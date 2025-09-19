BTC $116,445.53 -0.84%
ETH $4,518.46 -1.42%
SOL $241.75 -2.04%
PEPE $0.000010 -3.73%
SHIB $0.000013 -2.89%
DOGE $0.27 -3.84%
XRP $3.04 -2.63%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.52
Cryptonews Press Releases

REX-Osprey Completes XRPR Launch, Imminently Launching the First US Spot XRP ETF, DOT Miners Ignite a New Trend

xrp mining
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
DOT Miners

Marking a significant breakthrough in the crypto financial sector, REX-Osprey announced this week the official launch of XRPR, the first US spot XRP ETF. This means that US investors can finally gain direct spot exposure to XRP, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, through compliant channels.

Regulatory Breakthrough, ETFs Ignite Market Enthusiasm

The launch of this ETF has generated significant market excitement. As early as January 21, 2025, REX-Osprey filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), adopting a structure under the Investment Company Act of 1940, giving it a head start in regulatory approval.

Unlike traditional futures-based crypto ETFs, XRPR will directly hold XRP spot while retaining the flexibility of derivatives investments for enhanced liquidity management. Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart noted that this model “isn’t a pure spot structure, but it’s enough to open new doors to digital asset ETFs for US investors.”

DOT Miners: The Next Wave of Passive Income

While ETFs are changing the landscape for institutional investors, the retail market is shifting its focus to DOT Miners. This cloud mining platform, built on the Polkadot ecosystem, is offering a new passive income model for global retail investors.

By integrating smart contracts and cross-chain computing power, DOT Miners allows investors to earn stable daily returns.

The Key Highlights of the DOT Miners Platform Include

  • Multi-currency payment support: Flexible deposits with mainstream tokens such as USDT, DOGE, BTC, ETH, and XRP;
  • Green energy drive: The mining farm is powered by 100% renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions;
  • Zero technical barriers: No need to purchase mining equipment or have professional knowledge, just register and start mining;
  • Flexible contract mechanism: Automatic settlement, with withdrawals or reinvestment at any time;
  • Security and compliance: Cloudflare protection and multiple encryption technologies ensure fund security.

Dual-Wheel Drive from Wall Street to Retail

Institutional investors can enter the regulated crypto investment market through XRP, while retail investors can use DOT Miners to lock in stable cash flow amidst volatile market conditions. As XRP continues to gain prominence in cross-border payments and on-chain finance, the combination of ETFs and cloud mining is reshaping investors’ asset allocation strategies.

Conclusion

With the launch of the REX-Osprey XRP ETF and the growing popularity of DOT Miners cloud mining contracts, the crypto market in 2025 is poised to see a dual-pronged approach from both institutional and retail investors. For investors seeking stable returns and long-term appreciation, these two innovations have undoubtedly opened a new door to a new era of digital finance.

For more information, please visit:

Official Website: https://dotminers.com

Twitter/X: https://x.com/DOTMiners

Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Institutional On-Ramp Goes Live in October – XRP Can Become the Next Wall Street Darling
2025-09-18 22:14:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 07:37:39
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,266,583,237,153
-0.39
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Institutional On-Ramp Goes Live in October – XRP Can Become the Next Wall Street Darling
2025-09-18 22:14:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 07:37:39
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
How One Trader’s Success Can Inspire Your Crypto Journey with Invro Mining
2025-09-19 11:45:00
Press Releases
Use Dogecoin, the “King of Emoji Coins,” to Start Cloud Mining Contracts Through SAVVY MINING
2025-09-19 11:30:00
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors