Press Releases

Quid Miner Launches Smartphone Cloud Mining App: Lets Everyone Join the Future of Digital Economy

blockchain cloud mining
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.
Quid Miner

You’re scrolling through your phone while waiting in line at the supermarket. You’re scrolling through your screen while waiting for your drink at the coffee shop. You’re checking notifications on the sidelines at your kids’ soccer practice—all of these small, everyday moments can now become valuable opportunities to earn cryptocurrency.

This is the change Quid Miner brings: not just another app that wastes your time, but the first mobile tool that truly creates value for you. It allows everyone, from busy office workers to parents picking up their children, to participate in the future of the digital economy without realizing it.

Turn your phone into your personal digital asset.

Imagine this: Your phone is no longer just a necessity to rack up monthly bills; it’s a tool that generates income for you. Traditional cryptocurrency mining is like setting up a backyard mine—it requires expensive equipment, specialized skills, and skyrocketing electricity bills. But QuidMiner’s cloud mining model is completely different. It’s more like joining your phone into a “digital sharing economy.”

What Is Cloud Mining?

Cloud mining allows users to mine cryptocurrencies in the cloud without having to build their own mining machines. The platform provides computing power through remote data centers, allowing users to rent computing power and automatically earn mining rewards.

It eliminates the tedious steps of equipment purchase and power maintenance, making mining as easy as opening an application.

With Quid Miner’s mobile design, users can participate in cloud mining of mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, etc., in real time with just one click.

How To Use Quid Miner?

The entire usage process is extremely simple:

  1. Register an account – register in 1 minute using your email address and receive a $15 welcome bonus;
  2. Choose a contract – select the appropriate plan based on your budget and flexibly adjust the cycle and computing power;
  3. Start mining – the system runs automatically, and daily earnings are transparently settled and easily viewed.

Users no longer need to understand blockchain technology, nor worry about electricity costs and equipment maintenance. Quid Miner returns “mining” to its essence: a stable and continuous revenue stream.

Quid Miner’s Main Features and Competitive Advantages

To make mining more transparent and easier to use, Quid Miner has made several innovations in product design and operation mechanisms:

  • Free startup bonus: Register and get $15 worth of welcome computing power, allowing you to experience mining with zero threshold;
  • Flexible contract mechanism: short-term, medium-term, and long-term options are available to meet different budgets;
  • Automatic income system: daily income is automatically settled to the account without manual intervention;
  • Green energy driven: The mine is powered by solar and wind energy, achieving carbon-neutral operation;
  • Security and privacy protection: McAfee® and Cloudflare® provide dual protection to ensure account security.

This design not only lowers the threshold for participation but also improves users’ control over returns and risks, transforming “mining” from a complex technical behavior to an easy investment experience.

Start Making Your Phone Work For You Today

Tomorrow morning, while you check your email on your usual commute, while you scroll through social media on your lunch break, or while you’re standing in line at the store, your phone could be simultaneously doing something more important: building wealth for your future.

It doesn’t require any habit changes, expertise, or financial investment. It’s as simple as trying any new app, but this time, the app does the work for you.

After all, in this era where everything is getting more expensive, who doesn’t want the phone in their pocket to become something with more possibilities?

For more details, please visit the official website: https://quidminer.com/

Click to download the mobile APP

Official email: [email protected]

Crypto Market Collapse Risk: Panic Selling Tests Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL
2025-10-17 18:37:18
,
by Hongji Feng
Altcoin News
SEC Approves 21Shares Solana Spot ETF – SOL to $300 Next?
2025-10-17 17:45:32
,
by Anas Hassan
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 17, 2025
2025-10-17 10:45:40
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-17 15:47:26
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-17 12:08:40
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-16 15:22:59
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-16 15:05:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-14 15:57:25
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

UK Tax Authority Sends 65,000 Crypto ‘Nudge Letters’ to Suspected Tax Evaders
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-19 11:38:00
Seize the XRP Boom and Unlock the Potential from LTC CloudMining
2025-10-19 11:00:00
