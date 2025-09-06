SAVVY MINING Enables Investors to Use Dogecoin (DOGE) to Remotely Start Cloud Mining

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

On September 2, 2025, the House of Doge Inc., the corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, announced a strategic partnership with CleanCore Solutions (NYSE: ZONE) to launch the first foundation-backed Dogecoin (DOGE) official treasury.

The partnership is supported by 21Shares, the world’s largest crypto ETP issuer, which will oversee the treasury’s asset allocation, governance, and transparency. CleanCore will issue approximately $175 million in warrants through a private placement to acquire DOGE and use it as its primary treasury reserve.

Several well-known investment institutions, including Pantera, GSR, and FalconX participated in the financing. The new treasury will promote the use of DOGE in payments, tokenization, and commercialization, accelerating institutional adoption and market demand. CleanCore CEO Clayton Adams stated that this move validates their innovative reserve strategy and will set a new benchmark for foundation-backed digital treasury management.

What Is Dogecoin Cloud Mining?

Dogecoin Cloud Mining means that users rent computing power remotely, and the platform runs mining machines and processes block data on their behalf, without having to purchase hardware or bear high electricity bills. Users only need to choose a mining contract to receive DOGE or BTC rewards every day, opening the road to passive income from cryptocurrency.

As a crypto asset with a low mining threshold and fast block generation speed, DOGE is more suitable for operation using legal cloud mining platforms such as SAVVY MINING compared to traditional Bitcoin mining, and is suitable for novice investors to get started quickly.

How to Mine DOGE on the SAVVY MINING Platform?

Step 1: Visit the SAVVY MINING official website, create a free account, and register to get a $15 trial bonus.

Step 2: Choose a suitable DOGE mining contract.

Step 3: After purchasing the contract, the system will automatically mine and settle the income the next day. You can withdraw cash when your account balance reaches $100, or continue to invest to achieve compound growth.

SAVVY MINING Platform Advantages at a Glance:

Sign up and get $15 | Daily sign-in can earn $0.6 passive income. No need to buy mining machines | No technical threshold | 24-hour automatic operation. Multi-currency recharge/withdrawal support: DOGE, BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, etc. Intuitive interface | Suitable for miners of all experience levels. Promotion rebate mechanism up to 3%+1.5%, and up to $100,000 bonus incentives. Completely transparent price system | No hidden management fees. All assets are managed by cold wallets | SSL-encrypted transmission | Fund security is insured by AIG Insurance.

Safe, Environmentally Friendly, Long-Term Sustainable Cloud Mining Model

SAVVY MINING has the UK FCA regulatory qualification. The platform has been established for more than 7 years and has provided services to more than 8 million users worldwide. All mines are 100% powered by renewable energy, practicing environmental protection and carbon neutrality. While users are achieving wealth growth, they are also contributing to global green finance.

Summary: DOGE + SAVVY MINING Is Your Ideal Combination For Passive Income

DOGE mining platforms are gradually becoming a new trend for stable income. With SAVVY MINING, users can achieve maximum growth in cryptocurrency passive income with minimal investment.

Whether you are a novice to the crypto market or a veteran player looking for a legal cloud mining platform, SAVVY MINING can provide clear, transparent, flexible, and diverse solutions to help you get a sustainable income from DOGE mining.

Official website: https://savvymining.com/

Email: [email protected]