidity.

Snorter Bot Token aims to break that cycle. By automating early detection and execution directly inside Telegram, Snorter gives retail traders the ability to spot breakouts like MemeCore before whales move, making it possible to act while the opportunity is still fresh.

The Tech Behind Snorter

MemeCore’s two-month, 25x return for early investors is the latest reminder of what retail misses when the earliest signals go unseen, and Snorter Bot Token is being built to change that.

As mentioned, it is a Solana-based Telegram trading bot designed as a high-performance system that gives retail access to the same signals whales act on but delivered at bot speed.

Snorter scans Solana and Ethereum in real time, tracking liquidity flows, whale wallet activity, and new contract launches to flag breakouts while they are still in formation. And the roadmap extends further.

MemeCore’s rise on Binance highlights why Snorter is being developed with a multichain future. The goal is to give retail early access across the busiest meme ecosystems, wherever the next breakout emerges.

Execution is built for speed and efficiency. Trades run directly inside Telegram and settle in sub-seconds, supported by MEV protection and the lowest fees in the market. Just by holding SNORT, users cut fees from 1.5% down to 0.85% – cheaper than Banana Gun, Maestro, or Trojan.

Source: https://snortertoken.com/

MemeCore shows the cost of being late. Snorter is how retail takes the first swing, and whales play catch-up.

SNORT Token Utility and Growth Potential Draw Bold 100x Predictions

If MemeCore’s goal of connecting creators and communities through memes and dApps has already pushed it to a $2 billion valuation, imagine the potential of a project that has already raised more than double what Banana Gun secured in its early stage and is being developed to outperform it, along with the other top Telegram bots in the space.

Again, the mission is to tilt the odds in favor of retail traders by giving them a chance to act before whales dominate a move. That alone is a massive undertaking. But if it succeeds, SNORT’s token price could burst past the roof.

The project’s native token, as mentioned, reduces trading fees to the lowest level in the market, removes sniping limits, unlocks copy trading features, functions as the primary staking currency, and grants governance rights that shape how the project evolves.

And its potential has already caught the attention of the community. Influencers like Crypto June have suggested a 100x upside for SNORT, a view that has also been echoed by trusted crypto news outlet CoinCentral.

September Could Be Snorter’s Breakout Month

With Bitcoin slipping, September could shape up to be a strong launch window for Snorter, especially as investors are actively hunting for the next breakout. Snorter positions itself as the only project designed to find other breakout plays, making the presale a rare chance to enter before that cycle begins.

Although no launch date has been confirmed, the presale offers investors the opportunity to secure SNORT at a much lower price than its eventual exchange listing.

Tokens can be purchased directly on the Snorter Bot Token site using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or even a credit card.

For the smoothest experience, Snorter recommends using a WalletConnect-certified noncustodial wallet such as Best Wallet, which is widely recognized as one of the best crypto wallets. Balances from the presale display directly in-app, and holders also gain exclusive access to brand new project launches through its Upcoming Tokens section.

Best Wallet is available now on Google Play and the Apple App Store. To stay updated, follow Snorter on X and Instagram.