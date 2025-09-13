RI Mining Unveils Next-Gen Contracts Aligned With Microsoft AI Push to Reshape Digital Infrastructure

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 13, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Microsoft’s recent $17.4 billion investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure has captured global attention and underscored how demand for high-performance computing is reshaping the digital economy. While Bitcoin consolidates near record levels, institutional investors are shifting focus toward platforms that combine ​AI-driven efficiency with sustainable blockchain mining​.

In this context, ​RI Mining​, a UK-registered cloud mining company operating across more than 190 countries, today announced the launch of its ​next-generation mining contracts​. The new model integrates ​AI-optimized hashrate scheduling and renewable energy infrastructure​, enabling users to secure daily digital income with greater consistency and transparency.

RI Mining Cloud Mining: AI and Blockchain Convergence

Analysts note that both AI and crypto mining now compete for the same energy-intensive infrastructure, while also driving each other’s growth. Microsoft’s bold bet on AI highlights the need for scalable, efficient computing resources—a shift that aligns with RI Mining’s platform upgrades.

“Artificial intelligence is transforming global infrastructure,” said ​Robert Chen​, spokesperson for RI Mining. “Our next-gen contracts are built to reflect this reality. By combining automation, compliance, and renewable energy, we give users—from Bitcoin and Ethereum investors to XRP and Dogecoin holders—an accessible path to stable returns without hardware or technical barriers”.

Highlights of RI Mining New Contract

​ AI Smart Scheduling ​: Contracts use automated algorithms to reallocate hashrate when network difficulty or energy costs shift, ensuring more stable output.

​: Contracts use automated algorithms to reallocate hashrate when network difficulty or energy costs shift, ensuring more stable output. ​ Real-Time Settlement Engine ​: Income is distributed every 24 hours, with a verified ledger that users can audit directly in their dashboards.

​: Income is distributed every 24 hours, with a verified ledger that users can audit directly in their dashboards. ​ Flexible Contract Design ​: Options range from short-term “experience” plans to longer strategic packages, allowing both beginners and advanced users to tailor participation.

​: Options range from short-term “experience” plans to longer strategic packages, allowing both beginners and advanced users to tailor participation. ​ Integrated Risk Controls ​: Multi-layer wallet isolation and transparent on-chain reporting help protect user funds while enhancing trust.

​: Multi-layer wallet isolation and transparent on-chain reporting help protect user funds while enhancing trust. ​Cross-Asset Coverage​: Contracts extend beyond Bitcoin to include Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP, and USDT, giving users diversified exposure in a single platform.

How to Join RI Mining

Sign Up — It only takes seconds, just an email address, and you’ll get $15. Deposit — Add funds in BTC, ETH, SOL, DOGE, XRP, or USDT. Choose a Contract — Select from short trials or long-term AI-optimized plans. Start Mining — Earnings are settled daily and shown in your dashboard. Withdraw or Reinvest — Transfer profits to your wallet or compound returns.

About RI Mining

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in London, RI Mining has grown from a niche company specializing in mining services to one of the most recognizable brands in digital infrastructure. The platform operates a distributed network of data centers across Europe, North America, and Asia, all powered by renewable energy to reduce operating costs and meet increasingly stringent ESG standards.

RI Mining’s new AI-powered contracts are designed to be easily accessible—requiring no hardware or technical barriers—and offer automatic daily settlement.

Looking forward, RI Mining plans to expand its presence in emerging markets and deepen the application of its AI-driven optimization, positioning itself at the intersection of sustainable energy and blockchain innovation. The company’s long-term goal is to provide everyday investors and institutions with a reliable framework for transforming digital assets into a stable source of passive income.

Visit the website for more information or download the mobile app.