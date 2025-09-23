Only 27 Days to Go Before Snorter Bot Token Presale Closes – Early Access Won’t Last

The presale of what could become the next leading Telegram trading bot, Snorter Bot Token (SNORT), is now entering its final 27 days.

Dubbed the meme coin sniper of Solana, Snorter has already pulled in over $4 million in ICO funding.

And early adopters are backing the project not only for its speed in spotting breakout plays, but also for its promise to help retail traders sidestep the classic pitfalls of chasing tops and trading on emotion.

Securing SNORT at the presale stage has been a key driver for early investors, as simply holding the token slashes trading fees down to an industry-low 0.85% – one of several utilities that set it apart from incumbents like Maestro, Banana Gun, and Trojan.

However, with just 27 days left, the presale price of $0.1051 per SNORT won’t last long. Having already out-raised Banana Gun’s early round by over $2.7 million, Snorter is shaping up for a major impact when it hits exchanges.

For latecomers spotting the countdown now, there’s still time to secure tokens before the price potentially surges on listing.

Avoiding Exit Liquidity: How Retail Can Finally Get In Early With Snorter

In trading meme coins, being early is everything – the biggest gains go to those who get in before the crowd. For retail traders, though, that’s easier said than done.

By the time a new token is trending on X or buzzing in Telegram groups, it’s usually too late. Whales are already positioned, and retail buyers rushing in at that stage often end up as exit liquidity.

For instance, Shiba Inu (SHIB) turned early buyers’ small bets into fortunes, but those who heard about it late and bought at its 2021 peak are still sitting on losses years later.

Source: TradingView

Snorter Bot Token, on the other hand, turns the tables for the latecoming retail crowd in that instead of chasing hype, the bot automatically flags opportunities based on real criteria – liquidity checks, contract verification, and smart anti-rug filters – to cut through the noise and highlight safer, earlier entries.

Snorter scans the mempool on Solana and Ethereum and tracks pending transactions in real time, spotting fresh liquidity and token launches the instant they appear.

That means retail traders can finally position themselves alongside the earliest movers and have the opportunity to sell at a token’s peak.

Why Snorter Stands Out Against Other Bots

But now the question is: why use Snorter? Don’t other Telegram trading bots already offer the same capabilities?

Indeed, the market is crowded, with big names like Maestro, Banana Gun, and Trojan leading the way. Maestro was one of the earliest to popularize Telegram trading, known for its multi-chain reach and subscription model. Banana Gun made headlines for its high-speed sniping and revenue-sharing token. Trojan carved out its dominance on Solana with lightning execution and cashback rewards, even without a token.

Snorter has built a clear distinction from the incumbent bots in the space. For one, it has the lowest fee structure there is. Most bots charge around 1% per trade, but by simply holding SNORT, users slash fees down to just 0.85%. That means more of every win stays in your pocket instead of going to the bot.

On top of that, Snorter runs natively on Solana, giving it the speed of Trojan while preparing to expand across Ethereum and other EVM chains like Maestro. In practice, that means traders get lightning-fast execution today with a roadmap that covers the wider market tomorrow.

And while Banana Gun rewards holders with a share of fee revenue, Snorter instead packs its token with direct trading advantages – fee discounts, unlimited snipes, staking rewards, governance rights, and advanced analytics access. For traders, that means the token isn’t just a passive hold, but an active edge every time they use the bot.

In essence, Snorter combines the speed of Solana, the breadth of Maestro, and the sniping power of Banana Gun, but delivers it all at the cheapest fee rate and with a utility-rich token.

What’s Next After SNORT Listing?

As Snorter Bot Token’s presale approaches its close on October 20, attention is shifting to how development will progress and what it will take for Snorter to cement its place among the top trading bots in the space.

According to the roadmap, Snorter is currently in phase two, which covers the Token Generation Event (TGE) and claim, the launch of the community beta bot, and the implementation of its bridging solution.

Looking ahead to phase three, Snorter plans to expand to EVM chains, introduce Telegram-integrated features, and launch its user dashboard, alongside broader blockchain expansion and ecosystem development.

In the meantime, the team has been fine-tuning withdrawals and copy trading features. Withdrawals are being stress-tested to ensure seamless fee calculations and transaction flows, while copy trading is undergoing reliability improvements so that the major releases run smoothly at launch.

In short, Snorter is advancing quickly – refining its technology, preparing its token for listing, and pushing toward new releases that could land this month or next.

It’s this rapid pace that has popular crypto influencer Borch Crypto calling SNORT a potential 50x opportunity upon listing.

Only 27 Days Left in the Snorter Bot Token Presale

Before the timer runs out, head to the Snorter Bot Token site and secure your SNORT tokens using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or a credit card.

For the smoothest transactions, use Best Wallet – a WalletConnect-certified non-custodial wallet that is widely regarded as one of the best crypto and Bitcoin wallets in the market.

Presale balances display directly in-app, with an easy claiming process once tokens go live. Holders also get exclusive access to upcoming project launches through the wallet’s Upcoming Tokens section.

Best Wallet is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Join the Snorter community on X and Instagram, and visit the official site for full details.