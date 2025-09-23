BTC $112,975.92 -0.27%
Cryptonews Press Releases

SAVVY MINING Has Launched a New Cloud Mining Contract Based on XRP, Bringing Users New XRP Opportunities

Market Mining
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.

SAVVY MINING, a globally renowned cloud mining platform headquartered in the UK, recently officially launched its new XRP cloud mining contract. This means XRP holders can directly invest in mining without exchanging their assets for other cryptocurrencies, allowing them to passively increase their assets.

This move not only expands XRP’s ecosystem applications but also provides users with a new value-added experience, marking another breakthrough in SAVVY MINING’s innovation and service offerings.

As more and more institutions explore diversified mining strategies and blockchain infrastructure, demand for XRP-based cloud mining is growing. This latest contract is now available to users worldwide on the official website (savvymining.com) and has received widespread attention.

XRP, long renowned for its fast, low-fee cross-border payment capabilities, has now become an asset that can generate stable returns. A SAVVY MINING spokesperson said, “Many XRP holders are looking for more flexible ways to use their asset. We want to make it easy for users to mine without specialized equipment or technical knowledge, expanding their digital asset income channels.”

XRP, launched by Ripple Labs, was originally designed to optimize the global payment network. Now, through its deep integration with SAVVY MINING, XRP’s potential is further unlocked, allowing more investors to participate in mining with a very low barrier to entry and earn daily passive income.

Easily mine XRP and earn substantial daily returns

Currently, the SAVVY MINING platform supports mining contracts for multiple currencies, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT, USDC, and the newly launched XRP. All mining farms are located in multiple locations and use renewable energy, ensuring stable output while also being environmentally friendly.

The platform offers a wide variety of mining contracts to meet the needs of diverse users. A transparent profit model ensures every user has a clear understanding of expected returns.

This update coincides with XRP’s continued rise in the global cryptocurrency market, further solidifying its position as a value-added asset. SAVVY MINING hopes that through this innovative feature, XRP holders will become not only traders but also builders and profit-sharers of the blockchain ecosystem.

Sign up and receive an exclusive $15 bonus, embarking on a new journey of passive income.

SAVVY MINING is currently promoting a global user registration program. New users will receive an immediate $15 bonus to offset the cost of their first contract. In addition, the platform offers a variety of referral incentives and team rebate mechanisms to help users expand their profit potential.

Opening a new door to value-added mining with XRP

SAVVY MINING is headquartered in the UK and registered with the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority). Leveraging its leading automated blockchain computing power allocation system, the platform offers a hardware-free, maintenance-free, and zero-technical-barrier cloud mining experience for users worldwide. Users simply select the appropriate mining contract, and the platform automatically runs the computing power, depositing stable daily profits into their accounts – secure, transparent, and efficient.

For many digital asset holders, the complexities of mining equipment and market volatility can often be daunting. SAVVY MINING offers an easy-to-use cloud mining service that allows users to automatically earn daily returns using XRP, without having to monitor market trends or worry about equipment maintenance.

Between traditional finance and DeFi (decentralized finance), SAVVY MINING offers a secure, environmentally friendly, and accessible alternative, helping users maximize their assets in the most convenient way.

For more information on XRP mining contracts and other cryptocurrencies supported by the platform, please visit the official website or download the SAVVY MINING app.

XRPINU: The New Dogecoin Competitor Merging the Stability of XRP With the Playfulness of the Meme World
Industry Talk
XRP Price Prediction: XRP ETF Set to Launch This Week – $100 Breakout Finally Coming? 
2025-09-17 20:26:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Eye a Technical Breakout That Could Push SOL to $310
2025-09-21 15:38:22
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-22 19:04:38
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-23 12:16:48
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-23 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

