Cryptonews Press Releases

Ripple Quietly Transfers 15 Million XRP, DOT Miners Emerge as Hidden Gem for Retail Investors

xrp mining
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
DOT Miners

Crypto Market News: Just hours after winning its legal battle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Ripple quietly executed a 15 million XRP transfer. Recorded on ledger #98,741,614 with a minimal fee of only 0.000015 XRP, the transaction highlighted the Ripple network’s efficiency and low-cost cross-border settlement capabilities. While Ripple has yet to officially disclose the purpose of this transfer, analysts speculate it could be related to liquidity provisioning for exchanges, expanding cross-border payment corridors, or potential ETF liquidity preparation.

At the same time, while XRP prices experienced minor pullbacks, market attention is rapidly shifting toward DOT Miners. Built on the Polkadot ecosystem, this innovative platform combines cross-chain mining power with DeFi yield distribution, offering retail investors a new avenue for passive income. With Fed rate cuts on the horizon and crypto regulations becoming clearer, DOT Miners is increasingly viewed as a “hidden gem” poised to benefit from the convergence of institutional capital and retail participation.

Market Sentiment and Technical Analysis

Currently, XRP trades near $2.96, down 1.67% over the past 24 hours, with trading volume dropping over 26% to $4.94 billion. Analysts note that $3.04 serves as a key short-term resistance level; a breakout above this level could open the door for prices to retest $3.38 or even $3.50. Meanwhile, XRP futures open interest has surged to $7.94 billion, signaling growing expectations for heightened volatility and potential upside momentum.

DOT Miners: A New Engine for Passive Income

Unlike traditional mining operations, DOT Miners leverages cross-chain technology to connect the Polkadot ecosystem with major blockchain networks. Users can stake mining power directly on the platform and automatically participate in yield distribution. By integrating DeFi protocols for liquidity optimization, investors can achieve daily passive income, positioning DOT Miners as a bridge between traditional finance and the decentralized world.

Our Advantages

  • Cross-chain Integration: Seamlessly connects Polkadot with multi-chain ecosystems, enhancing asset liquidity;
  • Automated Yield Distribution: Smart contracts handle all payouts, requiring no manual intervention;
  • Security and Compliance: Third-party audited contracts ensure transparency and fund safety;
  • High Yield Potential: Rising market momentum unlocks new passive income opportunities;
  • Multi-currency payment support: Supports mainstream cryptocurrency payments such as USDT-TRC20, BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, USDC, BNB, USDT-ERC20, BCH, DOGE, SOL (Solana), etc., flexible and convenient.

View Contract Details and Register Now

Want to explore DOT Miners’ smart contract details?

Click here to view contract details

Ready to experience the new model for passive income?

Click here to register for DOT Miners

Conclusion

With Ripple’s regulatory victory and the transfer of 15 million XRP, the market appears to be at a new inflection point. The convergence of institutional capital, retail participation, and cross-chain ecosystems is laying the groundwork for the next crypto wave. Through its mining power integration and DeFi yield model, DOT Miners is well-positioned to emerge as a key beneficiary of this transformation—offering diversified passive income opportunities for investors in the coming market cycle.

For more information, please visit the official website: https://dotminers.com/

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

