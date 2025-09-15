BTC $114,570.63 -0.75%
Cryptonews Press Releases

RI Mining Launches New Green XRP Cloud Mining Contracts, Ushering in a New Era in Crypto Mining

Mining XRP
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.

RI Mining, a global leader in cloud mining services, has officially announced the launch of its innovative Green XRP Cloud Mining Contracts. Powered by clean energy, these contracts break through the high energy consumption barrier of traditional mining, offering investors around the world a new entry opportunity for the vibrant crypto market and setting a new benchmark for integrating low-carbon finance with blockchain technology.

XRP Leading a New Era of Green Mining

As global demand for efficient and low-cost cross-border payments continues to grow, Ripple (XRP) has emerged as a key representative of practical digital asset adoption. However, traditional mining models heavily rely on fossil fuels, leading to high energy consumption and carbon emissions — long-standing challenges criticized by the industry.

RI Mining addresses this issue by incorporating hydropower, wind, and solar energy into its mining infrastructure, bringing green computing power into XRP mining. This innovation achieves the dual breakthrough of “high efficiency + low carbon emissions”, significantly reducing operational costs while aligning with global trends toward sustainability and ESG-focused investing.

At the press conference, RI Mining’s CEO stated:

“XRP is gaining increasing traction in global cross-border payments. Our goal is to enable investors to share in its growth in an environmentally responsible way. Green cloud mining contracts represent the fusion of technological innovation and social responsibility, allowing wealth creation and environmental protection to go hand in hand.”

Key Highlights: Profitability Meets Sustainability

  • Daily Passive Income – Automated green computing power generates steady returns
  • Clean Energy Powered – Core infrastructure driven by renewable energy, reducing carbon footprint
  • Zero Hardware Barrier – No need to purchase mining rigs or pay electricity bills; free hash power upon registration
  • Multi-Asset Support – Supports not only XRP, but also BTC, ETH, and other major crypto assets
  • Smart Mining – Fully automated system requiring no technical expertise

Get Started in 3 Simple Steps

1. Register an Account
 Visit https://rimining.com and sign up with your email. New users instantly receive a $15 hash power bonus, plus an extra $0.6 daily login reward.

2. Choose a Contract
 Select from a variety of Green XRP Cloud Mining Contracts based on your goals and preferences. RI Mining offers both short-term and long-term options, suitable for beginners and seasoned investors alike.

3. Start Earning Passive Income
 Once activated, the system runs green computing power automatically. Users earn passive income daily with no further action required, and can withdraw profits anytime for a truly hands-free experience.

Security and Compliance

  • Bank-Grade Security – Multi-signature wallets and encrypted storage protect user data and funds
  • Transparent and Compliant Operations – Operates under UK financial regulatory frameworks and undergoes audits by leading global firms
  • Smart Risk Management – Real-time monitoring reduces market volatility risk
  • Global Customer Support – 24/7 multilingual support to resolve user inquiries promptly

Industry Impact and Outlook

Industry analysts believe RI Mining’s Green XRP Cloud Mining Contracts represent not only a technological breakthrough over traditional mining models, but also a milestone in the global shift toward sustainable, low-carbon crypto markets. With its unique blend of high returns and environmental responsibility, the new offering is expected to attract both individual and institutional investors, accelerating XRP adoption worldwide.

About RI Mining

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in London, RI Mining is a global leader in cloud mining and blockchain-based financial services. For over a decade, the company has leveraged innovative technology and clean energy to deliver low-barrier, secure, transparent, and sustainable crypto investment solutions. RI Mining has built a strong international reputation in contract mining and digital finance infrastructure.

RI Mining’s Green XRP Cloud Mining Contracts offer investors worldwide a reliable stream of returns while driving the blockchain industry toward a more sustainable future.

Join RI Mining today to embark on your green mining journey and share in the wealth and opportunities of the global crypto market.

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

