BTC $115,921.87 0.91%
ETH $4,716.59 4.37%
SOL $242.22 1.54%
PEPE $0.000012 16.99%
SHIB $0.000014 9.16%
DOGE $0.29 13.08%
XRP $3.16 4.02%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.16
Cryptonews Press Releases

RI Mining Unveils Next-Gen Contracts Aligned With Microsoft AI Push to Reshape Digital Infrastructure

Mining
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
RI Mining

Microsoft’s recent $17.4 billion investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure has captured global attention and underscored how demand for high-performance computing is reshaping the digital economy. While Bitcoin consolidates near record levels, institutional investors are shifting focus toward platforms that combine ​AI-driven efficiency with sustainable blockchain mining​.

In this context, ​RI Mining​, a UK-registered cloud mining company operating across more than 190 countries, today announced the launch of its ​next-generation mining contracts​. The new model integrates ​AI-optimized hashrate scheduling and renewable energy infrastructure​, enabling users to secure daily digital income with greater consistency and transparency.

RI Mining Cloud Mining: AI and Blockchain Convergence

Analysts note that both AI and crypto mining now compete for the same energy-intensive infrastructure, while also driving each other’s growth. Microsoft’s bold bet on AI highlights the need for scalable, efficient computing resources—a shift that aligns with RI Mining’s platform upgrades.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming global infrastructure,” said ​Robert Chen​, spokesperson for RI Mining. “Our next-gen contracts are built to reflect this reality. By combining automation, compliance, and renewable energy, we give users—from Bitcoin and Ethereum investors to XRP and Dogecoin holders—an accessible path to stable returns without hardware or technical barriers”.

Highlights of RI Mining New Contract

  • AI Smart Scheduling​: Contracts use automated algorithms to reallocate hashrate when network difficulty or energy costs shift, ensuring more stable output.
  • Real-Time Settlement Engine​: Income is distributed every 24 hours, with a verified ledger that users can audit directly in their dashboards.
  • Flexible Contract Design​: Options range from short-term “experience” plans to longer strategic packages, allowing both beginners and advanced users to tailor participation.
  • Integrated Risk Controls​: Multi-layer wallet isolation and transparent on-chain reporting help protect user funds while enhancing trust.
  • Cross-Asset Coverage​: Contracts extend beyond Bitcoin to include Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP, and USDT, giving users diversified exposure in a single platform.

How to Join RI Mining

  1. Sign Up — It only takes seconds, just an email address, and you’ll get $15.
  2. Deposit — Add funds in BTC, ETH, SOL, DOGE, XRP, or USDT.
  3. Choose a Contract — Select from short trials or long-term AI-optimized plans.
  4. Start Mining — Earnings are settled daily and shown in your dashboard.
  5. Withdraw or Reinvest — Transfer profits to your wallet or compound returns.

About RI Mining

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in London, RI Mining has grown from a niche company specializing in mining services to one of the most recognizable brands in digital infrastructure. The platform operates a distributed network of data centers across Europe, North America, and Asia, all powered by renewable energy to reduce operating costs and meet increasingly stringent ESG standards.

RI Mining’s new AI-powered contracts are designed to be easily accessible—requiring no hardware or technical barriers—and offer automatic daily settlement.

Looking forward, RI Mining plans to expand its presence in emerging markets and deepen the application of its AI-driven optimization, positioning itself at the intersection of sustainable energy and blockchain innovation. The company’s long-term goal is to provide everyday investors and institutions with a reliable framework for transforming digital assets into a stable source of passive income.

Visit the website for more information or download the mobile app.

Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pi Coin and Solana by the End of 2025
2025-09-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: ETF Launch Could Spark Meme Supercycle – Will DOGE Be the First to Fly?
2025-09-12 21:10:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Ethereum and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
2025-09-05 22:30:00
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-13 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
XRP
XRP
$3.16
4.02 %
XRP
Ethereum
ETH
$4,717
4.37 %
Ethereum

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,297,601,192,819
7.62
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pi Coin and Solana by the End of 2025
2025-09-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: ETF Launch Could Spark Meme Supercycle – Will DOGE Be the First to Fly?
2025-09-12 21:10:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Ethereum and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
2025-09-05 22:30:00
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-13 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
Analysts Debate Which Cryptocurrency to Invest In Before the Next BTC Halving and Eye MUTM’s $0.035 for Key Reasons
2025-09-13 12:00:00
Press Releases
RI Mining Unveils Next-Gen Contracts Aligned With Microsoft AI Push to Reshape Digital Infrastructure
2025-09-13 11:45:00
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors