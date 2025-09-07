BTC $111,161.40 0.25%
SAVVY MINING Ushers In a New Era With the Launch of a New Mining App

Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
SAVVY MINING

SAVVY MINING, a leading global cloud mining service provider, today announced the upgrade of its new mobile mining app, offering users around the world a more convenient, secure, and efficient way to increase their digital asset value. The app is now available on both iOS and Android platforms, allowing users to mine and view daily earnings anytime, anywhere with just a few taps.

Creating a “Zero-Barrier” Mining Experience

In the past, users who wanted to participate in Bitcoin or Ethereum mining required expensive mining machines, stable electricity, and professional technical support. Now, the new SAVVY MINING app breaks down these barriers:

  • Sign up and receive $15 in free hashrate, which allows new users to experience the real mining process without any investment.
  • Flexible contracts, supporting a variety of major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BNB, USDC, and USDT.
  • Automatic profit settlement 24 hours a day, and principal automatically returned upon contract maturity.

Compliant, Secure, and Green

As a registered and compliant platform with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), SAVVY MINING prioritizes fund security and transparency. This upgraded app maintains these high standards:

  • SSL encryption and cold wallet storage provide bank-level asset security.
  • All mining farms utilize 100% renewable energy, achieving true carbon neutrality and aligning with global green finance trends.
  • Over 8 million registered users worldwide, located in over 170 countries and regions.

Intelligent Management and Instant Customer Service

The new app features a hashrate profit calculator and a smart contract recommendation system, allowing users to flexibly choose a mining plan based on their budget and goals. Additionally, the app offers 24/7 customer support, with an average response time of 1-3 minutes, ensuring every user’s questions are quickly resolved.

User Incentives and Promotion Program

  • Referral Rewards: Earn 3% + 1.5% permanent commissions for each friend you refer.
  • High Bonus Pool: Active users can receive up to $100,000 in referral rewards.
  • Daily Check-in Bonus: Users can earn $0.6 in passive income simply by opening the app and checking in.

Download Now to Start a New Chapter of Income

SAVVY MINING stated that the launch of the new app is a significant step in the company’s efforts to promote the popularization of digital assets and financial inclusion. By lowering technical barriers, strengthening compliance transparency, and providing intelligent mining services, the platform aims to help more ordinary investors share in the benefits of blockchain development.

Download the official SAVVY MINING app: https://savvymining.com/xml/index.html#/app

For more information, please visit the official website at https://savvymining.com/

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

