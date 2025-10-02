PrimeXBT Launches Zero-Fee Trading for WLFI, XTZ, CRV, and 1000SHIB

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content. While it has undergone editorial review to ensure quality and relevance, it may not reflect the views of Cryptonews.com and is clearly distinguished from our independent editorial content. If you wish to advertise with Cryptonews, contact us

The crypto market is not like the stock market. It moves fast, really fast, and if you want to succeed, you’re going to need every edge you can get.

Crypto trading platform PrimeXBT is helping with this by offering its latest promotion, which allows users to trade WLFI, XTZ, CRV, and 1000SHIB with zero trading fees on its Crypto Futures platform.

These cryptocurrencies are some of the market’s most talked-about tokens, and with PrimeXBT’s offer, you have the chance to maximize every trade.

New Listings, Zero Fees, and Up to 150x Leverage

PrimeXBT has announced four trading pairs that can be traded with zero fees: WLFI, XTZ, CRV, and 1000SHIB.

If you are new to crypto, a little background information on these pairs is in order.

WLFI is a governance token of World Liberty Financial, which is a Trump-backed decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol. WLFI was founded in 2024 and has been generating buzz ever since.

XTZ, also known as Tezos, is another popular listing with an active ecosystem. The token doubled in market value in the span of two weeks in July, following a rebound in the altcoin market.

Next up, we have CRV, or the Curve DAO Token, which recently reached a market capitalization of $1.5 billion.

Finally, 1000SHIB, which, as the name suggests, represents a unit of popular Shiba Inu tokens. SHIB is one of the largest legacy tokens by market capitalization, and its trading volume spiked in September following a meme coin rally.

With zero fees on these pairs, you can enter and exit positions without worrying about a cut in your profits, and the fee-free promotion will be particularly useful if you are an active trader and rely on quick entry and exit to maximize profits.

Zero-fee trading is not all PrimeXBT has to offer. You also get leverage of up to 150x on these pairs, which means you can scale your positions far beyond what you initially planned.

Zero Trading Fees Means More Profit For Everyone

By removing the trading fee on select tokens, PrimeXBT is making trading them easier for everyone. Even a small fee can reduce your profits, especially if you do multiple trades in a single session.

For example, if you engage in scalping and execute dozens of trades on a volatile token like Shiba Inu, you can now do so without getting your profits reduced due to fees.

Additionally, since derivatives trading requires constant monitoring of spread prices, trading costs, leverage, and market movements, among other factors, a zero-fee structure will allow new traders to focus on these aspects without the added concern of trading fees.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a multi-asset trading platform that provides users with access to a diverse range of financial markets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, commodities, and stock indices.

In addition to offering 0-fee trading on select tokens, PrimeXBT also brings unified access to major token pairs through a single crypto futures interface.

The PrimeXBT platform is designed for both retail and professional traders, merging trading tools with a user-friendly interface. It was founded in 2018 and has since provided traders worldwide with cutting-edge financial technology.

The platform has grown into one of the most widely used ones in the crypto trading space, with users in over 150 countries. More than a million users are on the platform, and there are more than 100 tradable assets.

Some of PrimeXBT’s advanced tools and risk management features include one-click trading, order book interface, stop-loss and take-profit, and advanced technical indicators.