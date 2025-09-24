PrimeXBT Rewards Program 2025: How to Earn Trading Bonuses Worth $3,390

Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 24, 2025

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

Leading margin crypto exchange PrimeXBT has recently announced an upgraded PrimeXBT rewards program, designed to make everyday trading more rewarding in 2025. This new initiative centers on milestones that allow users to earn up to $3,390 bonus PrimeXBT rewards by trading and completing specific tasks.

In combination with weekly contests, trading missions, and starter bonuses, savvy traders can earn even more, bringing the potential total up to $5,600. In this piece, we’ll show you how to earn and maximize your rewards by trading on PrimeXBT before the promotion ends.

How Traders Can Use the PrimeXBT Rewards Program

Our research shows that PrimeXBT has structured its new reward experience in four stages, from Getting Started all the way to Becoming a Pro. Each stage features easy “Trader Tasks” that will unlock concrete bonuses, helping you progress as a trader at PrimeXBT with a tracker inside the platform. In total, users need to complete 10 PrimeXBT trader tasks to reach the pro level.

Each Trader Task is a milestone or challenge related to using the PrimeXBT platform. When you complete a task, a corresponding bonus reward is unlocked and credited to your Reward Center.

For example, initial tasks introduce the basics like adding funds to your account and making your first trade. But in the latter stages, the tasks will become more advanced, such as achieving specific trading volume targets (which we cover below).

Every trade you make will count toward these challenges, so you’re continuously progressing as you trade.

Earn Up to $3,390 From PrimeXBT Bonuses 2025 PrimeXBT offers a total potential trading bonus of up to $3,390 across the steps. Here’s how the tasks and bonuses PrimeXBT stack up: Getting started: Introductory-level rewards that are easy to collect for anyone making a PrimeXBT account for the first time. They include a $10 bonus for adding funds and a $20 bonus for making your first trade. Trader milestone rewards: By meeting specific trading volume targets, users can access the largest rewards pool and earn over $2,000 in rewards. Current volume tiers are: Crypto $20 bonus for trading up to $700,000

$20 bonus for trading up to $700,000 $100 bonus for up to $3,500,000

$100 bonus for up to $3,500,000 $1,000 bonus for up to $30,000,000 Forex/CFDs $20 bonus for up to $1,500,000

$20 bonus for up to $1,500,000 $100 bonus for up to $9,000,000

$100 bonus for up to $9,000,000 $1,000 bonus for up to $90,000,000 When completing all missions within the PrimeXBT Trader challenges, you can earn up to $2,240 in bonuses. Combined with other tasks across the four stages, the headline total climbs to $3,390. These bonuses can be claimed inside the rewards center and then redeemed (in whole or in part) to your chosen trading account. Visit PrimeXBT

Which Traders Gain the Most From This Program?

The rewards are designed so that every type of trader can earn something in the promotion. Here’s a quick breakdown of trader types to help you understand which bonuses are the easiest to collect for you:

New traders : If you’re just starting out, the initial bonus of $30 for adding funds and placing your first trade offers a quick profit. It also helps build confidence and momentum before progressing to the next levels.

: If you’re just starting out, the initial bonus of $30 for adding funds and placing your first trade offers a quick profit. It also helps build confidence and momentum before progressing to the next levels. Active traders : On the other hand, active traders stand to gain the most in absolute terms. If you’re regularly trading large volumes in crypto or traditional markets, the later-stage tasks will reward you for that activity.

: On the other hand, active traders stand to gain the most in absolute terms. If you’re regularly trading large volumes in crypto or traditional markets, the later-stage tasks will reward you for that activity. High-volume traders and pros: Those already trading significant volumes can target the top volume milestones and explore PrimeXBT pro trader rewards at the advanced stages.

In addition to the above bonuses, traders can even earn up to $1,000 from free weekly trading contests. These contests are open to everyone, allowing even casual users to complete tasks for bonuses.

What Makes PrimeXBT’s Reward Center Unique

Our detailed analysis reveals that PrimeXBT’s reward center clearly outlines specific tasks and the exact bonus you’ll receive for each.

Traders know exactly what is required to earn each reward, whether it’s making a first trade or reaching a volume milestone. This level of transparency builds user trust, particularly since there are no vague or hidden conditions.

One of the biggest differentiators that makes Prime XBT stand out is its flexibility in rewards. For example, once you claim bonuses from tasks, you can apply them to your trading account to increase your margin or trading balance.

Finally, a bonus of up to $3,390 is a very generous figure in the Web3 industry. When combined with PrimeXBT’s other promotions (like the free weekly trading contests and referral bonuses), the ecosystem can yield over $5,600 in rewards across the board for active participants.

How to Get the Most Out of PrimeXBT Rewards With so many rewards on offer, it makes sense to be strategic so you can get the most out of the promotional campaign. Here are a few helpful tips to help you maximize your profits: Start With the Fastest Wins : Complete the first step actions first to build momentum. Funding your account and placing your first trade are relatively quick and accessible goals.

: Complete the first step actions first to build momentum. Funding your account and placing your first trade are relatively quick and accessible goals. Map Your Volume Plan : Review the specific volume thresholds and estimate your average weekly trading volume. Set incremental targets (for example, 25–30% of a milestone per week) to avoid overreaching.

: Review the specific volume thresholds and estimate your average weekly trading volume. Set incremental targets (for example, 25–30% of a milestone per week) to avoid overreaching. Diversify : Spreading activity across Forex/CFDs and Crypto can help you progress on multiple missions in parallel.

: Spreading activity across Forex/CFDs and Crypto can help you progress on multiple missions in parallel. Trade Consistently : It’s worth noting that consistency fuels progress, whereas over-trading can increase risk. Create a routine (like scheduled analysis times and predefined setups) to earn rewards by trading consistently.

: It’s worth noting that consistency fuels progress, whereas over-trading can increase risk. Create a routine (like scheduled analysis times and predefined setups) to earn rewards by trading consistently. Use Contests for Practice: Weekly contests are a low-pressure way to test ideas and potentially win prizes while refining your approach.

Conclusion: A Lucrative Offer You Shouldn’t Miss

PrimeXBT’s new trader rewards program is designed to reward both beginners and seasoned traders. You can start unlocking initial rewards by simply adding funds to your account and making your first trade on PrimeXBT.

Pro traders with high volumes can climb through the ranks to even earn up to $3,390 in trading bonuses. Beginners can start with the easy welcome bonus before moving on to higher reward tiers. You can explore PrimeXBT’s new rewards center, prioritize the milestones that fit your style, and start completing missions to earn exciting rewards.