Only 5 Hours Left: Snorter Bot Token Could 100x After Massive Token Burn

The clock’s ticking, and with just five hours left to buy Snorter Bot Token (SNORT) at $0.1083, the project’s trajectory is already angling skyward.

After last week’s massive 50% token burn, the supply’s been cut in half, and what’s left is primed to move fast once SNORT starts lighting up the exchanges.

Adding to that, more than 25 million SNORT tokens are already locked in staking, further constraining circulating supply and signaling strong holder conviction. The team has also confirmed that the Snorter trading bot is now nearing full deployment.

That’s why the next few hours are critical. Until 2 p.m. today, early buyers still have one final window to get SNORT at its list price before it all ends.

Once the timer runs out, token claims will open immediately, marking the start of Snorter’s next chapter.

Token Burn Halves Supply, Doubling SNORT’s Scarcity and Upside

On October 24, Snorter Bot lit the fuse with a 250 million token burn, erasing half of its total supply from the blockchain forever. From 500 million down to 250 million, SNORT instantly became twice as scarce and, for many, twice as interesting.

Source: https://web3toolkit.com/en/token-burner/burn-details?txn=0x0e6673b062dfd5dc31f2cbf03b173bea6c1b84d8d0d124f361b6a10a568b2f9d

That single move flipped the project’s entire outlook. What used to be a $54 million fully diluted valuation (FDV) now carries a different weight because to match that same FDV post-burn, SNORT’s fair price would need to rise from $0.1083 to roughly $0.216. That would give it a built-in 2x multiplier before a single exchange trade even happens.

It’s the kind of supply shock that gets traders talking, especially when the comparisons start rolling in. For instance, Banana Gun, the current king of Telegram trading bots, once rocketed to a $250 million market cap – a 10x climb from where SNORT sits today. And at its peak? BANANA delivered a 208x flip from its private raise.

Now imagine that trajectory backed by Solana speed, multichain expansion, and the lowest transaction fees in the industry. Cutting the supply in half didn’t slow the project down but gave every remaining token twice the leverage to move the market.

So when crypto analysts and influencers point to 100x scenarios, it may not be speculation at all – just the arithmetic catching up to reality.

Snorter’s Advantages That Further Boost SNORT’s 100x Probability

Banana Gun may lead the field with around $266 million in weekly trading volume, but Snorter Bot is quickly emerging as its top contender, and it’s not hard to see why.

Built entirely on Solana, Snorter runs on ultra-fast block times, sub-second finality, and fraction-of-a-cent fees, giving it a natural edge in the one battleground that defines success for trading bots: sniping.

For the uninitiated, sniping refers to automatically buying a token the moment it becomes tradeable, often within the first block of launch. It’s how traders get in before the crowd and catch explosive early gains.

Snorter’s architecture makes this process faster and smarter. Its system monitors live Solana transaction queues, validator feeds, and liquidity pools in real time, detecting new token launches and executing buys almost instantly. Ethereum-based bots like Banana Gun or Maestro simply can’t match that speed or cost efficiency.

The defining edge for Snorter Bot lies in its 0.85% trading fee – the lowest in the space – and unlimited sniping access, both unlocked by holding SNORT tokens. This structure is an organic demand driver as more traders join the ecosystem to access these premium features.

Beyond that, SNORT also serves as the project’s staking currency, with, as mentioned, over 25 million tokens already locked, further reducing circulating supply, especially after the recent token burns.

Together, these mechanics – along with upcoming governance integration – create a self-reinforcing demand loop where utility fuels value and holding SNORT becomes central to the project’s long-term growth story.

And with only a short window left to buy SNORT at its listing price, the upside case looks stronger than ever.

Here’s Your Last 5 Hours to Join – Don’t Miss Your Shot

Everything starts here, with your last chance to secure SNORT at a price far lower than what it could trade for once it’s listed across major exchanges. With nearly $6 million in funding, Snorter Bot could be on the radar of top crypto exchanges, especially given its multichain expansion strategy on Binance, Base, and Polygon.

While there’s still time, head to the Snorter Bot Token website to buy using SOL, ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, or even a credit card.

Again, SNORT tokens can also be used for staking, currently earning a dynamic APY of 99% through the project’s native staking protocol.

For the smoothest experience, Snorter Bot recommends Best Wallet – one of the best crypto wallets in the market. Purchases automatically appear in-app, making the claiming process seamless when it opens at 2 p.m. today, just before the TGE goes live.

Best Wallet is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Join the Snorter community on X and Instagram.