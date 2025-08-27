From MiCA to El Salvador: SBSB Fintech Lawyers Rank Crypto Destinations for 2025

SBSB Fintech Lawyers, a global leader in crypto and fintech legal services, has unveiled its expert ranking of the Top 5 Jurisdictions for Crypto Licensing and Company Formation in 2025. This ranking is designed to guide both startups and established crypto businesses in choosing the most strategic destinations for launching and scaling their projects amid the rapidly evolving landscape of digital asset regulation.

“Choosing the right jurisdiction is not just a legal task — it’s a strategic move that defines whether your crypto business can grow or stall,” said Yuliya Barabash, Managing Partner at SBSB Fintech Lawyers. “We support our clients at every step, helping them choose countries that drive growth rather than create barriers.”

With more than 12 years of experience in the crypto and fintech sectors, SBSB’s latest ranking addresses the industry’s pressing need for clarity in an increasingly complex global regulatory environment.

The Top 5 Jurisdictions for Crypto Licensing and Business Registration in 2025:

European Union (MiCA Regulation)

Effective January 2025, the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation is enforced across all EU member states. To operate legally, crypto companies must acquire CASP (Crypto Asset Service Provider) status. This involves setting up a local office, appointing an EU-based director, maintaining a €50,000 capital minimum, and complying with strict AML/CFT and IT protocols. A MiCA license grants market access across 27 EU countries.

El Salvador

Famous for its pioneering Bitcoin adoption, El Salvador offers BSP and DASP licenses featuring significant tax incentives and fast-track registration. Requirements are minimal — $2,000 in capital and a virtual office — with setup typically completed within 3 to 6 months.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

As an emerging EU-adjacent jurisdiction, Bosnia presents a cost-effective gateway to European markets. Businesses need approximately $580 in capital, a local address, and basic AML documentation. Registration is often finalised within 4 months.

Cayman Islands

This jurisdiction provides a recognised licensing framework suitable for exchanges, brokers, and custody solutions. The regulator authority does not require the real substance in the country, local employees, as well as contribution of share capital. SBSB offers full setup services in the Cayman Islands.

Non-Licensed (Offshore) Jurisdictions

For companies not engaging with fiat currencies or those in MVP stage, SBSB recommends agile jurisdictions with no mandatory licensing. These include:

– Panama: Offers rapid remote registration (under 1 week), no capital requirement, and strong privacy protections.

– Costa Rica: Operates under a territorial tax system (0% tax on foreign income) and imposes no audit or reporting obligations.

As international regulations on digital assets become more complex, this expert ranking helps crypto businesses make informed decisions that balance growth opportunities with compliance obligations.

About SBSB Fintech Lawyers

SBSB is a global law firm specialising in crypto, fintech, iGaming, and investment regulation. The firm provides end-to-end legal and compliance services in over 50 jurisdictions, including licensing, entity structuring, regulatory strategy, and bank account support. With a commitment to clarity, agility, and integrity, SBSB continues to empower innovators in the digital finance ecosystem.

Whether you’re a startup launching your first crypto project or an established business expanding globally, SBSB Fintech Lawyers is here to guide you through licensing, compliance, and company formation in 50+ jurisdictions.