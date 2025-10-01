Pump.fun Rallies 14.9% as Meme Coin Sniper Snorter Bot Token Enters Final 19 Days of Presale

Pump.fun (PUMP) surged 14.9% in the past 24 hours, defying the broader slowdown across top meme coins that remain stuck in a dry spell.

At the same time, the meme coin sniper built to track tokens graduating from Pump.fun and position traders early is entering its final 19 days of presale – Snorter Bot Token (SNORT).

Snorter has already raised nearly $4.2 million in funding, with investors eyeing its potential to immediately stand alongside big Telegram trading bots like Banana Gun, Maestro, and Trojan.

But Snorter brings a different kind of animal – literally – with its aardvark mascot, built to sniff out high-potential tokens from the endless stream of weak launches.

During these remaining days of its presale, investors can secure SNORT at just $0.1065, likely the lowest price available before major exchange listings push it higher.

Pump.fun Bucked the Trend on Wednesday, Outshining the Meme Coin Pack

Pump.fun managed to break away from the broader market lull on Wednesday, posting double-digit gains while most of the meme coin heavyweights struggled to stay afloat.

Among the majors, only Shiba Inu (SHIB) came close with a modest 1.1% bump. The rest of the top ten meme coins barely moved, with some flatlining and SPX6900 (SPX) registering the steepest drop at 3.8%.

That divergence explains why the overall meme coin sector eked out only a 1% move in the past 24 hours, making PUMP’s performance a bright spot in an otherwise muted session.

Solana founder Anatoly Yakovenko’s comment about Pump.fun potentially rivaling TikTok through a livestreaming feature of the former may have played a key role in PUMP’s rally.

The next social network war is going to be TikTok vs Pump https://t.co/sKYeFgSoWb — toly 🇺🇸 (@aeyakovenko) September 30, 2025

But more than that, Pump.fun itself has seen a sharp revival. After losing market share in July to another Solana-based launchpad, LetsBonk, it quickly reclaimed dominance in August and September, with token launches hitting nearly 35,000 in mid-September and recent daily revenue spiking to $1.3 million.

This surge in activity not only reinforces Pump.fun’s leadership but also underscores the growing demand for tools that help traders navigate the chaos.

One project capitalizing on this need is Snorter Bot Token – the upcoming trading bot designed to scan through thousands of meme coin launches, flag the ones most likely to attract heavy capital inflows, and help users enter early and exit at the peak, just like the whales do.

Snorter’s Technology Brings Whale-Like Strategies to Everyday Traders

Snorter has attracted significant early capital precisely because of what its technology is built to do: hunt down potential moonshot opportunities before they hit the mainstream.

By monitoring Solana transaction queues and validator feeds for new token mints and liquidity injections, the bot can spot activity well before it appears on public dashboards.

On launchpads like Pump.fun, Snorter thrives. Once it detects fresh meme coins, it applies filters – liquidity depth, trading volume, and whale inflows – to separate promising launches from the noise. Traders then receive alerts to position themselves early.

If they act, execution happens in sub-seconds, thanks to Snorter’s Solana base and its use of custom RPC endpoints that minimize latency compared to public infrastructure.

Source: https://snortertoken.com/

Combined with seamless Telegram access, trades are broadcast to validators faster than typical DEX users can manage. Add to that a trading fee cut to just 0.85% – the lowest in the sector – for anyone holding SNORT tokens, and the math tilts further in favor of retail traders.

The result is pretty straightforward: Snorter hands its users a whale-like playbook without requiring whale-sized capital. And instead of being left as exit liquidity, everyday traders can turn the tables and profit alongside the earliest movers.

SNORT’s Tokenomics Position It Alongside Top Telegram Bots

Since Snorter confirmed its presale is nearing its close, investors have been scrambling to secure allocations while the token remains at its lowest entry levels.

The reason is that SNORT underpins a Telegram trading bot built to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with sector leaders like Trojan, Banana Gun, and Maestro – a market that remains ripe for the taking.

Over the past seven days, leading bots have averaged about $173,000 in fees. In particular, Trojan, another Solana-based bot, has posted daily trading volumes near $40,000 and has already generated more than $200 million in lifetime fees.

Source: https://dune.com/whale_hunter/dex-trading-bot-wars

That’s the kind of market Snorter is entering – one where even a fraction of the incumbents’ volume can translate into significant value capture.

SNORT is designed to fuel this ecosystem. It powers trading fee discounts, staking rewards, and governance, while also incentivizing holding. And, as mentioned, simply holding SNORT unlocks the lowest trading fees in the sector, which directly reduces circulating supply over time. Fewer tokens on the market means the ones in play can appreciate more strongly as demand builds.

This dual structure – utility plus scarcity – is why excitement around Snorter is running high.

Influencers such as Borch Crypto and Apex Syndicate have already tagged it as a potential 100x play, and major outlets, including 99Bitcoins and Cryptonews, have echoed the same, spotlighting its technology as a serious challenger to the Telegram bot elite.

Join the Snorter Bot Token Presale Before Its Too Late

In just 19 days, the presale will close, and from that point forward, the only way to secure SNORT will be through major exchanges, likely at higher prices. Nothing beats early entry.

