BTC $112,922.48 -2.35%
ETH $4,198.60 -6.29%
SOL $223.18 -6.74%
PEPE $0.0000097 -8.10%
SHIB $0.000012 -6.02%
DOGE $0.24 -9.71%
XRP $2.85 -4.33%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.89
Cryptonews Press Releases

Remotely Activate BTC Mining Contracts Using XRP and Have Your Coins Work for You

xrp mining
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us.
SAVVY MINING

In 2025, the crypto market’s focus will once again turn to XRP (XRP). Recently, the XRP price exceeded $3.66, with both market capitalization and trading volume increasing simultaneously, indicating a significant turnaround in bullish sentiment. As the ETF market gradually recovers and the XRP network stabilizes, investors are reassessing its potential as a mainstream digital asset.

Instead of simply holding their coins and waiting for an increase in value, more and more XRP proponents are actively accumulating their holdings through the cloud mining platform SAVVY MINING. These investors use hash rate contracts to generate stable, predictable returns, protecting themselves from market volatility.

Why Do XRP Enthusiasts Choose SAVVY MINING?

BTC and ETH continue to dominate the ETF market, but XRP is rapidly catching up. Smart investors know that relying on price appreciation alone isn’t enough to build a truly sustainable profit model. SAVVY MINING, a legal and compliant cloud mining platform, offers this solution.

No need to purchase equipment or maintain hardware. The platform offers users daily crypto income through an AI-powered computing power scheduling system. By combining renewable energy with cold wallet storage,

How Do I Start Cloud Mining in Three Minutes?

  1. Visit the SAVVY MINING website and register an account (receive an instant $15 bonus).
  2. Link your digital wallet (deposits and withdrawals are possible at any time).
  3. Choose a suitable hashrate package (flexible configuration depending on your budget).
  4. Receive daily rewards within 24 hours of contract activation.
  5. Invite friends and receive an additional 4.5% permanent referral income.

After purchasing a contract, all profits are automatically credited to your account every 24 hours. The principal is fully refunded after contract completion. You can withdraw or reinvest at any time to earn compound interest.

Key Platform Highlights

  • 24/7 customer support with an average response time of 1-3 minutes.
  • Supports deposits and withdrawals in major cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, etc.
  • Powered by green energy, environmentally friendly, and energy-efficient, reducing costs and increasing returns.
  • Over 80 data centers worldwide with over 7 years of operational experience.
  • National security: SSL encryption + cold wallet storage.
  • No hidden fees, fixed returns, and low barriers to entry.
  • Registered with the UK FCA, compliant and trustworthy.

Conclusion: Hold and Earn – Embark On the Path to Digital Asset Appreciation

In the current market structure, XRP is developing a long-term uptrend. SAVVY MINING offers investors the opportunity to continuously profit from this uptrend – no longer just wait and see, but to invest proactively. XRP holders now have the opportunity to achieve both asset growth and passive income.

Official website: https://savvymining.com or contact us at [email protected].

Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Insane Volume + Falling Wedge = SHIB’s Most Explosive Setup in Years
2025-09-19 23:45:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why One Analyst Sees a Deeper Correction to $2.90
2025-09-20 12:02:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 13:32:53
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-22 07:49:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,088,685,754,755
-2.93
Trending Crypto
Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Insane Volume + Falling Wedge = SHIB’s Most Explosive Setup in Years
2025-09-19 23:45:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why One Analyst Sees a Deeper Correction to $2.90
2025-09-20 12:02:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 13:32:53
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-22 07:49:55
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
India Blockchain Month 2025: Delhi to Lead the World in Web3, AI & Real-World Asset Innovation
2025-09-22 14:00:54
Blockchain News
UAE Announces 2027 Rollout of Automatic Crypto Tax Reporting System – What Does it Mean for Investors?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-22 13:59:52
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors