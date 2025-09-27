BTC $109,472.54 0.28%
Press Releases

Ripple Receives SEC Approval, Price Jumps – SAVVY MINING Launches New XRP Contracts for Holders

xrp mining
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
SAVVY MINING

Ripple Labs has just received rare approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), clearing a major hurdle and allowing it to raise private capital more freely. This follows the dismissal of an appeal related to a 2023 court ruling that barred Ripple from using Regulation D, a common fundraising method for accredited investors not formally registered with the SEC.

The SEC lifted the ban in May, citing “good cause,” as part of a broader settlement. While this doesn’t erase Ripple’s past problems, it means they can now sell XRP to private investors, increasing liquidity and facilitating growth. XRP surged to $3.29, up over 4% today, 11% this week, and 481% year-to-date, far outperforming both Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Amidst XRP’s booming growth, SAVVY MINING emerged, aiming to help investors convert XRP into a stable daily income without the need for mining equipment or technical skills.

SAVVY MINING is a UK-registered green cloud mining platform operating over 80 mining farms worldwide, powered entirely by renewable energy. Using intelligent AI technology, SAVVY MINING allows users to easily convert cryptocurrencies like XRP, BTC, ETH, and USDT into stable mining returns without any investment.

How to Start Mining

  1. Visit https://savvymining.com/ to claim your $15 free mining bonus.
  2. Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and goals. Find Savvy Mining’s contract plans here.
  3. Start earning daily returns—with flexible withdrawals or reinvestment.

Profits will be automatically deposited into your account after 24 hours. Principal will be automatically returned upon contract expiration. Investors can withdraw or reinvest freely.

Why Choose SAVVY MINING?

  • Super Easy to Get Started – No hardware to purchase or maintain, just sign up and get started.
  • Flexible – A wide selection of contracts to suit all budgets and timeframes.
  • Eco-Friendly – 100% powered by solar, hydro, and wind energy.
  • Secure and Reliable – Equipped with best-in-class encryption and wallet protection.
  • Daily Profits – Earn profits every 24 hours, withdrawable or reinvestable at any time.
  • Risk-Free Onboarding – New users receive $15 in free mining credits for peace of mind.

From Market Volatility to Steady Cash Flow

With increasing regulatory clarity and a growing emphasis on sustainability, SAVVY MINING offers both casual and experienced investors a transparent, secure, and eco-friendly way to earn passive income. By breaking down technological barriers and leveraging clean energy, SAVVY MINING is at the forefront of profitable cryptocurrency investing—especially for investors ready to ride XRP’s recent surge.

Visit https://savvymining.com/ today and join the green mining revolution.

SAVVY MINING is available on iOS and Android. Sign-up bonus terms apply.

Contact us: [email protected]

Altcoin News
Altcoin Season Heats Up – Zcash Pops, XRP Rebounds, Avantis Runs 63% on Listings
2025-09-25 16:33:57
,
by Hongji Feng
Press Releases
Solana Crypto News: $836M Whale Transfer Sparks Fear of $200 Retest As This SOL Rival Gains Ground
Blockchain News
Global Banking Giant SWIFT Ignites Mainstream Adoption With Ethereum Stablecoin Payment Test
2025-09-26 17:05:35
,
by Hassan Shittu
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-26 13:46:29
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-27 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

More Articles

Press Releases
ETH Hits Record High, Investors Turn to MSP Miner for Attractive Contracts
2025-09-27 11:45:00
Altcoin News
Solana ETF Approvals Could Arrive by Mid-October, Says Analyst
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-27 11:31:00
