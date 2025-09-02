Siton Mining Has Created a Dual Model for XRP, Enabling Users to “Mine” BTC Using XRP

Last updated: September 2, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

For a long time, XRP has been constrained by its inability to participate directly in mining. While XRP has achieved remarkable success in cross-border payments and institutional adoption, investors have lacked a way to earn stable returns independent of market price fluctuations. SitonMining’s innovative solution is now changing this situation.

SitonMining, the world’s leading blockchain cloud mining platform, has officially opened its services to users worldwide and, for the first time, supports XRP as a settlement asset for mining contracts. This groundbreaking move enables XRP holders, similar to Bitcoin investors, to invest their assets in a daily, trackable mining income stream, aiming to “generate dynamic returns from static assets.”

Why Choose XRP Mining?

Fast and low fees: XRP transactions settle in seconds, with an average cost of less than $0.01, making it ideal for frequent settlements.

Breaking through “unmineable” constraints: For the first time, XRP holders can convert their assets into cash flow through sitonmining’s computing power services.

Lightweight experience: No hardware or complex software required, allowing users to manage mining income as easily as using a banking app.

No Hardware Required, Get Started Instantly

With SitonMining, users can directly launch mining contracts using XRP.

No hardware required: The platform distributes computing power through the cloud, eliminating the need for any hardware.

No electricity costs: The system is fully managed, eliminating the need for electricity and maintenance.

Instant income: After contract activation, earnings are distributed daily with clear and transparent results.

This integrates XRP into a sustainable mining revenue system, opening up an entirely new passive income channel for long-term holders.

Start Earning XRP Cloud Mining Profits In 3 Easy Steps

Register an account

Visit https://www.sitonmining.com to register and receive a random bonus of $10-$100 USD, plus a $0.60 bonus for logging in daily.

Select a contract

Select the appropriate period and amount based on your personal situation, confirm with one click, and start mining immediately.

Daily revenue

During the contract period, the system automatically distributes your earnings daily, allowing you to withdraw or reinvest at any time for greater returns.

Safe and Compliant, Available Globally

Sitonmining is committed to providing users with a safe, legal, compliant, and transparent mining experience.

Tiered fund management, offline cold wallet storage, and multi-signature protection reduce risk.

Multi-layered risk control, a real-time monitoring system, and automatic abnormality alerts ensure stable returns.

Clear hashrate allocation, visual daily revenue tracking, and publicly accessible data.

Supports multi-currency settlement: BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, DOGE, LTC, BCH, SOL, and other mainstream market currencies.

Entering a New Era of Mobile Mining

As XRP continues to expand its use in global cross-border payments, sitonmining’s XRP cloud mining service is providing users with a more flexible, transparent, and lightweight alternative for passive income.

“We hope that XRP users around the world will be able to access and manage their cloud mining earnings anytime, anywhere, just like managing a bank account.”



For more information, please visit the official website or download the official mobile app.

Official Website: https://sitonmining.com

App Download: https://sitonmining.com/xml/index.html#/app

Email: [email protected]